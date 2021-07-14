Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Break-up: Check Vacancy Details in Various Ministries & Government Departments

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Break-up: Check details of 7035 Vacancies announced under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment in various Ministries & Government Departments including the age limit and salary of Group “B” and Group “C” posts. 

Created On: Jul 14, 2021 14:19 IST
SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Break-up: Check Vacancy Details in Various Ministries & Government Departments
SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Break-up: Check Vacancy Details in Various Ministries & Government Departments

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Break-up: As per the latest official notification, Commission has announced total 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres.

Recent Stories:
Check SSC CGL 2021 Exam FAQS with Answers
Get 1 Month Study Plan to Clear SSC CGL 2021 Exam
Check Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2021: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern
Get Latest updates on SSC CGL 2021 Exam
Check SSC CGL 2021 Eligibility Criteria

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Category-wise Break-up

The details of total 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment are as under:

SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancies Category-wise

Category

Vacancies

General (UR)

2891

SC

1046

ST

510

OBC

1858

EWS

730

Total

7035

Check SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy:

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancies in Ministries & Government Departments

Let’s look at the break up of SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancies including the details like age limit and pay scale:

Tentative vacancy for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination - 2020 (as on 8th February 2021)

Post code

Name of Department

Name of Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

OTHER PWD

AGE limit

Pay Level

A01

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG

Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)

103

37

18

67

25

250

0

4

4

0

2

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 8 (47600 - 151100)

B03

Central Secretariat Service (DOPT)

Assistant Section Officer

69

13

10

51

8

151

0

2

2

1

1

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B04

Intelligence Bureau

Assistant/Assistant

Section Officer

3

1

1

0

1

6

0

1

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B06

Ministry of External Affairs

Assistant/Assistant

Section Officer

38

13

6

24

8

89

0

1

1

1

1

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B07

AFHQ (Ministry of Defence)

Assistant/Assistant

Section Officer

36

15

9

20

8

88

0

1

1

1

1

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B08

Election Commission

Assistant

Section Officer

0

1

0

3

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B10

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

Assistant/Assistant

Section Officer

2

1

0

1

1

5

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30

years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B11

Central Administrative Tribunal

Assistant Section Officer

3

1

0

1

0

5

0

1

0

0

0

20-30years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B12

Central Vigilance Commission

Inspector Of Income Tax

2

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B13

National Technical Research Organisation

Assistant/Assistant

Section Officer

3

0

1

1

1

6

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B14

to

B18

1. Bureau of Police Research & Development

2. Coast Guard Headquarters

3. D/o Commerce, M/o Commerce & Industry

4. Narcotics Control Bureau

5. Ministry of External Affairs (Passport Division

Assistant /Assistant

Supdt.

7

2

1

2

2

14

0

0

0

0

1

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-

112400)

B20

Ministry of Mines

Assistant

11

3

0

2

2

18

0

0

0

1

0

Not exceeding 30

years

Level 6 (35400-

112400

B21

Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Assistant

2

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30

years

Level 6 (35400-

112400

B22

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Inspector Of Income Tax

66

21

15

76

24

202

16

3

3

0

1

Not exceeding 30

years

Level 7(44900-

142400)

B23

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector, (Central

Excise)

364

193

95

433

131

1216

0

21

22

0

2

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B24

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector (Preventive

Officer)

388

137

68

195

90

878

0

11

10

0

2

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B25

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector (Examiner)

21

1

1

8

2

33

0

0

0

0

0

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B26

Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue)

Asstt. Enforcement Officer

45

20

9

29

11

114

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B27

Central Bureau of Investigation

Sub Inspectors

6

1

1

3

0

11

0

0

0

0

0

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B28

Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts- SPN)

Inspector  Post

19

4

5

9

6

43

0

0

1

2

0

18-30
years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

B29

Comptroller & Auditor General of India

Divisional Accountant

162

60

30

108

40

400

0

6

6

0

4

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-

112400)

B31

National Investigation Agency

Sub-Inspector (NIA)

6

2

0

2

1

11

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

C32

M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation

Junior Statistical Officer

174

59

26

92

50

401

0

3

1

0

0

upto 32 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

D33

Comptroller & Auditor General of India

Auditor

203

75

37

135

50

500

0

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-

92300)

D34

Offices under Controller General of Defence

Accounts

Auditor

106

39

19

70

26

260

26

3

3

3

3

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-

92300)

D35

National Technical Research Organisation

Auditor

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-

92300)

D37

to

D39

1. Controller General of Accounts

2. M/o Communication (D/o Telecommunication

O/o CGCA)

3. Ministry of Communiction (D/o Post-Admn.)

Accountant/Junior

Accountant

300

108

36

144

73

661

61

13

6

0

2

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-

92300)

D40

to

D48

1. Ministry of Textiles

2. Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry

of Defence)

3. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

4. D/o Science & Technology

5. Ministry of Water Resources, River Development

& Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti)

6. Office of Development Commissioner (Micro,

Small & Medium Enterprises)

7. D/o Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers

Welfare

8. Central Bureau of Narcotics

9. D/o Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries

Senior Secretariat

Assistant/Upper Division

Clerk

98

32

11

50

12

203

15

3

3

1

1

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-

81100)

D51

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Tax Assistant

498

168

64

259

96

1085

104

10

11

8

10

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

D52

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Tax Assistant

144

36

46

67

61

354

34

5

3

3

2

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

D53

Central Bureau of  Narcotics

Sub-Inspector(Narcotics)
-2400

4

0

1

0

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

 Total

2891

1046

510

1858

730

7035

256

88

77

21

33

 

Post code

Name of Department

Name of Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

OTHER PWD

AGE limit

GP

B14

Bureau of Police Research & Development

Assistant

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-

112400)

B15

D/o Commerce, M/o Commerce & Industry

Assistant

2

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-

112400)

B16

Coast Guard Headquarters

Assistant

2

1

1

1

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-

112400)

B17

Narcotics Control Bureau

Assistant

0

0

0

0

2

2

0

0

0

0

0

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-

112400)

B18

Ministry of External Affairs (Central Passport

Offices )

Assistant Supdt.

2

1

0

1

0

4

0

0

0

0

1

Not exceeding 30

years

Level 6 (35400-

112400)

Total

7

2

1

2

2

14

0

0

0

0

1

    

Post code

Name of Department

Name of Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

OTHER PWD

AGE limit

GP

D37

Controller General of Accounts

Accountant/Junior

Accountant

78

26

7

32

10

153

19

1

1

0

0

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-

92300)

D38

Ministry of Communication, (D/o

Telecommunication O/o CGCA)

Accountant/Junior

Accountant

16

10

5

9

10

50

5

0

0

0

2

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-

92300)

D39

Ministry of Communication (D/o Post-ADMN.)

Accountant/Junior

Accountant

206

72

24

103

53

458

37

12

5

0

0

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-

92300)

Total

300

108

36

144

73

661

61

13

6

0

2

 

 

Post code

Name of Department

Name of Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

ESM

OH

HH

VH

OTHER PWD

AGE limit

GP

D40

Ministry of Textiles

Senior Secretariat

Assistant/Upper

Division Clerk

3

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-

81100)

D41

Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of

Defence)

Senior Secretariat

Assistant/Upper

Division Clerk

10

3

1

5

1

20

2

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-

81100)

D42

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

Senior Secretariat

Assistant/Upper

Division Clerk

7

2

1

3

1

14

1

0

0

1

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-

81100)

D43

D/o Science & Technology

Senior Secretariat

Assistant/Upper

Division Clerk

55

19

9

33

6

122

12

2

3

0

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-

81100)

D44

Ministry of Water Resources, River Development &

Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti)

Senior Secretariat

Assistant/Upper

Division Clerk

0

2

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-

81100)

D45

Office of the Development Commissioner (Micro,

Small & Medium Enterprises) [MSME]

Senior Secretariat

Assistant/Upper

Division Clerk

15

3

0

5

3

26

0

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-

81100)

D46

D/o Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare

Senior Secretariat

Assistant/Upper

Division Clerk

3

1

0

1

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-

81100)

D47

Central Bureau of Narcotics

Senior Secretariat

Assistant/Upper

Division Clerk

3

2

0

1

0

6

0

1

0

0

0

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-

81100)

D48

D/o Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries

Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk

2

0

0

2

1

5

0

0

0

0

1

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-

81100)

Total

98

32

11

50

12

203

15

3

3

1

1

 

CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) will be conducted for posts:

1. Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (DOPT),

2. Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA),

3. Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Ministry of Defence),

4. Inspector, (Central Excise) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

5. Inspector (Preventive Officer) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

6. Inspector (Examiner) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) will be conducted for the post:

1. Tax Assistant in Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

2. Tax Assistant in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Preparation Study Material

Get SSC CGL 2021 Study Material for Free

Practice SC CGL Mock Tests for free

Download SSC CGL Previous Year Paper

Check SSC CGL 2021 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

Check SSC CGL 2021 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy

Check SSC CGL 2020 General Intelligence and Reasoning Preparation Strategy

Check SSC CGL 2021 English Language and Comprehension Preparation Strategy

Check SSC CGL 2021 General Awareness (GA) and General knowledge (GK) Preparation Strategy

Check 5 Daily Routine Practices for cracking SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-2 Exam

Tier-2 Exam will be an objective exam to be held in online mode. The exam will comprise of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I & Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who have applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

Also Read:

Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-3 Exam

Tier-3 Exam will be a descriptive paper to be held in offline mode via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English or Hindi.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-4 Exam 

Tier-4 exam will comprise of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification.

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 3 =
Post

Comments