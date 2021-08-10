SSC Recruitment 2021 Latest Update: Public Disclosure of Scores & Other Details of Non-Recommended Willing Candidates|Download PDF

SSC Recruitment 2021 Latest Update: SSC has issued a new policy regarding public disclosure of scores of candidates not recommended by the commission against the result of an examination. Download PDF for Information shared by SSC on Non-Recommended Willing Candidates.

SSC Recruitment 2021 Latest Update: Keeping in view the decision of the Government on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates, the Commission has decided to disclose the following information in respect of the candidates who appeared in the final stage of Examination but not recommended, arranged in Roll Number order through its own website, which may further be linked with the dedicated website to be developed by the Government:

Recent Story: SSC/RRB/UPSC 2021 Recruitment Update - 8.72 lakh Vacant Posts in Central Govt Departments said Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh

S. No. Information of Non-Recommended Willing Candidates 1 Name of candidate 2 Father/Husband’s name 3 Date of Birth 4 Category (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PH/Minority) 5 Gender of the candidate. 6 Educational Qualifications 7 Total Marks obtained in the qualifying examination 8 Ranking by which the merit is decided 9 Complete address 10 E-mail address

Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

The Commission has further decided that:

(a) The candidate will have the option, at the time of filling up of his/her application form, from opting out of disclosing the above details publicly.

(b) Information of such non-recommended candidates, who subscribe to the Disclosure Scheme, shall be hosted on the Commission’s Website after the declaration of the final result.

(c) Disclosed information shall be valid for one year from the date of disclosure.

(d) Selection Posts Examinations will not be covered by this Disclosure Scheme.

Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

Note: This Disclosure Scheme shall take effect from the result declared by the Commission in November 2020 onwards.

SSC Public Disclosure of Scores And Other Details of Non-Recommended Willing Candidates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Recruitment 2021

Staff Selection Commission conducts various examinations every year for both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted posts under various Ministries/ Government Organizations & Departments. Below are the major SSC Recruitment Exams:

The recruitment of Non-Gazetted Posts may be conducted online by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) through Common Entrance Test (CET) with the objective to make it easier for every candidate to appear in the government exam with lesser hassles and struggles.

Also Read: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2021 Exams

DISCLAIMER: Besides sharing of the information of non‐recommended candidates for the examinations conducted by the Commission, the Commission cannot assume any responsibility or liability for the method and manner in which any information related to candidates who appear at the Commission’s examinations, is utilized by other private or public organizations.