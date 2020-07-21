SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam from 29th September: Check Tier-1 Preparation Tips and Strategy to score high marks

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam from 29th September: As per the latest notification released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), this year total 1564 Sub-Inspectors (SI) Vacancies are announced by the commission for SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) Recruitment. SSC CPO Paper-I exam will be conducted from29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 & on 5th October 2020. So, the time has come to gear up the speed of preparation for SSC CPO 2020 exam.

Under this recruitment process, you can apply for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). SSC CPO 2018-19 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory.



Paper-I is an online based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration for this exam will be 2 hours and negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Part Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration I General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours II General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 50 III Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 IV English Comprehension 50 50

Paper-II is an online based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination consisting of 200 marks in 2 hour of time duration. This exam will test your English Language & Comprehension skills. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II. Paper II of SSC CPO is for those who have cleared Paper I and PET/PST.

Date of Exam Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration 1st March 2021

English Language and Comprehension 200 200 2 Hours

On the basis of their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Medical Examination. Candidates, who are successful in Medical Examination, will be called for detailed Document Verification. So, let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the SSC CPO 2020 Exam:

Preparation Strategy for English Language and Comprehension

Both papers I and II contain English Language and Comprehension. Therefore, you should have good command over English Grammar Rules and Vocabulary Usage alongwith good Comprehension Skills. Read newspapers and magazines to improve your reading habits. Reading comprehension skills cannot be build overnight but it could be developed inherently through a course of time. Learn at least 10 new English words and meanings daily. The knowledge of Grammar and its applications is another major aspect in this paper. So, must work on improving their grammar skills.

Here are the topics which came previously in English Comprehension Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

English Comprehension Topics Number of Questions asked Grammar Section (Error Spotting, Phrase Replacement, Fill in the Blanks) 8-10 Vocabulary (Cloze Test, Synonym Antonym, Spellings, Idiom Meaning, One Word Replacement) 20-30 Reading Comprehension 5-10

Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude

Those candidates who fear mathematics need to get back to the basics and start afresh during their preparation. The candidates must be aware of the basic mathematical operations and formulae read in the secondary and senior secondary level. They should also learn shortcuts, tricks and formulae from various online and offline sources to answer the questions within given time. Remember, when you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.

Here are the topics which came previously in Quantitative Aptitude Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

Quantitative Aptitude Topics Number of Questions asked Simplification (BODMAS, Fraction, Decimal) 4-6 Ratio and Proportion 5-7 Mixture and Alligation 0-1 (Number Systems LCM, HCF, Integers, Rational Irrational Numbers) 0-1 Algebra (Identities, Linear Equations, Quadratic Equations) 4-6 Profit and Loss 4-5 Average 1-2 Percentage 1-2 Time and Work 1-2 Simple Interest and Compound Interest 0-2 Speed, Distance and Time (Problems on Trains, Boats and Streams, Relative Speed) 0-2 Geometry and Mensuration (Triangles, Circles, Chords, Quadrilaterals) 7-11 Trigonometry 2-4 Data Interpretation (Pie Chart, Line Chart, Bar Graph, Table) 7-10

Preparation Strategy for General Knowledge and General Awareness

Candidates need to read the latest news of national and international importance. They should note down topics from the varied field related to History, Culture, Geography, Economy and Polity. This would help candidates to solve General Awareness section of the paper. The candidates should develop a regular habit of newspaper reading and scroll through online resources to collect information about the world. Jotting down the news events and revising them would help candidates in memorizing the GA/GK facts resulting in high score in the examination.

Here are the topics which came previously in General Knowledge and General Awareness Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

GA and GK Topics Sub-Topics Number of Questions asked Polity Constitution of India, Judiciary 3-5 Science & Technology Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Environment, Nutrition, Diseases, etc 10-13 History Indian Freedom Struggle, Ancient & Medieval History 6-7 Geography Indian Geography & World Geography 5-6 Economy Indian & World Economy, Economic Organisation 4-5 National & International Affairs National & International News, Days & Events, Government Policies & Schemes 10-11

Preparation Strategy for General Intelligence and Reasoning

Practice is the key for General Intelligence and Reasoning paper. The candidates need to answer questions related from both Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning topics in this exam. It requires candidates to be logically sharp and have decision making power. The candidates must develop these skills through constant practice from the previous year question papers and undergoing mock tests regularly.

Here are the topics which came previously in General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics Number of Questions asked Analogy 5-7 Classification 7-9 Series 3-5 Coding – Decoding 2-3 Blood Relations 1-2 Ordering and Ranking 0-2 Alphabet or Word Test 4-5 Direction and Sense 1-3 Venn Diagrams 4-5 Missing number 1-3 Puzzles 4-6 Data Sufficiency 5-7

Strategy for Physical Fitness

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the four phases of SSC CPO Exam, i.e., Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of Sub-Inspector in CAPF & Delhi Police or Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

Maintain your weight as per the standards specified by the commission in accordance with your height. Prepare for the running segment of the test by walking or jogging first, especially if you need to increase your endurance. Also, begin working out several weeks or even several months before you are scheduled to take the physical fitness test. Do not wait until the last minute to start preparing.

How to prepare and score high in SSC CPO 2020 Exam?

If you want to score high in the SSC CPO 2020 Exam, then plan strategically and follow the below 10 basic tips:

Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Make a habit practicing previous year paper and mock test every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions which are repeated. Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time. Practice Important Topics: Students can look into the chapter-wise analysis mentioned above and focus on the important topics first. Time Management: You are required to allot proper time to important topics covered in exam. First try to focus on you weak areas and spend more time solving them. Do practice those topics which are your strength areas but allocate little less time for that. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Focus on your weak areas: First try to focus on you weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Read the complete question first: Students are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked. Rule of Elimination: Use method of elimination in confusing options and try to get answers by it. Avoid any guess works: Guesswork may lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Also, don’t waste much time on one question and move onto the next if you are not sure about the correct answer. Keep the track of time: Each paper I & II are comprised of 200 questions and candidates will be given 2 hours to make their success in SSC SI ASI exam. The only key to solve accurately the question paper in such a short time is to practice during the preparation phase. Remember one important thing is, instead of getting stuck with a particular question and move to other questions. The candidates must set timer during the preparation, which help in having an exact idea of how much time they are taking to solve the questions and how to improve in it further. Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of question paper. Try to invest at least 2-3 hours on each section every day for better output. Keep yourself physically fit: Begin practicing physical exercises well before the Physical and Medical Tests as it will increase your chances in getting shortlisted for the Sub-Inspector/ Assistant Sub-Inspector Post.

So, time has come to buck up your speed of preparation for the Paper-I SSC CPO 2020 Exam. Focus on the topic-wise analysis mentioned above and build a study plan keeping in mind the structure of the SSC CPO 2020 Exam.