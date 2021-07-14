SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Break-up: Check Vacancy Details in Various Ministries & Government Departments

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Break-up: As per the latest official notification, Commission has announced total 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres.
SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Category-wise Break-up
The details of total 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment are as under:
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancies Category-wise
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
General (UR)
|
2891
|
SC
|
1046
|
ST
|
510
|
OBC
|
1858
|
EWS
|
730
|
Total
|
7035
SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancies in Ministries & Government Departments
Let’s look at the break up of SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancies including the details like age limit and pay scale:
|
Tentative vacancy for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination - 2020 (as on 8th February 2021)
|
Post code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
AGE limit
|
Pay Level
|
A01
|
Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
|
Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)
|
103
|
37
|
18
|
67
|
25
|
250
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 8 (47600 - 151100)
|
B03
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
69
|
13
|
10
|
51
|
8
|
151
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B04
|
Assistant/Assistant
Section Officer
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B06
|
Assistant/Assistant
Section Officer
|
38
|
13
|
6
|
24
|
8
|
89
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B07
|
AFHQ (Ministry of Defence)
|
Assistant/Assistant
Section Officer
|
36
|
15
|
9
|
20
|
8
|
88
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B08
|
Election Commission
|
Assistant
Section Officer
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B10
|
Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology
|
Assistant/Assistant
Section Officer
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30
years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B11
|
Central Administrative Tribunal
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20-30years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B12
|
Central Vigilance Commission
|
Inspector Of Income Tax
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B13
|
National Technical Research Organisation
|
Assistant/Assistant
Section Officer
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B14
to
B18
|
1. Bureau of Police Research & Development
2. Coast Guard Headquarters
3. D/o Commerce, M/o Commerce & Industry
4. Narcotics Control Bureau
5. Ministry of External Affairs (Passport Division
|
Assistant /Assistant
Supdt.
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400)
|
B20
|
Ministry of Mines
|
Assistant
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30
years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400
|
B21
|
Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|
Assistant
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30
years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400
|
B22
|
Inspector Of Income Tax
|
66
|
21
|
15
|
76
|
24
|
202
|
16
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
Not exceeding 30
years
|
Level 7(44900-
142400)
|
B23
|
Inspector, (Central
Excise)
|
364
|
193
|
95
|
433
|
131
|
1216
|
0
|
21
|
22
|
0
|
2
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B24
|
Inspector (Preventive
Officer)
|
388
|
137
|
68
|
195
|
90
|
878
|
0
|
11
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B25
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)
|
Inspector (Examiner)
|
21
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
33
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B26
|
Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue)
|
Asstt. Enforcement Officer
|
45
|
20
|
9
|
29
|
11
|
114
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B27
|
Central Bureau of Investigation
|
Sub Inspectors
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B28
|
Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts- SPN)
|
Inspector Post
|
19
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
6
|
43
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
18-30
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
B29
|
Comptroller & Auditor General of India
|
Divisional Accountant
|
162
|
60
|
30
|
108
|
40
|
400
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400)
|
B31
|
National Investigation Agency
|
Sub-Inspector (NIA)
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
C32
|
174
|
59
|
26
|
92
|
50
|
401
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
upto 32 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
D33
|
Comptroller & Auditor General of India
|
Auditor
|
203
|
75
|
37
|
135
|
50
|
500
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-
92300)
|
D34
|
Offices under Controller General of Defence
Accounts
|
Auditor
|
106
|
39
|
19
|
70
|
26
|
260
|
26
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-
92300)
|
D35
|
National Technical Research Organisation
|
Auditor
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-
92300)
|
D37
to
D39
|
1. Controller General of Accounts
2. M/o Communication (D/o Telecommunication
O/o CGCA)
3. Ministry of Communiction (D/o Post-Admn.)
|
Accountant/Junior
Accountant
|
300
|
108
|
36
|
144
|
73
|
661
|
61
|
13
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-
92300)
|
D40
to
D48
|
1. Ministry of Textiles
2. Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry
of Defence)
3. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology
4. D/o Science & Technology
5. Ministry of Water Resources, River Development
& Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti)
6. Office of Development Commissioner (Micro,
Small & Medium Enterprises)
7. D/o Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers
Welfare
8. Central Bureau of Narcotics
9. D/o Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries
|
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/Upper Division
Clerk
|
98
|
32
|
11
|
50
|
12
|
203
|
15
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-
81100)
|
D51
|
498
|
168
|
64
|
259
|
96
|
1085
|
104
|
10
|
11
|
8
|
10
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
D52
|
144
|
36
|
46
|
67
|
61
|
354
|
34
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
D53
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Sub-Inspector(Narcotics)
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
Total
|
2891
|
1046
|
510
|
1858
|
730
|
7035
|
256
|
88
|
77
|
21
|
33
|
|
Post code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
AGE limit
|
GP
|
B14
|
Bureau of Police Research & Development
|
Assistant
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400)
|
B15
|
D/o Commerce, M/o Commerce & Industry
|
Assistant
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400)
|
B16
|
Coast Guard Headquarters
|
Assistant
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400)
|
B17
|
Narcotics Control Bureau
|
Assistant
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400)
|
B18
|
Ministry of External Affairs (Central Passport
Offices )
|
Assistant Supdt.
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Not exceeding 30
years
|
Level 6 (35400-
112400)
|
Total
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Post code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
AGE limit
|
GP
|
D37
|
Controller General of Accounts
|
Accountant/Junior
Accountant
|
78
|
26
|
7
|
32
|
10
|
153
|
19
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-
92300)
|
D38
|
Ministry of Communication, (D/o
Telecommunication O/o CGCA)
|
Accountant/Junior
Accountant
|
16
|
10
|
5
|
9
|
10
|
50
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-
92300)
|
D39
|
Ministry of Communication (D/o Post-ADMN.)
|
Accountant/Junior
Accountant
|
206
|
72
|
24
|
103
|
53
|
458
|
37
|
12
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-
92300)
|
Total
|
300
|
108
|
36
|
144
|
73
|
661
|
61
|
13
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
|
|
Post code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
OTHER PWD
|
AGE limit
|
GP
|
D40
|
Ministry of Textiles
|
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/Upper
Division Clerk
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-
81100)
|
D41
|
Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of
Defence)
|
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/Upper
Division Clerk
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
20
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-
81100)
|
D42
|
Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology
|
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/Upper
Division Clerk
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
14
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-
81100)
|
D43
|
D/o Science & Technology
|
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/Upper
Division Clerk
|
55
|
19
|
9
|
33
|
6
|
122
|
12
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-
81100)
|
D44
|
Ministry of Water Resources, River Development &
Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti)
|
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/Upper
Division Clerk
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-
81100)
|
D45
|
Office of the Development Commissioner (Micro,
Small & Medium Enterprises) [MSME]
|
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/Upper
Division Clerk
|
15
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
26
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-
81100)
|
D46
|
D/o Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare
|
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/Upper
Division Clerk
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-
81100)
|
D47
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/Upper
Division Clerk
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-
81100)
|
D48
|
D/o Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-
81100)
|
Total
|
98
|
32
|
11
|
50
|
12
|
203
|
15
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) will be conducted for posts:
1. Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (DOPT),
2. Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA),
3. Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Ministry of Defence),
4. Inspector, (Central Excise) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)
5. Inspector (Preventive Officer) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)
6. Inspector (Examiner) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)
DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) will be conducted for the post:
1. Tax Assistant in Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
2. Tax Assistant in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-2 Exam
Tier-2 Exam will be an objective exam to be held in online mode. The exam will comprise of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I & Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who have applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
|
Also Read:
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-3 Exam
Tier-3 Exam will be a descriptive paper to be held in offline mode via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English or Hindi.
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-4 Exam
Tier-4 exam will comprise of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification.