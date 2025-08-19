What is the Difference Between Permanent and Contractual Government Jobs?

Government jobs have always been seen as one of the most stable and respectable career choices in India. Lakhs of aspirants dream of securing a government position every year. But a clear difference has come between permanent and contractual government jobs in recent years. This leaves candidates confused about what is better for their career and future.

This article will explain in detail the meaning, features, benefits, and drawbacks of both permanent and contractual government jobs.

Permanent and Contractual Government Jobs

Permanent government jobs are traditional positions where employees are recruited on a long-term basis until retirement. They receive fixed salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. They also receive pensions, promotions, allowances, and lifetime benefits. These jobs are considered highly prestigious because of the job security they offer.