SSC CPO 2020 CRPF Sub-Inspector Registration @ssc.nic.in till July 16: Check 1000+ Vacancies, Salary, Profile & Promotion Policy

SSC CPO 2020 CRPF Sub-Inspector Registration @ssc.nic.in till July 16: SSC is conducting Online Registration for CPO Sub-Inspector Posts till 16th July 2020 (11:30 PM) at its official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC CPO Sub-Inspector Selection Process of 1564 Sub-Inspectors (SI) Vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police will consist of Online Exams (Tier-1 & Tier-2) and Physical Test (PET & PST). Below are important dates SSC CPO-SI Delhi Police and CAPFs 2020 Exam:

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 17th June to 16th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Check how to apply online for SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment Last date for making online fee payment 18th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 20th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 22nd July 2020 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination 1st March 2021 (Descriptive Paper)

In this article, we are going to provide you all the information related to Sub-Inspector (GD) in CRPF including the vacancies, job profile, salary structure and the promotion policies.

Check SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector 2020 Recruitment Updates

SSC CPO CRPF Sub-Inspector (GD) 2020 Vacancies

Let’s look at the SSC Sub-Inspector (Ground Duty (GD) - Male/ Female) Vacancies in CRPF:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) Category Male Female GEN 421 13 EWS 104 03 OBC 281 09 SC 156 05 ST 78 02 Total (1072) 1040 32 Note: 107 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies

SSC CPO 2020 Exam: Detailed Exam Pattern of Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests - Click Here

SSC CPO CRPF Sub-Inspector (GD) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria Details Age Limit The Age Limit for SSC CPO 2019 Recruitment is - Not exceeding 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2021. Age Limit Relaxation Check Details from the given Link: SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Know the Detailed Syllabus of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

SSC CPO CRPF Sub-Inspector (GD) Job Profile

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the largest paramilitary organisation of the country and is actively looking after the internal security of every part of India and are were even operating abroad as part of Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. It is performing a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties, from guarding of vital installations to the counter-naxal operations.

Check Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy for the post of SSC Sub-Inspector in CAPF and Delhi Police

SSC CPO SI CRPF: Salary & Pay Scale of Sub-Inspector (GD)

The post of Sub-Inspector (Ground Duty) both Male and Female in CRPF comes under the pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified under Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial Posts.

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) Executive Salary & Pay Scale in Delhi Police Post Name Sub Inspector (Ground Duty) Group Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial Pay Matrix Level-6 Pay Scale Rs.35400-112400 (Pre revised Band Pay Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.4200/-)

The salary structure of various government positions have been upgraded after the implementation of 7th Pay Commission. The 7th Pay Commission salary of various government positions can be calculated in the below manner:

New Pay = (Basic pay as on 1st January 2016 * 2.57) + All allowances applicable to the post

Is Sub-Inspector Job suitable for Females?

SSC CPO SI CRPF: Promotion Policy/ Growth Opportunities for Sub-Inspector (GD)

Promotion of Sub-Inspector in CRPF has the same criteria as for the BSF. In BSF, there are departmental examinations that you need to clear to get the promotion. The best part of becoming a Sub Inspector (SI) in CRPF is the pride of being associated with one of the best paramilitary forces of the world. Though it’s a field job and does not have as many perquisites as other Central Government Job, you can earn a lot of respect and a decent salary while working as a Sub-Inspector with one of the most prestigious military organization of India. You can be posted anywhere in India once you join CRPF through SSC CPO Exam.

SSC CPO SI 2020 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

Eligible candidates are advised to apply for the SSC Sub-Inspector (GD) CRPF 1072 Vacancies before 16th July 2020 at Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Website.