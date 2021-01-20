SSC CGL Exam for Central Bureau of Investigation 2021 Recruitment: Check Sub-Inspector CBI Eligibility, Physical Standard, Job Profile, Salary, Promotion, Training, Posting Details

SSC CGL Exam for Central Bureau of Investigation 2021 Recruitment: Candidates between the age group of 20 to 30 years can apply for Sub-Inspector Post in Central Bureau of Investigation under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment. The educational qualification for Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBI requires Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 20 to 30 years can apply for this post.

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates for SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Important Dates SSC CGL 2021 Online Application 29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021 Last date for receipt of application 31st January 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 4th February 2021 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 6th February 2021 (During Working Hours of Bank) SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I 29th May to 7th June 2021 SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam To be notified later SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam To be notified later

Age Limit (20 to 30 Years as on 1st January 2021)

Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001:

Age Limit 20-30 years (as on 1st January 2021) Name of Post/ Name of Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Classification of Posts/ Nature of Physical Disabilities permissible for the post/ Pay Level/ Grade Pay Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Group “B”/ Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit as well as category-codes for claiming age relaxation as on the date of reckoning, i.e., 1st January 2021 is as follows:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2021

Below are the essential qualification details according to the post under SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

SSC CGL Post Educational Qualification Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Physical Standards for Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

For the Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the physical fitness requirements have to be met for getting final selection.

Height For Men - 165 cm For women - 150 cm Height Relaxable for Hillsmen & Tribals: 5 cms Chest 76 cm with expansion (There shall be no such requirement in case of female candidates) Vision Eye-sight (with or without glasses) Distant vision: 6/6 in one and 6/9 in the other eye. Near vision 0.6 in one eye and 0.8 in other eye.

Note: Candidates are advised to make sure before opting for any category of post that they fulfill the requirements for that category. The physical measurements (including vision test) for candidates will be conducted by the concerned Indenting Departments and only those candidates who fulfill the specified physical measurements will be eligible for the respective posts. No request from candidates for allotting to any other service/ category of post will be entertained by the Commission if the nominated candidates fail to meet the physical requirements. Thus, the onus of fulfilling the eligibility criteria will exclusively be on the candidates opting for such posts.

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic ofTanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note: Provided that a candidate belonging to categories b), c), d) and e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

Salary Structure of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

The pay scale of a Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBI would get a salary of around 50,000/- pm initially (can be varied a little as per place of posting).

Pay Level 7 Pay Scale Rs 44900 to 142400 Grade Pay 4600 Initial Pay Rs. 44900 In-Hand Salary Approx. INR 61000 to INR 63000 (including old HRA, SIA, DA, TA)

CBI Sub Inspector also avails 25% of Basic pay + DA as Special Incentive Allowance (SIA) i.e. around INR 11000. CGHS facility is also given for Medical, HRA, TA, DA (to compensate for inflation), etc.

Job Profile of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

The Job Profile of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is divided into two categories - Desk Job & Field Work.

Desk Job - If the candidate is assigned desk work, then he/she have to handle a lot of paperwork/ file work related to various cases (active or pending), which is clerical and administrative in nature. It has fixed working hours and there is no workload.

Field Work - If the candidate is assigned desk work, he/she will be working with Central Bureau of Investigation Task Force on various cases such as Inquiries/ Investigation and Gathering Information.

Training of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Final shortlisted candidates for SI Posts in CBI will be given extensive training before joining. The total time period of training is 59 weeks in which 42 weeks’ training is held in CBI Academy, Ghaziabad. The schedule of this training is as follows:

Training Duration Institutional Training with CBI Academy (Phase 1) 7 months (28 Weeks) Attachment with Local Police 9 Weeks Attachment with CBI Branch 9 Weeks Institutional Training with CBI Academy (Phase 2) 10 Weeks Total 1 year 7 weeks

Major Role - Investigation Areas of Sub Inspector CBI

Sub Inspector in CBI is trained to investigate in the following areas:

Sub Inspector CBI Investigation Areas Details Conventional Crimes Collecting the Evidence as well as Intelligence, Collection of Volatile Data and Seizure of Hard Disk Forensic Mobile Forensics, Forensic Medicine, Forensic Science Special Training for Cadets Computer Skills, Driving, Shooting, Judo, Yoga, Unarmed Combat, Soft Skills, Gender Sensitization and Human Rights Special Crime Cases of Terrorism, Bomb Blasts, Sensational Homicides, Kidnapping, Murder, Drug-related Offences, Large Scale Smuggling of Narcotics, and Smuggling, Crime against Women & Children including Gender Sensitization Economic crimes Bank Frauds, Security Frauds, Financial Frauds, Import-Export & Foreign Exchange Violations, Antiques, Cultural Property, Wildlife Crimes, Human Trafficking Cyber Crime Level-I, Level-II, Specialized Courses for Crack Team Other Cases of Corruption and Fraud

Posting of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

After the completion of training, most of the selected candidates have a chance to get the posting at Delhi Zone in CBI Headquarter. However, CBI posting is generally offered in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Promotion Policy for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

As a Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), you will have the following career path:





It will take almost 5 to 6 years to get first promoted to the post of Inspector. The second Promotion to the post of Deputy Superintendent might take 8 to 10 years. Then promotion to the post of Additional Superintendent may also take around 10 years. After that in every 4-5 years, you get a promotion. Normally a Sub-Inspector in CBI gets promoted to the level of Senior Superintendent.

Working as Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBI will offer a great respectful career for young and enthusiastic candidates with a good salary package.