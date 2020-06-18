SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria for SI in Delhi Police & CAPF: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards for Male & Female Candidates

SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria for SI in Delhi Police & CAPF: As per the official notification, SSC will hold an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for 1564 Vacancies (Male & Female Candidates). The details of various posts are as under:

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs 2020 Recruitment Department Name of Posts Pay Scale CAPFs Sub-Inspector (Ground Duty) classified as Group “B” (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) Delhi Police Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) classified as Group “C” (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) CISF Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) classified as Group “C” (Non-Gazetted) Level-5 (Rs.29200- 92300)

Below are important dates SSC CPO-SI Delhi Police and CAPFs 2020 Exam:

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 17th June to 16th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Check how to apply online for SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment Last date for making online fee payment 18th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 20th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 22nd July 2020 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination 1st March 2021 (Descriptive Paper)

Before applying for the different SSC CPO Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC CPO 2019-20 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st January 2021

The Age Limit for SSC CPO 2019 Recruitment is - Not exceeding 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2021.

Departmental candidates amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police with minimum three years service and who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ ST) of age as on 1st January 2021 may also apply for filling up of Open and Departmental Vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Executive)-Male.

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (Code - 01) 5 years Other Backward Classes (OBC) (Code - 02) 3 years Ex-servicemen (ESM) (Code-06) 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application For the post of SI in Delhi Police (Category Codes-12 and 13) Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married. General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age For Departmental candidates of Delhi Police against the vacancies of Delhi Police only

(Category Codes-17, 18 and 19) Departmental Candidates who have rendered not less than 3 years of regular and continuous service as on closing date. General Up to 30 years of age OBC Up to 33 years of age SC/ ST Up to 35 years of age

Note:

Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination certificate or an equivalent certificate only will be accepted.

Ex-Servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government in Group ‘C & D’ posts on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to Ex-Servicemen for their re-employment are not eligible for reservation in ESM category and fee concession. Crucial date for claim of SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS status will be the closing date for receipt of online applications, i.e., 6th July 2019.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 1st January 2021

Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Note:

Candidates who have not acquired the educational qualification as on 1st January 2021 will not be eligible and need not apply.

For the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police only:

Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests. However, the candidates who do not have a Valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) are eligible for all other posts in CAPFs.

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or

Note:

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b) and (c) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC CPO 2020 Posts.