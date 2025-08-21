JNU PG Admission 2025: Round 4 Counselling Cut-Off, Ranks Released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Check Course Wise Here

JNU PG Admission 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has published the round 4 cut-off scores and ranks for its postgraduate (PG) admissions for 2025. The cut-off lists are now available on the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, for candidates who took part in the JNU PG counseling.

For a number of programs, including MA, MSc, MCA, MTech, MPH, PGD, ADOP, MSc GAT-B, BA, and COP, the institution has made different listings available. Furthermore, certain cut-off lists have been released for the JNU and J-K quotas, which cover PG, BA, and COP programs, as well as the defense quota (MA and MTech). The minimal score and rank needed to be admitted in this round are specified in these listings. Candidates who made the short list now have to finish the required admissions procedures in accordance with the timetable the university has specified.