SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam Pattern: Check Paper-1, PET/PST, Paper-2 & Medical Examination Details

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam Pattern: SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment can be a great opportunity for those who wish to join Delhi Police and some of the best paramilitary forces of India (CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB) as Sub-Inspectors. Under SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) Recruitment Process, you can apply for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Below are important dates SSC CPO-SI Delhi Police and CAPFs 2020 Exam:

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 17th June to 16th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Check how to apply online for SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment Last date for making online fee payment 18th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 20th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 22nd July 2020 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination 1st March 2021 (Descriptive Paper)

Let’s look at the exam pattern of SSC CPO 2020 exam which consists of various tests like General Knowledge, Aptitude, Reasoning, English Comprehension, Physical and Medical Tests.

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Pattern

SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory.

Details of these Papers/ Tests are as follows:

SSC CPO Phase-I: Paper –1 Objective Multiple Choice Type

This is an online examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration for this exam will be 2 hours.

Part Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration I General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours II General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 50 III Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 IV English Comprehension 50 50

Note:

Questions in the paper will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type .

Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts-I, II and III of Paper-I.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.

On the basis of their performance in Paper-I, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST Examination. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying marks in each part of Paper-I taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

The second phase of SSC CPO 2020 Exam is the Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Endurance Test (PET). One cannot score well in this exam if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So let’s look at the various aspects of the below physical tests:

Physical Standard Test (for all Posts) FOR MALE CANDIDATES

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) Chest (in cms) Unexpanded Expanded For candidates from General Category 170 80 85 For candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K, North-Eastern States and Sikkim 165 80 85 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 77 82

Physical Standard Test (for all Posts) FOR FEMALE CANDIDATES

Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) For candidates from General Category 157 For candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K, North-Eastern States and Sikkim 155 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 154

Note:

There shall be no minimum requirement of chest measurement for Female candidates.

Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above will be permissible only on production of certificate in the Performa as prescribed in Annexure-VIII from the competent authorities of the District where they ordinarily reside(s).

Only those candidates who qualified in PET/ PST Examination will be allowed to appear in Paper-II Examination.



PET/ PST are mandatory but qualifying in nature.



Ex-Servicemen are not required to undergo PET.

Weight: Corresponding to height for all posts.

Physical Endurance Test (PET) (For all posts) FOR MALE CANDIDATES

Physical Endurance Test For Male Candidates Race 100 meters race in 16 seconds 1.6 Kms race in 6.5 minutes Long Jump 3.65 metres in 3 chances High Jump 1.2 metres in 3 chances Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metres in 3 chance

Physical Endurance Test (PET) (For all posts) FOR FEMALE CANDIDATES

Physical Endurance Test For Female Candidates Race 100 metres race in 18 seconds 800 metres race in 4 minutes Long Jump 2.7 metres in 3 chances High Jump 0.9 metres in 3 chances

Note:

The relaxation in physical standards (height/ chest) once granted at the time of initial appointment in Delhi Police will hold good till the individual concerned remains in Delhi Police.

Those candidates who are declared not qualified in Physical Standards, i.e. height and chest, may prefer an appeal, if they so desire, to the appellate authority present on the PET/ PST ground. The decision of the appellate authority will be final and no further appeal or representation in this regard will be entertained.

Physical Endurance Test will not carry any marks but will be of qualifying/ elimination nature.

Ex-Servicemen applying for the posts are not required to undergo Physical Endurance Test. However, all Ex-Servicemen are required to pass the written test and fulfill the physical standards prescribed for direct recruits for recruitment of Sub Inspector/ Assistant Sub-Inspector, as the case may be. They should also pass the medical standards prescribed for direct recruits.

The candidature of female candidates who are pregnant at the time of Physical Endurance Test will be rejected as they cannot undergo PET. No appeal/ representation will be entertained against such rejection.

Phase-III: Paper-II Objective Multiple Choice Type

This is an online based examination consisting of 200 marks in 2 hour of time duration. This exam will test your English Language & Comprehension skills.

Date of Exam Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration 1st March 2021 (Descriptive Paper) English Language and Comprehension 200 200 2 Hours

Note:

Questions in the paper will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II.

On the basis of their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Medical Examination.

Phase-IV: Medical Test

On the basis of their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Medical Examination. Candidates, who are successful in Medical Examination, will be called for detailed Document Verification.

Medical standard (For all posts):

Eye sight: The minimum near vision should be N6 (better eye) and N9 (worse eye).

The minimum distant vision should be 6/6 (better eye) and 6/9 (worse eye). In right handed person, the right eye is better eye and vice versa. The standards should be without visual correction of any kind even by glasses.



Physical and Mental Health: The candidate must not have knock knee, flat foot, varicose vein or squint in eyes.

They must be in good mental and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of the duties.



Medical Examination: All the candidates who qualify in Paper-II will be medically examined by the Medical Officer of the CAPFs or any other Medical Officer or Assistant Surgeon belonging to Grade-I of any Central/ State Govt. Hospital or Dispensary. Candidates, who are found to be unfit, will be informed of the position and they can make an appeal before Review Medical Board within the prescribed time limit of 15 days. Decision of Re-Medical Board/ Review Medical Board will be final and no appeal/ representation against the decision of the Re-Medical Board/ Review Medical Board will be entertained.



Seven Obstacle Test: Finally selected candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector would, as part of training curriculum, have to pass seven obstacle events as mentioned below, failing which they may not be retained in the Force:

Jumping over the Vertical Board; Holding the rope on jumping from the Board; Tarzan Swing; Jumping on the Horizontal Board; Parallel Rope; Monkey Crawl; Vertical Rope.

Tattoo: It has been noticed that during the medical examination, the candidates having ‘tattoos’ in various parts of their body are appearing for medical examination. In this regard, Ministry of Home Affairs vide its letters No.I-45020/7/2012/Pers-II dated 12.01.2017 and 30-01-2017 issued the following guidelines regarding candidates having tattoos applying for Sub Inspector in CAPFs and CISF examination:-

Content: Being a secular country, the religious sentiments of our countrymen are to be respected and thus, tattoo depicting religious symbol or figures and the name, as followed in Indian Army are to be permitted. Location: Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of forearm but only left forearm, being non-saluting limb or dorsum of the hands are to be allowed. Size: Size must be less than ¼ of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body. For Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, above clauses on tattoo are not applicable.

Phase-V: Document Verification/ Final Selection

All shortlisted candidates are supposed to verify their Documents for Final Selection. Candidates are required to submit all documents in original for verification at the time of Document Verification.

Points to remember:

Final selection will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in Paper-I and Paper-II . Allocation of candidates to various User Departments/ Forces will be made based on their merit position and the preference of posts exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

Candidates, who are appointed on the basis of this examination, shall be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates would be required to undergo such training or pass such examinations as prescribed by the Controlling Authority.



On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority.

The final merit list will be tabulated on the basis of a candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC CPO Exam.

Resolution of tie cases:

In cases where more than one candidate secures the equal aggregates marks, tie will be resolved by applying the following methods one after another:

Total marks in Paper-I and Paper-II.

Total marks in Paper-I.

Total marks in Paper-II

Date of birth, with older candidates, placed higher.

Alphabetical order in the first names of the candidates.

After going through the above exam pattern of SSC CPO 2020 Exam, you must have now understood that mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear physical and medical tests.