COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today at comedk.org; Direct link here

COMEDK 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to release the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 3 seat allotment result today, August 22. The result link will be activated on the official website, comedk.org at 4 PM. To access and download their allocation status, candidates must log in using their password and user ID/application sequence number.
Details including the college name, course/branch, and associated fee schedule will be provided in the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 3 seat allocation outcome. Students will be given the choice to accept or reject the assigned seat based on their preference after the results have been checked. Those who accept the allotment have to pay the cost within the specified time frame.
How to Check The COMEDK 2025 UGET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the COMEDK 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result:
Visit the official COMEDK website, comedk.org, using a secure browser on your laptop, computer, or mobile.
Go to the candidate login section on the homepage and find the "UGET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Round 3" link.
After clicking the link, you will be taken to the safe COMEDK candidate login page.
To log in, use the correct password and your COMEDK application sequence number or user ID.
After logging in, carefully review the online seat allocation status for COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 3.
The allotment letter, which includes information about the designated college, branch, and directions for paying any required fees, can be downloaded.
The allotment letter should be printed in several copies for future admission, counseling, and any required document verification.
COMEDK 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule
Candidates can check the COMEDK UGET round 3 counselling dates for 2025 from the following table.
|
Event
|
Start Date
|
Last Date
|
Round 1 - Allotment Result, (Decision & Fee Payment)
|
August 22, 4 PM
|
August 28, 11 AM
|
Reporting to the college by the candidate
|
August 22, 4 PM
|
August 28, 2 PM
|
Round 1 - Seat Cancellation
|
August 22, 4 PM
|
August 28, 4 PM
What's next after COMEDK round 3 seat allotment?
Candidates must select one of the following choices to confirm the seat they have been assigned:
-
Accept and Freeze: Agree to the assigned seat and express no desire to compete in any further rounds.
-
Accept and Upgrade: I'm happy with my seat, but I'd like to go to the next round.
-
Reject and Upgrade: Rejecting the seat that was assigned to you yet wanting to go to the next round.
-
Reject and Withdraw: Dissatisfied with the seat assigned and unwilling to take part in additional rounds.
