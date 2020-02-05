SSC CPO SI & ASI Paper-2 2019 Result Out: 3380 in CAPF/CISF & 404 in Delhi Police Shortlisted for Medical Exam

SSC has declared the result of CPO Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 (Paper-2) held on 27th September 2019. A total of 4541 candidates appeared in SSC CPO 2019 Paper-2 Examination. Also, Normalisation of marks has not been done for this paper (i.e. Paper-II), as the paper for all eligible candidates was conducted in a single shift only. So let’s have a look at the SSC CPO 2019 Paper-2 Result Analysis:

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019 Paper-2 Minimum Qualifying Marks/ Cut-off Marks

SSC has fixed category-wise minimum qualifying marks for CPO SI & ASI 2019 Paper-2:

Category Minimum qualifying Percentage & Marks General (UR) 30%/ 60 Marks OBC 25%/ 50 Marks SC/ST/Other Categories 20%/ 40 Marks

Based upon the number of tentative vacancies and the number of candidates that appeared in Paper-II (i.e. 4541), the Commission has fixed a uniform ratio of 1:3 (vacancy: candidates) for qualifying candidates in Paper-2 for appearing in Detailed Medical examination (DME), wherever available.

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019 Paper-2 Result Analysis

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission (Paper-I +Paper-II), category-wise details of 317 (List-I) female candidates and 3467 (List-II –3063, List III – 369 and List IV - 35) male candidates qualified for appearing in Detailed Medical Examination (DME) are as under:

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019 Female – Open vacancies Category Cut-Off Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2) Candidates Available SC 223.26 26 ST 207.46 48 OBC 258.38 148 UR 286.81 95* Total 317

Note: *10-SC, 03-ST and 112-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019 Male – Open vacancies Category Cut-Off Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2) Candidates Available SC 190.02 296 ST 169.03 293 OBC 196.50 1351 UR 300.15 1123* Total - 3063 ExS 211.93 385

Note: *68-SC, 29-ST and 844-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories. Ex-Servicemen candidates have also been shown in their respective vertical categories (i.e. SC, ST, OBC and UR).

SSC CPO 2019 Male – Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police) Category Cut-Off Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2) Candidates Available SC 166.85 69 ST 180.77 33 OBC 246.37 181 UR 278.74 86* Total 369

Note: *06-SC, 06-ST and 112-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC CPO 2019 Male – Specialized Categories of Ex-Servicemen (Delhi Police) Category Cut-Off Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2) Candidates Available SC 105.24 07 ST - No candidates Available OBC 146.79 14 UR 240.01 14 Total - 35

Note: * 02-SC and 02-OBC candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

Marks of the candidates will be placed on the Commission's website in due course.

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019 Medical Exam & Document Verification

All the candidates who qualify in Paper-II will be medically examined by the Medical Officer of the CAPFs or any other Medical Officer or Assistant Surgeon belonging to Grade-I of any Central/ State Govt. Hospital or Dispensary.

Eyesight:

The minimum near vision should be N6 (better eye) and N9 (worse eye).

The minimum distant vision should be 6/6 (better eye) and 6/9 (worse eye).

For right-handed person, the right eye is a better eye and vice versa.

The standards should be without visual correction of any kind even by glasses.

Physical and Mental Health:

The candidate must not have knock knee, flat foot, varicose vein or squint in eyes.

They must be in good mental and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of the duties.

Note:

Candidates, who are found to be unfit, will be informed of the position and they can make an appeal before Review Medical Board within the prescribed time limit of 15 days.

The decision of the Re-Medical Board/ Review Medical Board will be final and no appeal/ representation against the decision of the Re-Medical Board/ Review Medical Board will be entertained.

Seven Obstacle Test:

Finally selected candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector would, as part of training curriculum, have to pass seven obstacle events as mentioned below, failing which they may not be retained in the Force:

Jumping over the Vertical Board; Holding the rope on jumping from the Board; Tarzan Swing; Jumping on the Horizontal Board; Parallel Rope; Monkey Crawl; Vertical Rope.

Tattoo:

It has been noticed that during the medical examination, the candidates having ‘tattoos’ in various parts of their body are appearing for medical examination. In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs vide has issued the following guidelines regarding candidates having tattoos applying for Sub Inspector in CAPFs and CISF examination:-

Content: Being a secular country, the religious sentiments of our countrymen are to be respected and thus, tattoo depicting religious symbols or figures and the name, as followed in the Indian Army are to be permitted. Location: Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of forearm but only left forearm, being non-saluting limb or dorsum of the hands are to be allowed. Size: Size must be less than ¼ of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body. For Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, the above clauses on tattoo are not applicable.

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019 Document Verification

All shortlisted candidates are supposed to verify their Documents for Final Selection. Candidates are required to submit all documents in original for verification at the time of Document Verification.

Final selection will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in Paper-I and Paper-II. Allocation of candidates to various User Departments/ Forces will be made based on their merit position and the preference of posts exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

Candidates, who are appointed on the basis of this examination, shall be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates would be required to undergo such training or pass such examinations as prescribed by the Controlling Authority.

On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority.