CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category wise Marks & Download PDF

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has been officially released along with the result. The cut-off marks help candidates understand the competition and plan effectively for the next recruitment stages. Candidates can check the category-wise marks, download the official PDF, and review the minimum qualifying marks in this article.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 20, 2025, 16:29 IST
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Out
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Out

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 along with the official cut-off marks has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and know whether they have qualified for the next stage. The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum marks required in the written exam to move forward in the selection process.

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 was officially released on 20th August 2025. Both play an important role in deciding the final selection of candidates. Candidates can read this article for complete details and to view the official cut-off marks.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 plays an important role in deciding who qualifies for the next stage of the recruitment process. These cut off marks are not fixed and may change every year depending on factors like the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of vacancies, and the overall performance of candidates.

Candidates who aim for the  Punjab Police Constable Exam 2025 should carefully track the latest cut-off trends to plan their preparation more effectively. Candidates who secure marks equal to or higher than the prescribed cut-off will move forward to the next round. Those who score below it will not be considered. The official Punjab Police Constable written exam cut-off 2025 is given in the table below as published on the official website.

Category

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

Backward Classes (Punjab)

74.4386

68.31819

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab

61.61101

59.30137

Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab

61.52401

43.3674

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab

60.69185

Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab

52.39483

Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

60.31145

General / Open / UR

77.74488

74.03499

SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab

67.75664

64.33805

SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

73.69111

68.86896

Wards of Freedom Fighter

40.02001

41.46631

Wards of Police Personnel

40.10134

40.84364

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Official PDF 

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Official PDF has been published on the official website of Punjab Police after the result announcement. This PDF contain the detailed category-wise cut-off marks, merit list, and qualifying status of candidates. Candidates can download the PDF directly from the recruitment section of www.punjabpolice.gov.in or from the direct link given below.

Click Here to Download Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Official PDF

Punjab Police Constable Exam 2025 Overview

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has been officially released along with the result PDF. The cut-off marks are the deciding factor for shortlisting candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed cut-off will move forward to the physical test and medical exam. Check the detailed exam overview below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Punjab Police

Name of Exam

Constable Recruitment Exam

Post

Constables in District and Armed Cadre

Total Vacancies (2024)

1746

Category

Cut Off

Release Date

20th August 2025

Mode of Examination

Online

Selection Process

Written Exam → Physical Test → Medical Examination

Job Location

Punjab

Official Website

punjabpolice.gov.in

How to Check Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025?

Candidates who appeared for the exam can easily check the Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 online by visiting the official Punjab Police website. The following are the steps to check cut off:

Step 1: Go to the official Punjab Police website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Open the “Recruitment” section where all updates about jobs and results are available.

Step 3: Search for the link that says “Punjab Police Recruitment 2025” and click on it.

Step 5: A new page will open with various recruitment updates.

Step 6: Click on the option “Merit List and Cut Off for Punjab Police Constable.”

Step 7: The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will appear on your screen.

Step 8: Download and save the cut off list for future use.

Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off plays a major role in deciding who qualifies for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates who fail to score above the cut-off are directly eliminated. This makes it necessary to aim higher than just the minimum qualifying marks. We have shared the Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off 2024 below to help candidates understand the competition.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 (Category-Wise)

Category

Male

Female

Backward Classes, Punjab

68.83

59.79

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab

64.41

55.57

Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab

53.59

35.23

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab

54.81

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab

47.83

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

53.34

General/Open/Unreserved

71.70

65.15

Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab

61.78

55.58

Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

68.17

59.93

Wards of Freedom Fighter

40.13

40.13

Wards of Police Personnel

40.02

41.16

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 – Stage 3 (Document Scrutiny)

Category

Female Cut Off

Male Cut Off

Backward Classes, Punjab

61.47

74.44

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab

68.14

74.62

Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab

54.64

Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab

56.37

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab

50.34

Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

55.65

General/Open/Unreserved

65.17

77.24

Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab

58.28

67.47

Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab

61.80

74.15

Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab

40.13

40.34

Wards of Police Personnel

41.16

40.12

Punjab Police Constable Final Cut Off 2024

Category

Cadre

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

General/Open/Unreserved (UR)

District Police Cadre

80.76

75.45

General/Open/Unreserved (UR)

Armed Police Cadre

77.53

69.64

Backward Class (BC)

District Police Cadre

79.08

71.58

Backward Class (BC)

Armed Police Cadre

76.43

68.24

Scheduled Caste (Ramdasia & Others)

District Police Cadre

77.30

70.70

Scheduled Caste (Ramdasia & Others)

Armed Police Cadre

75.81

67.34

Scheduled Caste (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)

District Police Cadre

72.23

Scheduled Caste (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)

Armed Police Cadre

69.75

62.25

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

District Police Cadre

75.56

72.56

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

Armed Police Cadre

66.31

Wards of Police Personnel

District Police Cadre

41.33

73.64

Wards of Police Personnel

Armed Police Cadre

77.27

69.23

Ex-Servicemen (General)

District Police Cadre

59.29

Ex-Servicemen (General)

Armed Police Cadre

56.13

Ex-Servicemen (BC)

District Police Cadre

60.11

Ex-Servicemen (BC)

Armed Police Cadre

56.99

Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others)

District Police Cadre

59.29

Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others)

Armed Police Cadre

55.85

Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)

District Police Cadre

54.48

Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)

Armed Police Cadre

50.87

Wards of Freedom Fighter

Armed Police Cadre

52.86

46.79

Punjab Police Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025

Candidates must score at least the minimum qualifying marks set by the Punjab Police Department to move ahead in the selection process. These marks act as the basic eligibility benchmark before the final cut-off is applied.

Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks as per the official notification in the table below:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

Minimum Qualifying Marks (Paper 1)

General Category

40%

40 out of 100

SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Servicemen

35%

35 out of 100

Note: Paper 2 (Punjabi Language Test) is only qualifying in nature. Candidates must score 50% marks to pass this paper, but these marks are not included in the merit list.

Related Links

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Out
Punjab Police Constable Syllabus 2025

Factors Affecting Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 changes every year based on multiple factors. The following are the key elements that influence the final cut-off:

  • Number of Vacancies

  • Number of Applicants

  • Difficulty Level of Exam

  • Candidate Performance

  • Category-Wise Reservations

  • Normalisation of Marks

