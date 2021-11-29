Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Analysis: Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted for Tier-2&3, Check Cutoff Category-wise (Download PDF)

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Analysis: Get the detailed analysis of SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Results and Cut-Off Marks for various posts under different categories.

Created On: Nov 29, 2021 16:38 IST
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result - Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted for Tier-2&3
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result - Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted for Tier-2&3

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Analysis: SSC has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 2020-21 Exam held from 13th August to 24th August 2021 in online mode. Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL Exam this year for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. 

Let’s have a look at the Category-wise details of candidates who have provisionally qualified for Tier-2 & 3 and the cut-offs applied for each category in the Tables given below:

SSC CGL 2020-21 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) & Tier-III

SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Download PDF List-3: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

132.37260

20572*

OBC

119.23278

36611

EWS

109.21110

15718

SC

100.93079

21663

ST

93.75569

10351

Ex-Servicemen

74.87478

5216

OH- PwD

85.99074

1759

HH- PwD

40.00000

1357

VH- PwD

95.75915

488

Other-PwD

40.00000

400

Total

 

114135

*In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 3275-SC, 1014-ST, 19684-OBC, 7446-EWS, 93-ESM, 138-OH, 10-HH, 67-VH and 4-Others PwD candidates qualifying at UR Cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts))] & Tier-III

SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Download PDF List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

167.45963

1228

OBC

161.36748

1784

EWS

164.00018

728

SC

145.28912

970

ST

140.97604

465

OH- PwD

135.76854

102

HH- PwD

109.04331

101

Other-PwD

95.12633

51

Total

 

5429

* In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 42-SC, 15-ST, 779-OBC, 503-EWS, 2-OH and 1-HH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)]

SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post

Download PDF List-2: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

153.08245

2544*

OBC

147.63201

3395

EWS

146.01050

1925

SC

124.61824

2241

ST

122.40547

958

OH- PwD

120.17292

114

HH- PwD

108.73007

35

Total

 

11212

* In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 182-SC, 48-ST, 2119-OBC, 1183-EWS, and 9-OH candidates qualifying at UR Cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.

Note: Only those candidates have been considered eligible for List-2 who have applied for the post of JSO in their Online Application Forms.

Also Read: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2021 Exams

How to Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Result?

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted on 3rd December 2021 on the Commission’s website - https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates may check their marks from 3rd Dec 2021 to 24th Dec 2021 by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-2 & Tier-3 Exam Dates and Admit Card

The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 28th January 2022 to 29th January 2022 and 6th February 2022 respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 03 - 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam.

FAQ

How many candidates have been shortlisted for SSC CGL 2021 Tier-2 & Tier-3 Exam?

Over 1.3 lakh candidates are shortlisted

How many Vacancies Announced under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment?

7035 Vacancies

What is the Exam Pattern of SSC CGL Recruitment?

SSC CGL 2020-21 Exam Will Be Conducted In Four Tiers, I.E., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III And Tier – IV

