SSC CPO SI 2020 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST): Check Physical Endurance & Standard Test Details

SSC CPO SI 2020 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST): Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) in Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and CAPFs will be conducted at various centres of CAPFs. The Admit Cards for PET/PST will be uploaded on the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. SSC CPO can be a great opportunity for those who wish to join Delhi Police and some of the best paramilitary forces of India (CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB) as Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF.

One cannot get selected for the post of Sub-Inspector in CAPF & Delhi Police, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. SSC CPO 2018-19 Recruitment consists of four phases, i.e., Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

Physical Standard Test (PST) - For Sub-Inspector (SI)

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) Chest (in cms) Unexpanded Expanded For candidates from General Category 170 80 85 For candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K, North-Eastern States and Sikkim 165 80 85 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 77 82 Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) For candidates from General Category 157 For candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K, North-Eastern States and Sikkim 155 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 154

Note:

- There shall be no minimum requirement of chest measurement for Female candidates.

- Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above will be permissible only on production of certificate in the Performa as prescribed in Annexure-VIII from the competent authorities of the District where they ordinarily reside(s).

- Only those candidates who qualified in PET/ PST Examination will be allowed to appear in Paper-II Examination. PET/ PST are mandatory but qualifying in nature. Ex-Servicemen are not required to undergo PET.

- Weight: Corresponding to height for all posts.

Physical Endurance Test (PET) - For Sub-Inspector (SI)

Physical Endurance Test For Male Candidates Race 100 meters race in 16 seconds 1.6 Kms race in 6.5 minutes Long Jump 3.65 metres in 3 chances High Jump 1.2 metres in 3 chances Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metres in 3 chance Physical Endurance Test For Female Candidates Race 100 metres race in 18 seconds 800 metres race in 4 minutes Long Jump 2.7 metres in 3 chances High Jump 0.9 metres in 3 chances

Note:

- The relaxation in physical standards (height/ chest) once granted at the time of initial appointment in Delhi Police will hold good till the individual concerned remains in Delhi Police.

- Those candidates who are declared not qualified in Physical Standards, i.e. height and chest, may prefer an appeal, if they so desire, to the appellate authority present on the PET/ PST ground. The decision of the appellate authority will be final and no further appeal or representation in this regard will be entertained.

- Physical Endurance Test will not carry any marks but will be of qualifying/ elimination nature.

- Ex-Servicemen applying for the posts are not required to undergo Physical Endurance Test. However, all Ex-Servicemen are required to pass the written test and fulfill the physical standards prescribed for direct recruits for recruitment of Sub Inspector/ Assistant Sub-Inspector, as the case may be. They should also pass the medical standards prescribed for direct recruits.

- The candidature of female candidates who are pregnant at the time of Physical Endurance Test will be rejected as they cannot undergo PET. No appeal/ representation will be entertained against such rejection.

Maintain your weight as per the standards specified by the commission in accordance with your height. Prepare for the running segment of the test by walking or jogging first, especially if you need to increase your endurance. Also, begin working out several weeks or even several months before you are scheduled to take the physical fitness test. Do not wait until the last minute to start preparing.

