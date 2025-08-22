AYUSH NEET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Starts Today at aaccc.gov.in; Check Subject Details here

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the AYUSH counselling 2025 schedule for students who want to take admission in Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) courses through NEET UG 2025.
The online registration for AYUSH NEET UG counselling starts today, August 22, 2025, at the official website aaccc.gov.in. Students can apply till September 1, 2025, 2:00 PM, while the payment option will stay open till 5:00 PM on the same day.
The choice filling process will begin from August 26, 2025 and continue till September 1, 2025 (11:55 PM). Students must lock their choices between 2:00 PM to 11:55 PM on September 1, 2025.
This year, there will be five rounds of counselling for courses like BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BPharm. These include Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, Stray Vacancy Round 1, and Stray Vacancy Round 2.
Click here: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule PDF
AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2025 Schedule
Candidates can check the given table below for the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule:
|
Event/Activity
|
Dates
|
Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by AACCC/NCISM/NCH
|
20th August 2025 to 22nd August 2025
|
Registration & Payment
|
22nd August 2025 to 1st September 2025 till 02:00 PM (as per Server Time)
Payment facility available till 05:00 PM of 1st September 2025 (as per Server Time)
|
Choice Filling/Locking
|
26th August 2025 to 1st September 2025 till 11:55 PM (as per Server Time)
Choice Locking from 02:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 1st September 2025 (as per Server Time)
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
2nd September 2025 to 3rd September 2025
|
Publication of Result
|
4th September 2025
|
Reporting at Allotted Institute
|
5th September 2025 to 12th September 2025
|
Verification of Joined Candidate Data by AACCC/NCISM/NCH
|
13th September 2025 to 14th September 2025
AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2025 Registration Process
Candidates can follow the registration process given below for the AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Counselling:
-
Go to the official website at aaccc.gov.in.
-
Enter your NEET UG 2025 roll number, application number, and other details.
-
Make payment before September 1, 2025, 5:00 PM.
-
Select your preferred course and college from August 26 to September 1, 2025 (till 11:55 PM).
-
On September 1, 2025 (2:00 PM to 11:55 PM), confirm and lock your choices.
-
Seats will be allotted between September 2 to September 3, 2025.
-
The Round 1 result will be declared on September 4, 2025.
-
Selected students must report at the allotted institute between September 5 to September 12, 2025.
