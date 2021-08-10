SSC Recruitment 2021 Latest Update: Public Disclosure of Scores & Other Details of Non-Recommended Willing Candidates|Download PDF

SSC Recruitment 2021 Latest Update: Keeping in view the decision of the Government on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates, the Commission has decided to disclose the following information in respect of the candidates who appeared in the final stage of Examination but not recommended, arranged in Roll Number order through its own website, which may further be linked with the dedicated website to be developed by the Government:
Recent Story: SSC/RRB/UPSC 2021 Recruitment Update - 8.72 lakh Vacant Posts in Central Govt Departments said Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh
|
S. No.
|
Information of Non-Recommended Willing Candidates
|
1
|
Name of candidate
|
2
|
Father/Husband’s name
|
3
|
Date of Birth
|
4
|
Category (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PH/Minority)
|
5
|
Gender of the candidate.
|
6
|
Educational Qualifications
|
7
|
Total Marks obtained in the qualifying examination
|
8
|
Ranking by which the merit is decided
|
9
|
Complete address
|
10
|
E-mail address
The Commission has further decided that:
(a) The candidate will have the option, at the time of filling up of his/her application form, from opting out of disclosing the above details publicly.
(b) Information of such non-recommended candidates, who subscribe to the Disclosure Scheme, shall be hosted on the Commission’s Website after the declaration of the final result.
(c) Disclosed information shall be valid for one year from the date of disclosure.
(d) Selection Posts Examinations will not be covered by this Disclosure Scheme.
Note: This Disclosure Scheme shall take effect from the result declared by the Commission in November 2020 onwards.
SSC Public Disclosure of Scores And Other Details of Non-Recommended Willing Candidates
|
Exam Name
|
Upload Date
|
Available Upto
|
Download Link
|
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018
|
30th June 2021
|
29th June 2022
|
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 - Assistant Audit Officer (AAO)
|
23rd June 2021
|
22nd June 2022
|
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 - Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
|
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 - Other than AAO and JSO
|
1st June 2021
|
31st May 2022
|
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018
|
20th May 2021
|
19th May 2022
|
23rd April 2021
|
22nd April 2022
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Recruitment 2021
Staff Selection Commission conducts various examinations every year for both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted posts under various Ministries/ Government Organizations & Departments. Below are the major SSC Recruitment Exams:
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Recruitment Exams
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
The recruitment of Non-Gazetted Posts may be conducted online by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) through Common Entrance Test (CET) with the objective to make it easier for every candidate to appear in the government exam with lesser hassles and struggles.
Also Read: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2021 Exams
DISCLAIMER: Besides sharing of the information of non‐recommended candidates for the examinations conducted by the Commission, the Commission cannot assume any responsibility or liability for the method and manner in which any information related to candidates who appear at the Commission’s examinations, is utilized by other private or public organizations.