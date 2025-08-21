JNU PG Admission 2025: Round 4 Counselling Cut-Off, Ranks Released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Check Course Wise Here

JNU PG Admission 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has published the round 4 cut-off scores and ranks for its postgraduate (PG) admissions for 2025. The cut-off lists are now available on the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, for candidates who took part in the JNU PG counseling.
For a number of programs, including MA, MSc, MCA, MTech, MPH, PGD, ADOP, MSc GAT-B, BA, and COP, the institution has made different listings available. Furthermore, certain cut-off lists have been released for the JNU and J-K quotas, which cover PG, BA, and COP programs, as well as the defense quota (MA and MTech). The minimal score and rank needed to be admitted in this round are specified in these listings. Candidates who made the short list now have to finish the required admissions procedures in accordance with the timetable the university has specified.
How to Check JNU PG Admission Round 4 Cut-off 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the JNU PG Admission Round 4 Cut-off 2025:
-
Visit JNU's official admissions website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
-
Look for and select the "2025 - CutOff's" link.
-
To view the cut-offs for Round 4, click the "LIST - 4" link.
-
Select the PDF link that corresponds to your program, such as "MA/MSC/MCA - Cutoff Score & Rank."
-
Use the search tool (Ctrl+F) to see the rank and minimum score.
-
Save the PDF file for use in the future and for admissions procedures.
JNU PG Admission 2025: Round 4 cut-off
The URL provided below allows candidates in the general category to check the MA, MSc, and MCA list 1 cut-offs for JNU Admission 2025 Round 4.
|
Subject code
|
UR cut-off rank
|
UR cut-off marks
|
ANCM
|
13
|
71
|
ARBM
|
6
|
85
|
CHEM
|
10
|
58.3333
|
CHNM
|
2
|
75.6667
|
CMMM
|
15
|
67.6667
|
DLSM
|
22
|
73.3333
|
DSSM
|
8
|
61.6667
|
ECOM
|
50
|
64
|
EILM
|
29
|
66
|
ENGM
|
13
|
89.3333
|
FRNM
|
8
|
76
|
GEOM
|
27
|
68.6667
|
GERM
|
12
|
54
|
HNDM
|
14
|
99.3333
|
HTLM
|
22
|
93.6667
|
IRAM
|
114
|
81.6667
|
IRWM
|
30
|
80.3333
|
JPNM
|
4
|
54.3333
|
KORM
|
2
|
59.3333
|
LINM
|
13
|
71.3333
|
MATM
|
6
|
67
|
MCAM
|
21
|
75.6667
|
MEDM
|
13
|
67.3333
|
MODM
|
18
|
73.6667
|
PERM
|
8
|
32.3333
|
PISM
|
62
|
84
|
POLM
|
88
|
83
|
RLSM
|
7
|
61.6667
|
RSNM
|
5
|
50.3333
|
SAAM
|
13
|
46.3333
|
SANM
|
26
|
91.6667
|
SESM
|
15
|
65
|
SLSM
|
14
|
71
|
SOCM
|
36
|
78.6667
|
SPHM
|
12
|
84.3333
|
SPNM
|
4
|
59.3333
|
SPSM
|
17
|
65.3333
|
TAMM
|
3
|
78.6667
|
TROM
|
5
|
50.3333
|
TRTM
|
4
|
68.3333
|
URDM
|
15
|
86.3333
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation