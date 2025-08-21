Raghav Chadha Urges Free Access to Advanced AI Tools, Calls AI an Opportunity to Dream Big

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has asked the government to give free subscriptions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and others to every Indian. He raised this demand during the Parliament session in Rajya Sabha.

Chadha said that AI is not just technology but an opportunity. With the help of AI, people can save time, increase productivity, and achieve big goals. He added that India must be ready for 2030, and free access to AI will help students, farmers, businessmen, and senior citizens.

Why Free AI Tools for Indians?

According to Chadha, only a few people can afford advanced AI tools because they are costly. He argued that 140 crore Indians are missing out on the benefits of AI. Free access could help: