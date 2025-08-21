IIT JAM 2026 Exam Conducting Body: Check Official Notification, Exam Date and Other Details

Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has issued the short IIT JAM 2026 Notification, with the exam scheduled for February 15, 2026 and registration starting on September 05. Check the eligibility criteria like qualification and age limits, and Other details on this page.

BySunil Sharma
Aug 21, 2025, 11:18 IST
IIT JAM 2026 Exam Conducting Body
IIT JAM 2026 Exam Conducting Body: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has issued the IIT JAM 2026 Notification on its official website. This confirms that the IITB will conduct the IIT JAM 2026. As per the information available on the IITB IIT JAM 2026 official website, the exam will be conducted on February 15, 2026, in two shifts, for which the registration will start from September 05 and the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by October 12, 2025. The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) is one of the most competitive exams in India, conducted for admission into postgraduate programs like M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and others, at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and other participating institutions. This year, IIT Bombay will administer the 2026 session of the exam, which will be held at designated test centres spread across the nation.

IIT JAM 2026 Conducted by which IIM?

The Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Master's (IIT JAM) 2026 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. It is a national-level exam conducted to get admission to postgraduate courses in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and other participating institutions.

IITB JAM 2026 Notification PDF Download

The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) registration window is set to open on September 05 and will remain open until October 12, 2025. The exams are scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026. The IIT JAM 2026 official notification will be released soon on the official website- jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently studying in the final year of an undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for the JAM 2026 examination. Candidates who qualify in JAM 2026 will be eligible to apply for admission to the Academic programmes of the Admitting Institutes, subject to satisfying the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) and Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs).

IIT JAM 2026 Schedule

Events

Date

Registration Begin

September 05, 2025

Last date of Registration

October 12, 2025

Availability of JAM Admit Cards

January 05, 2026

Exam date

February 15, 2026

Announcement of the Results

March 20, 2026

IIT JAM Exam Conducting Body

The responsibility of conducting the IIT JAM exam is rotated annually among IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, which works together to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the test. Each year, one of these premier institutions takes the lead as the conducting Institute, overseeing all aspects from application submission to result declaration. The list of the IIT JAM exam conducting bodies over the years is as follows:

Exam Year

Conducting Body

IIT JAM-2025

IIT, Delhi

IIT JAM-2024

IIT, Madras

IIT JAM-2023

IIT, Guwahati

IIT JAM-2022

IIT, Roorkee

IIT JAM-2021

IISc, Bangalore

IIT JAM-2020

IIT, Kanpur

IIT JAM-2019

IIT, Kharagpur

IIT JAM-2018

IIT, Bombay

IIT JAM-2017

IIT, Delhi

IIT JAM-2016

IISc, Madras

