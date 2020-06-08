SSC 2020 CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) Delhi Police & CAPF Recruitment: Check Exam Date, Registration & Eligibility Notifications

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police & CAPF Recruitment is going to be held from 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. Every year lakhs of candidates apply for the SSC CPO Exam with the aspiration of getting a Government Job. To keep you updated about the latest notifications on SSC CPO 2020 Examination, we have compiled all the relevant and the most recent information. Let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

SSC CPO 2019-20 Exam Notification

Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). SSC CPO Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I) 2020 will be held in online mode from 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020. The registration was earlier scheduled to be conducted from 17th April 2020 to 16th May 2020 but got postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown. The notification for SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police & CAPF Recruitment will be announced soon at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Dates

Below are important dates for SSC CPO 2020 Exam:

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application New Dates to Announced Soon (Earlier 17th April 2020 to 16th May 2020) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination 1st March 2021 (Descriptive Paper)

SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Below are some important eligibility criteria which a candidate must fulfill in order to appear for the SSC CPO 2020 Exam:

The Age Limit for SSC CPO 2019 Recruitment is - Not exceeding 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2020.

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years Ex-servicemen (ESM) 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application For the posts of SI in CAPFs only Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 1st January 1980 to 31st December 1989 5 years For Group ‘C’ Posts only Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married. General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age For Departmental candidates of Delhi Police against vacancies in Delhi Police only Departmental Candidates who have rendered not less than 3 years of regular and continuous service as on closing date. General Up to 30 years of age OBC Up to 33 years of age SC/ ST Up to 35 years of age

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

SSC CPO 2020 Application Process

Let’s look at the procedure of applying for the SSC CPO 2020 Exam:

Application Fee: The required application fee is Rs. 100/-

The required application fee is Rs. 100/- Exemption : No fee is required to be paid by female, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

: No fee is required to be paid by female, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen candidates. Mode of Payment: Applications fee should be pay only through SBI either in the form of Challan or through SBI Net Banking or any other bank Credit/Debit Card. Challan form will be generated online

Applications fee should be pay only through SBI either in the form of Challan or through SBI Net Banking or any other bank Credit/Debit Card. Challan form will be generated online Offline mode of payment : To pay fee in cash, candidate should take print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration.

: To pay fee in cash, candidate should take print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration. Online mode of payment: Those candidates who want to pay online can go directly to part-2 registration after completion of part-1 registration. Candidate must supply registration number and date of birth to continue to Part-2 registration.

SSC CPO 2020 Admit Card

All candidates who registers for SSC CPO 2020 Exam within stipulated time will be assigned an e-admit card/hall ticket/call letter to appear in the Tier-I Computer Based Examination. Admit Cards for calling candidates to appear in Tier-I as well as all subsequent tiers/ stages of examination will not be sent by post. Admit Cards for all stages of examination will be issued online on the websites of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website, i.e., www.ssc.nic.in to get the updated notifications.

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Centres & Application Status

A candidate must indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/she desires to take the examination. Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

As per the official notification released on 7th September 2018 by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), total 2164 vacancies were announced by the commission for SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) 2019 Recruitment.

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory.

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Pattern of Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests

The section-wise details of Tier-1 exam are shown in the table given below:

Part Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration I General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours II General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 50 III Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 IV English Comprehension 50 50

Note:

Questions in the paper will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type .

. Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts-I, II and III of Paper-I.

of Paper-I. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marksfor each wrong answer in Paper-I.

On the basis of their performance in Paper-I, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST Examination.

SSC CPO Cut Off

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission (Paper-I +Paper-II), category-wise details of 317 (List-I) female candidates and 3467 (List-II –3063, List III – 369 and List IV - 35) male candidates qualified for appearing in Detailed Medical Examination (DME) are as under:

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019 Female – Open vacancies Category Cut-Off Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2) Candidates Available SC 223.26 26 ST 207.46 48 OBC 258.38 148 UR 286.81 95* Total 317

Note: *10-SC, 03-ST and 112-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019 Male – Open vacancies Category Cut-Off Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2) Candidates Available SC 190.02 296 ST 169.03 293 OBC 196.50 1351 UR 300.15 1123* Total - 3063 ExS 211.93 385

Note: *68-SC, 29-ST and 844-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories. Ex-Servicemen candidates have also been shown in their respective vertical categories (i.e. SC, ST, OBC and UR).

SSC CPO SI 2020 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

SSC CPO 2019 Male – Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police) Category Cut-Off Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2) Candidates Available SC 166.85 69 ST 180.77 33 OBC 246.37 181 UR 278.74 86* Total 369

Note: *06-SC, 06-ST and 112-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CPO 2019 Male – Specialized Categories of Ex-Servicemen (Delhi Police) Category Cut-Off Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2) Candidates Available SC 105.24 07 ST - No candidates Available OBC 146.79 14 UR 240.01 14 Total - 35

Note: * 02-SC and 02-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CPO 2020 Answer Keys

Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC CPO Tier-I and Tier-II exams on their website after successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

SSC CPO 2020 Results

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in four stages, i.e., after the completion of the each exam tier-wise. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC website as and when the results are announced.