SSC CPO 2020 SI in Delhi Police & CAPF 1564 Vacancy Recruitment: Check How to Apply Online for SubInspector Posts @ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO 2020 Application Process is being conducted online at ssc.nic.in from 17th June to 6th July 2020. SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF from 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020.

Check SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector 2020 Recruitment Updates

Below are important dates SSC CPO-SI Delhi Police and CAPFs 2020 Exam:

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 17th June to 16th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 18th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 20th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 22nd July 2020 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination 1st March 2021 (Descriptive Paper)

Check details of 1564 Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police & CAPF Vacancies Category-wise

How to Apply Online for SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment?

For the ease of the candidates, we have listed down the step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. The application can be filled through online mode only. Let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment Drive:

Step-1: Go to SSC Official website

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – www.ssc.nic.in, and click on the link ‘Apply’ highlighted in the image given below:

Step-2: Click on the link ‘CAPF’

A new page will open and here candidates need to click on the link ‘CAPF’ which will take you to the Application Page of SSC CPO 2019-20 Exam:

Know the detailed Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy for the post of SSC Sub-Inspector in CAPF and Delhi Police

Step-3: Click on the link ‘Apply’

A new page will open where the candidates need to click on the link ‘Apply’ placed along with the Exam name ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector In CISF Examination, 2019’.

Get SSC CPO 2020 SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam Pattern

Step-4: Login as New User

After clicking on the apply link, candidates will be redirected to the home page where they have to login as a new user to apply for the SSC CPO 2020 Exam:

Know the Detailed Syllabus of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

Mode of Communication: Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID.

SSC CPO Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) Details

Step-5: Fill in the Basic Details

The website will take you the link where you have to fill the online application form. Candidates should apply only once for one post. Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay the fee for each category. Before proceeding with One-Time Registration, keep the following information/ documents ready:

Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP).

Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

Aadhaar Number. If Aadhaar Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers. (You will be required to show the original document at a later stage):

Voter ID Card PAN iii. Passport Driving License School/ College ID Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

Disability Certificate Number, if you are a person with benchmark disability.

No Direct Recruitment of ASI in CISF under SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment

Step-4: Fill in the Additional Details

Give your preference for Examination Centers. A candidate may give the option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. The choice for all three Centers must be given in the order of preference. No request for change of Centre of Examination will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should select the centers carefully and indicate the same correctly in their applications.

If you are seeking age relaxation, select the appropriate age- relaxation category.

Indicate your highest educational qualification.

Provide information on whether you belong to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This is applicable for only un-reserved candidates.

SSC CPO SI 2020 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

Step-5: Uploading of Scanned copy of Photograph and Signature

Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process to be shared by SSC in Official Notification.

Photograph: Scanned color passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height)

Note: Applications with blurred photograph and signature will be rejected.

Is Sub-Inspector Job suitable for Females?

Step-6: Application Fee

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC/EWS Rs. 100 Women, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 18th July 2020 (11:30 PM). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through Challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of the bank up to 22nd July 2020 provided the Challan has been generated by them before 20th July 2020 (11:30 PM).

Check SSC CPO SI 2019 Result

Step-7: Final Submission of Application

Complete your declaration by clicking on “I agree” check box, fill up captcha code. Preview and verify the information provided by you and ‘Submit’ the Application. Before clicking on “Final submit”, make sure that you have filled all the details properly photograph and signatures are uploaded properly by checking previews of photograph and signature. After successful submission of the online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.