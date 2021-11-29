SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Analysis: Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted for Tier-2&3, Check Cutoff Category-wise (Download PDF)

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Analysis: Get the detailed analysis of SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Results and Cut-Off Marks for various posts under different categories.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Analysis: SSC has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 2020-21 Exam held from 13th August to 24th August 2021 in online mode. Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL Exam this year for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Cut-Off Marks

Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and all other posts (List-3).

As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07-02-2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stages of the Examination (i.e. Tier-II and Tier-III).

Let’s have a look at the Category-wise details of candidates who have provisionally qualified for Tier-2 & 3 and the cut-offs applied for each category in the Tables given below:

SSC CGL 2020-21 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) & Tier-III

SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Download PDF List-3: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 132.37260 20572* OBC 119.23278 36611 EWS 109.21110 15718 SC 100.93079 21663 ST 93.75569 10351 Ex-Servicemen 74.87478 5216 OH- PwD 85.99074 1759 HH- PwD 40.00000 1357 VH- PwD 95.75915 488 Other-PwD 40.00000 400 Total 114135

*In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 3275-SC, 1014-ST, 19684-OBC, 7446-EWS, 93-ESM, 138-OH, 10-HH, 67-VH and 4-Others PwD candidates qualifying at UR Cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts))] & Tier-III

SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Download PDF List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 167.45963 1228 OBC 161.36748 1784 EWS 164.00018 728 SC 145.28912 970 ST 140.97604 465 OH- PwD 135.76854 102 HH- PwD 109.04331 101 Other-PwD 95.12633 51 Total 5429

* In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 42-SC, 15-ST, 779-OBC, 503-EWS, 2-OH and 1-HH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)]

SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post Download PDF List-2: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 153.08245 2544* OBC 147.63201 3395 EWS 146.01050 1925 SC 124.61824 2241 ST 122.40547 958 OH- PwD 120.17292 114 HH- PwD 108.73007 35 Total 11212

* In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 182-SC, 48-ST, 2119-OBC, 1183-EWS, and 9-OH candidates qualifying at UR Cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Note: Only those candidates have been considered eligible for List-2 who have applied for the post of JSO in their Online Application Forms.

How to Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Result?

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted on 3rd December 2021 on the Commission’s website - https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates may check their marks from 3rd Dec 2021 to 24th Dec 2021 by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-2 & Tier-3 Exam Dates and Admit Card

The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 28th January 2022 to 29th January 2022 and 6th February 2022 respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 03 - 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam.