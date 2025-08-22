AYUSH NEET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Starts Today at aaccc.gov.in; Check Subject Details here

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the AYUSH counselling 2025 schedule for students who want to take admission in Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) courses through NEET UG 2025.

The online registration for AYUSH NEET UG counselling starts today, August 22, 2025, at the official website aaccc.gov.in. Students can apply till September 1, 2025, 2:00 PM, while the payment option will stay open till 5:00 PM on the same day.

The choice filling process will begin from August 26, 2025 and continue till September 1, 2025 (11:55 PM). Students must lock their choices between 2:00 PM to 11:55 PM on September 1, 2025.

This year, there will be five rounds of counselling for courses like BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BPharm. These include Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, Stray Vacancy Round 1, and Stray Vacancy Round 2.