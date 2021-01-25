SSC CGL Exam for National Investigation Agency 2021 Recruitment: Check Sub-Inspector NIA Eligibility, Physical Standard, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion, Posting Details

SSC CGL Exam for National Investigation Agency 2021 Recruitment: Candidates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for Sub-Inspector Post in National Investigation Agency under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment. National Investigation Agency (NIA) is functioning as the Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in the country. The educational qualification for Sub-Inspector (SI) in NIA requires Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for this post.

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Important Dates SSC CGL 2021 Online Application 29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021 Last date for receipt of application 31st January 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 4th February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank) SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I 29th May to 7th June 2021 SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam To be notified later

Age Limit (18 to 30 Years as on 1st January 2021)

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2003:

Age Limit 18-30 years (as on 1st January 2021) Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post/ Pay Level/ Grade Pay Sub-Inspector (SI) in National Investigation Agency (NIA) Group “B”/ Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2021 is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2021

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

SSC CGL Post Educational Qualification Sub-Inspector (SI) in National Investigation Agency (NIA) Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Physical Standards for Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in National Investigation Agency (NIA)

For Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in National Investigation Agency (NIA), the physical fitness requirements have to be met for getting final selection.

Height For Men - 170 cm For women - 150 cm Height Relaxable for Hillsmen & Tribals: 5 cms Chest 76 cm with expansion (There shall be no such requirement in case of female candidates) Vision Eye-sight (with or without glasses) Distant vision: 6/6 in one and 6/9 in the other eye. Near vision 0.6 in one eye and 0.8 in other eye.

Note: Candidates are advised to make sure before opting for any category of post that they fulfill the requirements for that category. The physical measurements (including vision test) for candidates will be conducted by the concerned Indenting Departments and only those candidates who fulfill the specified physical measurements will be eligible for the respective posts. No request from candidates for allotting to any other service/ category of post will be entertained by the Commission if the nominated candidates fail to meet the physical requirements. Thus, the onus of fulfilling the eligibility criteria will exclusively be on the candidates opting for such posts.

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic ofTanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note: Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

Salary Structure of Sub-Inspector (SI) in National Investigation Agency (NIA)

The pay scale of an Sub-Inspector (SI) in National Investigation Agency (NIA) ranges from Rs. Rs 35400 to 112400 with grade pay of Rs.4200 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, Sub-Inspector (SI) in NIA would get an initial salary (can be varied a little as per place of posting):

Pay Level 6 Pay Scale Rs 35400 to 112400 Grade Pay 4200 Initial Pay Rs. 35400 In-Hand Salary Cities-X Rs. 43,166 Cities-Y Rs. 39,492 Cities-Z Rs. 37,664

Apart from the above-mentioned salary structure, Sub-Inspector of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also gets to avail the following benefits and allowances-

- House Rent Allowance (HRA) (Only if housing quarters are not provided)

- Transport Allowance (TA)

- Limited mobile bill

- Dearness Allowance on total pay above.

Job Profile of Sub-Inspector (SI) in National Investigation Agency (NIA)

The Job Profile of Sub-Inspector (SI) in National Investigation Agency (NIA) consists of both fieldwork as well as clerical work. Sub Inspector in NIA is trained to investigate in the following areas:

Sub Inspector NIA Responsibilities Details Raids Sub-inspectors have to take part in several raids along with their senior officials, in order to bring in wanted criminals. This can cause their job to turn dangerous at times. Deal with Dangerous Organizations Sub-Inspectors also have to deal with dangerous organizations such as drug syndicates, international mafias, and terrorist organizations. Clerical Work SI has to carry out the execution of summons, undertake clerical court work, provide warrants to several organizations and individuals, question the suspect and witnesses, maintain their custody, etc. Analytics Analyze the important Intelligence and Confidential Data at Hand to detect the upcoming threats if any. Assist Senior Officials Sub-inspector at NIA will have to assist senior officials whenever they will need it

Job Posting/Location of Sub-Inspector (SI) in National Investigation Agency (NIA)

The Headquarters of the National Investigation Agency is in New Delhi. Its branches are located in Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, Raipur, Jammu, Chandigarh and Ranchi. The candidates after clearing the SSC CGL examination for SI posts in NIA can be posted at any one of the regional branches or in the Headquarters.

Promotion Policy for Sub-Inspector (SI) in National Investigation Agency (NIA)

As a Sub-Inspector (SI) in National Investigation Agency (NIA), it will take almost 5 to 6 years to get first promoted to the post of Inspector. Sometimes it can take more time to reach that level as well, which depends upon the performance of the candidates as well as the vacancies in the department. Around three to four promotions can be achieved in the total career span of a candidate in NIA.

For getting Class-I Gazetted Officer Post in NIA, candidates need to undergo two promotions at least before that. The higher posts are filled with IPS officers and candidates with deputations, hence making the road ahead a little difficult.

Working as Sub-Inspector (SI) in NIA will offer a great respectful career for young and enthusiastic candidates with a good salary package.