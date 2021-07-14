SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Break-up: Check Vacancy Details in Various Ministries & Government Departments

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Break-up: Check details of 7035 Vacancies announced under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment in various Ministries & Government Departments including the age limit and salary of Group “B” and Group “C” posts.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Break-up: As per the latest official notification, Commission has announced total 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India. The final selection through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 to various posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment 7035 Vacancies Category-wise Break-up

The details of total 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment are as under:

SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancies Category-wise Category Vacancies General (UR) 2891 SC 1046 ST 510 OBC 1858 EWS 730 Total 7035

SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancies in Ministries & Government Departments

Let’s look at the break up of SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancies including the details like age limit and pay scale:

Tentative vacancy for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination - 2020 (as on 8th February 2021) Post code Name of Department Name of Post UR SC ST OBC EWS Total ESM OH HH VH OTHER PWD AGE limit Pay Level A01 Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial) 103 37 18 67 25 250 0 4 4 0 2 Not exceeding 30 years Level 8 (47600 - 151100) B03 Central Secretariat Service (DOPT) Assistant Section Officer 69 13 10 51 8 151 0 2 2 1 1 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B04 Intelligence Bureau Assistant/Assistant Section Officer 3 1 1 0 1 6 0 1 0 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B06 Ministry of External Affairs Assistant/Assistant Section Officer 38 13 6 24 8 89 0 1 1 1 1 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B07 AFHQ (Ministry of Defence) Assistant/Assistant Section Officer 36 15 9 20 8 88 0 1 1 1 1 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B08 Election Commission Assistant Section Officer 0 1 0 3 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 upto 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B10 Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Assistant/Assistant Section Officer 2 1 0 1 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B11 Central Administrative Tribunal Assistant Section Officer 3 1 0 1 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 20-30years Level 7 (44900-142400) B12 Central Vigilance Commission Inspector Of Income Tax 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B13 National Technical Research Organisation Assistant/Assistant Section Officer 3 0 1 1 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B14 to B18 1. Bureau of Police Research & Development 2. Coast Guard Headquarters 3. D/o Commerce, M/o Commerce & Industry 4. Narcotics Control Bureau 5. Ministry of External Affairs (Passport Division Assistant /Assistant Supdt. 7 2 1 2 2 14 0 0 0 0 1 Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400- 112400) B20 Ministry of Mines Assistant 11 3 0 2 2 18 0 0 0 1 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400- 112400 B21 Ministry of Corporate Affairs Assistant 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400- 112400 B22 Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Inspector Of Income Tax 66 21 15 76 24 202 16 3 3 0 1 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7(44900- 142400) B23 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Inspector, (Central Excise) 364 193 95 433 131 1216 0 21 22 0 2 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B24 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Inspector (Preventive Officer) 388 137 68 195 90 878 0 11 10 0 2 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B25 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Inspector (Examiner) 21 1 1 8 2 33 0 0 0 0 0 Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B26 Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue) Asstt. Enforcement Officer 45 20 9 29 11 114 0 0 0 0 0 upto 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B27 Central Bureau of Investigation Sub Inspectors 6 1 1 3 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) B28 Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts- SPN) Inspector Post 19 4 5 9 6 43 0 0 1 2 0 18-30

years Level 7 (44900-142400) B29 Comptroller & Auditor General of India Divisional Accountant 162 60 30 108 40 400 0 6 6 0 4 Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400- 112400) B31 National Investigation Agency Sub-Inspector (NIA) 6 2 0 2 1 11 0 0 0 0 0 upto 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) C32 M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation Junior Statistical Officer 174 59 26 92 50 401 0 3 1 0 0 upto 32 years Level 6 (35400-112400) D33 Comptroller & Auditor General of India Auditor 203 75 37 135 50 500 0 0 0 0 0 18-27 years Level 5 (29200- 92300) D34 Offices under Controller General of Defence Accounts Auditor 106 39 19 70 26 260 26 3 3 3 3 18-27 years Level 5 (29200- 92300) D35 National Technical Research Organisation Auditor 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 18-27 years Level 5 (29200- 92300) D37 to D39 1. Controller General of Accounts 2. M/o Communication (D/o Telecommunication O/o CGCA) 3. Ministry of Communiction (D/o Post-Admn.) Accountant/Junior Accountant 300 108 36 144 73 661 61 13 6 0 2 18-27 years Level 5 (29200- 92300) D40 to D48 1. Ministry of Textiles 2. Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence) 3. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology 4. D/o Science & Technology 5. Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti) 6. Office of Development Commissioner (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) 7. D/o Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare 8. Central Bureau of Narcotics 9. D/o Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 98 32 11 50 12 203 15 3 3 1 1 18-27 years Level 4 (25500- 81100) D51 Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Tax Assistant 498 168 64 259 96 1085 104 10 11 8 10 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) D52 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Tax Assistant 144 36 46 67 61 354 34 5 3 3 2 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) D53 Central Bureau of Narcotics Sub-Inspector(Narcotics)

-2400 4 0 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) Total 2891 1046 510 1858 730 7035 256 88 77 21 33 Post code Name of Department Name of Post UR SC ST OBC EWS Total ESM OH HH VH OTHER PWD AGE limit GP B14 Bureau of Police Research & Development Assistant 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 upto 30 years Level 6 (35400- 112400) B15 D/o Commerce, M/o Commerce & Industry Assistant 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 upto 30 years Level 6 (35400- 112400) B16 Coast Guard Headquarters Assistant 2 1 1 1 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 upto 30 years Level 6 (35400- 112400) B17 Narcotics Control Bureau Assistant 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 upto 30 years Level 6 (35400- 112400) B18 Ministry of External Affairs (Central Passport Offices ) Assistant Supdt. 2 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400- 112400) Total 7 2 1 2 2 14 0 0 0 0 1 Post code Name of Department Name of Post UR SC ST OBC EWS Total ESM OH HH VH OTHER PWD AGE limit GP D37 Controller General of Accounts Accountant/Junior Accountant 78 26 7 32 10 153 19 1 1 0 0 18-27 years Level 5 (29200- 92300) D38 Ministry of Communication, (D/o Telecommunication O/o CGCA) Accountant/Junior Accountant 16 10 5 9 10 50 5 0 0 0 2 18-27 years Level 5 (29200- 92300) D39 Ministry of Communication (D/o Post-ADMN.) Accountant/Junior Accountant 206 72 24 103 53 458 37 12 5 0 0 18-27 years Level 5 (29200- 92300) Total 300 108 36 144 73 661 61 13 6 0 2 Post code Name of Department Name of Post UR SC ST OBC EWS Total ESM OH HH VH OTHER PWD AGE limit GP D40 Ministry of Textiles Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 18-27 years Level 4 (25500- 81100) D41 Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence) Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 10 3 1 5 1 20 2 0 0 0 0 18-27 years Level 4 (25500- 81100) D42 Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 7 2 1 3 1 14 1 0 0 1 0 18-27 years Level 4 (25500- 81100) D43 D/o Science & Technology Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 55 19 9 33 6 122 12 2 3 0 0 18-27 years Level 4 (25500- 81100) D44 Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti) Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 18-27 years Level 4 (25500- 81100) D45 Office of the Development Commissioner (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) [MSME] Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 15 3 0 5 3 26 0 0 0 0 0 18-27 years Level 4 (25500- 81100) D46 D/o Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 3 1 0 1 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 18-27 years Level 4 (25500- 81100) D47 Central Bureau of Narcotics Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 3 2 0 1 0 6 0 1 0 0 0 18-27 years Level 4 (25500- 81100) D48 D/o Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 18-27 years Level 4 (25500- 81100) Total 98 32 11 50 12 203 15 3 3 1 1

CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) will be conducted for posts:

1. Assistant Section Officer in Central Secretariat Service (DOPT),

2. Assistant Section Officer in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA),

3. Assistant Section Officer in AFHQ (Ministry of Defence),

4. Inspector, (Central Excise) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

5. Inspector (Preventive Officer) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

6. Inspector (Examiner) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) will be conducted for the post:

1. Tax Assistant in Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

2. Tax Assistant in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-2 Exam

Tier-2 Exam will be an objective exam to be held in online mode. The exam will comprise of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I & Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who have applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-3 Exam

Tier-3 Exam will be a descriptive paper to be held in offline mode via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English or Hindi.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-4 Exam

Tier-4 exam will comprise of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification.