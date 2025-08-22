COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today at comedk.org; Direct link here

COMEDK 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to release the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 3 seat allotment result today, August 22. The result link will be activated on the official website, comedk.org at 4 PM. To access and download their allocation status, candidates must log in using their password and user ID/application sequence number.

Details including the college name, course/branch, and associated fee schedule will be provided in the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 3 seat allocation outcome. Students will be given the choice to accept or reject the assigned seat based on their preference after the results have been checked. Those who accept the allotment have to pay the cost within the specified time frame.