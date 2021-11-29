SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Analysis: Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted for Tier-2&3, Check Cutoff Category-wise (Download PDF)

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Result Analysis: SSC has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 2020-21 Exam held from 13th August to 24th August 2021 in online mode. Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL Exam this year for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Cut-Off Marks
Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and all other posts (List-3).
As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07-02-2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stages of the Examination (i.e. Tier-II and Tier-III).
Let’s have a look at the Category-wise details of candidates who have provisionally qualified for Tier-2 & 3 and the cut-offs applied for each category in the Tables given below:
SSC CGL 2020-21 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) & Tier-III
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer
Download PDF List-3: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
132.37260
|
20572*
|
OBC
|
119.23278
|
36611
|
EWS
|
109.21110
|
15718
|
SC
|
100.93079
|
21663
|
ST
|
93.75569
|
10351
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
74.87478
|
5216
|
OH- PwD
|
85.99074
|
1759
|
HH- PwD
|
40.00000
|
1357
|
VH- PwD
|
95.75915
|
488
|
Other-PwD
|
40.00000
|
400
|
Total
|
|
114135
*In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 3275-SC, 1014-ST, 19684-OBC, 7446-EWS, 93-ESM, 138-OH, 10-HH, 67-VH and 4-Others PwD candidates qualifying at UR Cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.
SSC CGL 2020-21 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts))] & Tier-III
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts
Download PDF List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
167.45963
|
1228
|
OBC
|
161.36748
|
1784
|
EWS
|
164.00018
|
728
|
SC
|
145.28912
|
970
|
ST
|
140.97604
|
465
|
OH- PwD
|
135.76854
|
102
|
HH- PwD
|
109.04331
|
101
|
Other-PwD
|
95.12633
|
51
|
Total
|
|
5429
* In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 42-SC, 15-ST, 779-OBC, 503-EWS, 2-OH and 1-HH candidates qualifying at UR cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.
SSC CGL 2020-21 Result: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)]
|
SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post
Download PDF List-2: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
153.08245
|
2544*
|
OBC
|
147.63201
|
3395
|
EWS
|
146.01050
|
1925
|
SC
|
124.61824
|
2241
|
ST
|
122.40547
|
958
|
OH- PwD
|
120.17292
|
114
|
HH- PwD
|
108.73007
|
35
|
Total
|
|
11212
* In addition to the UR candidates shown above, 182-SC, 48-ST, 2119-OBC, 1183-EWS, and 9-OH candidates qualifying at UR Cut-off have been shown under their respective categories.
Note: Only those candidates have been considered eligible for List-2 who have applied for the post of JSO in their Online Application Forms.
How to Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Result?
Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted on 3rd December 2021 on the Commission’s website - https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates may check their marks from 3rd Dec 2021 to 24th Dec 2021 by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password.
SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-2 & Tier-3 Exam Dates and Admit Card
The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 28th January 2022 to 29th January 2022 and 6th February 2022 respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 03 - 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam.
|
