IIT JAM 2026 Exam Conducting Body: Check Official Notification, Exam Date and Other Details

IIT JAM 2026 Exam Conducting Body: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has issued the IIT JAM 2026 Notification on its official website. This confirms that the IITB will conduct the IIT JAM 2026. As per the information available on the IITB IIT JAM 2026 official website, the exam will be conducted on February 15, 2026, in two shifts, for which the registration will start from September 05 and the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by October 12, 2025. The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) is one of the most competitive exams in India, conducted for admission into postgraduate programs like M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and others, at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and other participating institutions. This year, IIT Bombay will administer the 2026 session of the exam, which will be held at designated test centres spread across the nation.

IIT JAM 2026 Conducted by which IIM?

The Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Master's (IIT JAM) 2026 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. It is a national-level exam conducted to get admission to postgraduate courses in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and other participating institutions.

IITB JAM 2026 Notification PDF Download

The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) registration window is set to open on September 05 and will remain open until October 12, 2025. The exams are scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026. The IIT JAM 2026 official notification will be released soon on the official website- jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently studying in the final year of an undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for the JAM 2026 examination. Candidates who qualify in JAM 2026 will be eligible to apply for admission to the Academic programmes of the Admitting Institutes, subject to satisfying the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) and Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs).