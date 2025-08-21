Raghav Chadha Urges Free Access to Advanced AI Tools, Calls AI an Opportunity to Dream Big

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has asked the government to give free subscriptions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and others to every Indian. He raised this demand during the Parliament session in Rajya Sabha.
Chadha said that AI is not just technology but an opportunity. With the help of AI, people can save time, increase productivity, and achieve big goals. He added that India must be ready for 2030, and free access to AI will help students, farmers, businessmen, and senior citizens.
Why Free AI Tools for Indians?
According to Chadha, only a few people can afford advanced AI tools because they are costly. He argued that 140 crore Indians are missing out on the benefits of AI. Free access could help:
-
Farmers with crop management
-
Students in education
-
Businesses to grow faster
-
Senior citizens in their daily life
He also gave examples of countries like the UAE, Singapore, and China, which already provide free AI tools to their citizens. Chadha said India must also follow this global trend to remain competitive, as AI is expected to become a $15 trillion industry by 2030.
Online Gaming Bill Passed in Lok Sabha
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill. This Bill supports e-sports and online social games, but completely bans online money gaming. It also stops advertisements and financial transactions related to money-based online games.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government always puts the interest of society above revenue. The Bill ensures that harmful money-based gaming is stopped, while safe and skill-based e-sports are encouraged.
