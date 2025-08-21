SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
JNU PG Admission 2025: Round 4 Counselling Cut-Off, Ranks Released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Check Course Wise Here

JNU PG Admission 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the fourth round of PG admission cut-offs on its official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The lists, which specify the minimum scores and ranks needed for admission, encompass a variety of programs and quotas. Shortlisted candidates must finish the admissions requirements in accordance with the university's timetable.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma
Aug 21, 2025, 19:10 IST
JNU PG Admission 2025
JNU PG Admission 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has published the round 4 cut-off scores and ranks for its postgraduate (PG) admissions for 2025. The cut-off lists are now available on the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, for candidates who took part in the JNU PG counseling.

For a number of programs, including MA, MSc, MCA, MTech, MPH, PGD, ADOP, MSc GAT-B, BA, and COP, the institution has made different listings available. Furthermore, certain cut-off lists have been released for the JNU and J-K quotas, which cover PG, BA, and COP programs, as well as the defense quota (MA and MTech). The minimal score and rank needed to be admitted in this round are specified in these listings. Candidates who made the short list now have to finish the required admissions procedures in accordance with the timetable the university has specified.

How to Check JNU PG Admission Round 4 Cut-off 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the JNU PG Admission Round 4 Cut-off 2025:

  • Visit JNU's official admissions website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. 

  • Look for and select the "2025 - CutOff's" link.

  • To view the cut-offs for Round 4, click the "LIST - 4" link.

  • Select the PDF link that corresponds to your program, such as "MA/MSC/MCA - Cutoff Score & Rank." 

  • Use the search tool (Ctrl+F) to see the rank and minimum score.

  • Save the PDF file for use in the future and for admissions procedures.

JNU PG Admission 2025: Round 4 cut-off

The URL provided below allows candidates in the general category to check the MA, MSc, and MCA list 1 cut-offs for JNU Admission 2025 Round 4.

Subject code

UR cut-off rank

UR cut-off marks

ANCM

13

71

ARBM

6

85

CHEM

10

58.3333

CHNM

2

75.6667

CMMM

15

67.6667

DLSM

22

73.3333

DSSM

8

61.6667

ECOM

50

64

EILM

29

66

ENGM

13

89.3333

FRNM

8

76

GEOM

27

68.6667

GERM

12

54

HNDM

14

99.3333

HTLM

22

93.6667

IRAM

114

81.6667

IRWM

30

80.3333

JPNM

4

54.3333

KORM

2

59.3333

LINM

13

71.3333

MATM

6

67

MCAM

21

75.6667

MEDM

13

67.3333

MODM

18

73.6667

PERM

8

32.3333

PISM

62

84

POLM

88

83

RLSM

7

61.6667

RSNM

5

50.3333

SAAM

13

46.3333

SANM

26

91.6667

SESM

15

65

SLSM

14

71

SOCM

36

78.6667

SPHM

12

84.3333

SPNM

4

59.3333

SPSM

17

65.3333

TAMM

3

78.6667

TROM

5

50.3333

TRTM

4

68.3333

URDM

15

86.3333

