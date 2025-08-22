Quick Question- What goes best with your morning coffee? If you said the NYT Mini Crossword, you win! As The New York Times puts it, the NYT Mini Crossword Today is a quick crossword you can solve in just a few minutes, but it’s still packed with clever twists. Unlike the big crossword, which can feel like a long challenge, the Mini gives you a bite-sized puzzle that’s fun, fast, and great for your brain. Solving it daily can boost your vocabulary, sharpen memory, and strengthen problem-solving skills—like a mini classroom for your mind, but way more fun. It’s the perfect mix of challenge and entertainment to kickstart your day. So if you’re ready for a clever challenge, dive into today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers. Quick, fun, and always a good brain boost! Read About- NYT Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Repeat the Wordle & Connections Mania?

NYT Mini Crossword Clues for August 22, 2025 (Today) Today’s puzzle brings a mix of practical, playful, and brainy clues. From Movie trivia to Simple items fun, each hint keeps your mind sharp while keeping things lighthearted. Read on to know the NYT Mini Crossword Clues for today. Across 1: Places to store shovels and leaf blowers → “Basically where dads disappear for hours.” 5: Coating for Babybel cheese → “The one snack with built-in arts & crafts.” 6: “___ vs. Predator” → “The collab nobody asked for, but everyone watched.” 8: Streaming glitch → “The universal enemy of binge-watchers.” 9: Docking spots → “Where boats parallel park, sort of.” 10: Feature of a Southern accent → “Y’all know what this is.” 14: Sweet potato lookalike → “The stunt double in the produce aisle.” 15: Top-notch, informally → “What you call pizza at 2 AM.”

17: Greenskeeper’s roll of grass → “Golf courses’ version of a carpet roll.” 18: Campfire remnants → “Marshmallow graveyard.” Down 1: Nickname for Florida Gators stadium → “Where the swamp thing is football.” 2: “2001: A Space Odyssey” villain → “Even your Alexa side-eyes this guy.” 3: Cast out from a country → “The opposite of a warm welcome.” 4: “Uptown Funk” and “Downtown” → “Songs that live rent-free in your head.” 7: “Can I bend your ___ for a second?” → “Translation: I’m about to overshare.” 10: Like an ambitious personality → “Climbs ladders… even ones not there.” 11: Simple-to-play card game for two → “Uno’s chill cousin.” 12: Simple-living sect → “Horse and buggy, but make it lifestyle.” 13: Shop owner’s stock → “Shelves don’t fill themselves.” 16: Barkeep on ‘The Simpsons’ → “The man and the myth”

Confused between two words, not sure which is the right one? Don’t worry, we got you! Sometimes all it takes is a small spark to jog the brain. That’s where first letters come in handy. NYT Mini Crossword First Letters See how those first letters already make things easier? They act like training wheels for the crossword brain. Use them to guide your guesses before peeking at the full answers! Across 1: Places to store shovels and leaf blowers → S 5: Coating for Babybel cheese → W 6: “___ vs. Predator” → A 8: Streaming glitch → L 9: Docking spots → P 10: Feature of a Southern accent → T 14: Sweet potato lookalike → Y 15: Top-notch, informally → P 17: Greenskeeper’s roll of grass → S 18: Campfire remnants → A Down 1: Nickname for Florida Gators stadium → S 2: “2001: A Space Odyssey” villain → H 3: Cast out from a country → E

4: “Uptown Funk” and “Downtown” → S 7: “Can I bend your ___ for a second?” → E 10: Like an ambitious personality → T 11: Simple-to-play card game for two → W 12: Simple-living sect → A 13: Shop owner’s stock → G 16: Barkeep on ‘The Simpsons’ → M You’ve followed the clues, peeked at the first letters, and maybe even made some guesses. Now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s crossword answers. NYT Crossword Answers for Today And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across 1: Places to store shovels and leaf blowers → SHEDS 5: Coating for Babybel cheese → WAX 6: “___ vs. Predator” → ALIEN 8: Streaming glitch → LAG 9: Docking spots → PIERS 10: Feature of a Southern accent → TWANG