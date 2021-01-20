SSC CGL Exam for Central Bureau of Investigation 2021 Recruitment: Check Sub-Inspector CBI Eligibility, Physical Standard, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion, Training, Posting Details

SSC CGL Exam for Central Bureau of Investigation 2021 Recruitment: Check Sub-Inspector CBI Post Eligibility Criteria, Physical Standard, Selection Process, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion, Training & Posting Details.

Created On: Jan 20, 2021 13:43 IST
SSC CGL Exam for Central Bureau of Investigation 2021 Recruitment: Check Sub-Inspector CBI Eligibility, Physical Standard, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion, Training, Posting Details
SSC CGL Exam for Central Bureau of Investigation 2021 Recruitment: Check Sub-Inspector CBI Eligibility, Physical Standard, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion, Training, Posting Details

SSC CGL Exam for Central Bureau of Investigation 2021 Recruitment: Candidates between the age group of 20 to 30 years can apply for Sub-Inspector Post in Central Bureau of Investigation under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment. The educational qualification for Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBI requires Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 20 to 30 years can apply for this post.

Get Latest updates on SSC CGL 2021 Exam

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates for SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2021 Exam

Important Dates

SSC CGL 2021 Online Application

29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021

Last date for receipt of application

31st January 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

4th February 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank)

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I

29th May to 7th June 2021

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam

To be notified later

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam

To be notified later

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam

To be notified later

Know how to apply online for SSC CGL 2021 Exam

Age Limit (20 to 30 Years as on 1st January 2021)

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001:

Age Limit 20-30 years (as on 1st January 2021)

Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre

Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post/ Pay Level/ Grade Pay

Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Group “B”/

Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates

Check SSC CGL 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2021 is as follows:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD + Gen

10 years

PwD + OBC

13 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

3 years

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a  disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)

8 years

Know the Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020-21: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2021

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

SSC CGL Post

Educational Qualification

Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Check Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2021 through SSC CGL 2021 Exam

Physical Standards for Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

For the Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the physical fitness requirements have to be met for getting final selection.

Height

For Men - 165 cm

For women - 150 cm

Height Relaxable for Hillsmen & Tribals: 5 cms

Chest

76 cm with expansion (There shall be no such requirement in case of female candidates)

Vision

Eye-sight (with or without glasses)

Distant vision: 6/6 in one and 6/9 in the other eye.

Near vision 0.6 in one eye and 0.8 in other eye.

Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

Note: Candidates are advised to make sure before opting for any category of post that they fulfill the requirements for that category. The physical measurements (including vision test) for candidates will be conducted by the concerned Indenting Departments and only those candidates who fulfill the specified physical measurements will be eligible for the respective posts. No request from candidates for allotting to any other service/ category of post will be entertained by the Commission if the nominated candidates fail to meet the physical requirements. Thus, the onus of fulfilling the eligibility criteria will exclusively be on the candidates opting for such posts.

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

  1. a citizen of India, or
  2. a subject of Nepal, or
  3. a subject of Bhutan, or
  4. a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
  5. a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic ofTanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Know the SSC CGL 2021 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

Note: Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

5 Daily Routine Practices for cracking SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam

Salary Structure of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

The pay scale of a Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBI would get a salary of around 50,000/- pm initially (can be varied a little as per place of posting).

Pay Level

7

Pay Scale

Rs 44900 to 142400

Grade Pay

4600

Initial Pay

Rs. 44900

In-Hand Salary

Approx. INR 61000 to INR 63000 (including old HRA, SIA, DA, TA)

Get SSC CGL 2020-21 Study Material for Free

CBI Sub Inspector also avails 25% of Basic pay + DA as Special Incentive Allowance (SIA) i.e. around INR 11000. CGHS facility is also given for Medical, HRA, TA, DA (to compensate for inflation), etc.

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBEC Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Job Profile of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

The Job Profile of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is divided into two categories - Desk Job & Field Work.

Desk Job - If the candidate is assigned desk work, then he/she have to handle a lot of paperwork/ file work related to various cases (active or pending), which is clerical and administrative in nature. It has fixed working hours and there is no workload.

Field Work - If the candidate is assigned desk work, he/she will be working with Central Bureau of Investigation Task Force on various cases such as Inquiries/ Investigation and Gathering Information.

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Training of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Final shortlisted candidates for SI Posts in CBI will be given extensive training before joining. The total time period of training is 59 weeks in which 42 weeks’ training is held in CBI Academy, Ghaziabad. The schedule of this training is as follows:

Training

Duration

Institutional Training with CBI Academy (Phase 1)

7 months (28 Weeks)

Attachment with Local Police

9 Weeks

Attachment with CBI Branch

9 Weeks

Institutional Training with CBI Academy (Phase 2)

10 Weeks

Total

1 year 7 weeks

Check 9488 Vacancies for SSC CGL 2020 Recruitment

Major Role - Investigation Areas of Sub Inspector CBI

Sub Inspector in CBI is trained to investigate in the following areas:

Sub Inspector CBI Investigation Areas

Details

Conventional Crimes

Collecting the Evidence as well as Intelligence, Collection of Volatile Data and Seizure of Hard Disk

Forensic

Mobile Forensics, Forensic Medicine, Forensic Science

Special Training for Cadets

Computer Skills, Driving, Shooting, Judo, Yoga, Unarmed Combat, Soft Skills, Gender Sensitization and Human Rights

Special Crime

Cases of Terrorism, Bomb Blasts, Sensational Homicides, Kidnapping, Murder, Drug-related Offences, Large Scale Smuggling of Narcotics, and Smuggling, Crime against Women & Children including Gender Sensitization

Economic crimes

Bank Frauds, Security Frauds, Financial Frauds, Import-Export & Foreign Exchange Violations, Antiques, Cultural Property, Wildlife Crimes, Human Trafficking

Cyber Crime

Level-I, Level-II, Specialized Courses for Crack Team

Other

Cases of Corruption and Fraud

Practice SC CGL Mock Tests for free

Posting of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

After the completion of training, most of the selected candidates have a chance to get the posting at Delhi Zone in CBI Headquarter. However, CBI posting is generally offered in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Download SSC CGL Previous Year Paper

Promotion Policy for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

As a Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), you will have the following career path:

SSC CGL Exam for Central Bureau of Investigation 2021 Recruitment: Check Sub-Inspector CBI Eligibility, Physical Standard, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion, Training, Posting Details

It will take almost 5 to 6 years to get first promoted to the post of Inspector. The second Promotion to the post of Deputy Superintendent might take 8 to 10 years. Then promotion to the post of Additional Superintendent may also take around 10 years. After that in every 4-5 years, you get a promotion. Normally a Sub-Inspector in CBI gets promoted to the level of Senior Superintendent.

Also Read:

Know the SSC CGL 2020 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategy

Know the SSC CGL 2020 General Intelligence and Reasoning Preparation Strategy

Know the SSC CGL 2020 English Language and Comprehension Preparation Strategy

Know the SSC CGL 2020 General Awareness (GA) and General knowledge (GK) Preparation Strategy

Working as Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBI will offer a great respectful career for young and enthusiastic candidates with a good salary package.

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next