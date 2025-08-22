What is Biryani Called in English?

Biryani in English: Biryani is called a Mixed Rice Dish in English. It is a royal preparation made by layering fragrant basmati rice with marinated meat, vegetables, and aromatic spices. Known for its rich taste and aroma, biryani is one of the most celebrated dishes of South Asia, enjoyed both in everyday meals and festive occasions. Origin of Biryani The word Biryani comes from the Persian word Birian, meaning 'fried before cooking'. It is believed to have been introduced to India by the Mughals around the 16th century. Over time, regional variations flourished, from the Hyderabadi dum biryani to the Lucknowi Awadhi style, each with a unique cooking method and blend of spices. How Biryani is Made? Biryani is typically made by layering semi-cooked basmati rice with marinated meat, seafood, or vegetables. Saffron, ghee, caramelised onions, yoghurt, and whole spices are added for flavour and fragrance. The dish is then cooked on dum (slow steaming) to let the flavours blend perfectly. Served with raita, salad, or curry, biryani is a complete and indulgent meal.

Health Facts About Biryani Biryani is high in carbohydrates and protein, making it a filling and energy-rich dish. When prepared with lean meat, vegetables, and moderate oil, it provides balanced nutrition. However, heavy use of ghee and fried accompaniments can make it calorie-dense. Enjoyed in moderation, biryani offers both flavour and sustenance. Biryani in Indian Culture Biryani is more than just food; it is a cultural symbol of celebration, hospitality, and tradition. It is served during weddings, festivals, Eid, and special gatherings, representing joy and abundance. Each region of India proudly identifies with its own style of biryani, making it a unifying dish with endless variations. Types of Biryani Biryani has many regional varieties across India and South Asia, each with its own taste, method, and history. From Hyderabadi biryani to Malabar biryani, every style is unique, making biryani one of the most diverse rice dishes in the world.

•Hyderabadi Biryani – Famous for its rich spices, saffron, caramelized onions, and dum cooking method. Hyderabadi chicken biryani and Hyderabadi mutton biryani are among the most searched biryani recipes online, loved for their bold and fiery flavors. •Lucknowi (Awadhi) Biryani – Mild, aromatic, and cooked in layers with tender meat, rice, and fragrant spices. This Awadhi biryani style is perfect for those who enjoy a less spicy version, and it is often compared with chicken pulao or dum biryani for its refined taste. •Kolkata Biryani – Known for adding potatoes and boiled eggs along with fragrant basmati rice. Kolkata biryani has a subtle sweetness and lighter spice mix, making it a popular choice for veg biryani lovers as well as non-veg biryani fans. •Malabar Biryani – Popular in Kerala, made with short-grain jeerakasala rice and flavored with coconut, ghee, and fresh spices. Malabar chicken biryani and fish biryani are traditional festive dishes, often served during weddings and Eid celebrations in South India.

•Sindhi Biryani – A spicy, tangy biryani from Sindh (Pakistan), cooked with yogurt, tomatoes, green chilies, and strong masalas. Sindhi chicken biryani and mutton biryani are known for their rich taste, making them a favorite across India and Pakistan. •Pakistani & Afghani Biryanis – These styles are less spicy compared to Indian biryanis and often include dry fruits, nuts, and a lighter spice blend. Pakistani biryani, Afghani chicken biryani, and Kabuli pulao are popular in the Middle East and Central Asia for their royal taste and rich aroma. Interesting Facts About Biryani 1.Royal Mughal Dish – Biryani was once considered a dish for kings and nobles. 2.Persian Roots – The name comes from Persian, meaning “fried rice.” 3.India’s Most Loved Dish – Consistently ranked as one of the most ordered foods online in India.