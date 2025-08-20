Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category wise Marks & Download PDF

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 along with the official cut-off marks has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and know whether they have qualified for the next stage. The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum marks required in the written exam to move forward in the selection process.
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 was officially released on 20th August 2025. Both play an important role in deciding the final selection of candidates. Candidates can read this article for complete details and to view the official cut-off marks.
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 plays an important role in deciding who qualifies for the next stage of the recruitment process. These cut off marks are not fixed and may change every year depending on factors like the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of vacancies, and the overall performance of candidates.
Candidates who aim for the Punjab Police Constable Exam 2025 should carefully track the latest cut-off trends to plan their preparation more effectively. Candidates who secure marks equal to or higher than the prescribed cut-off will move forward to the next round. Those who score below it will not be considered. The official Punjab Police Constable written exam cut-off 2025 is given in the table below as published on the official website.
|
Category
|
Male Cut Off
|
Female Cut Off
|
Backward Classes (Punjab)
|
74.4386
|
68.31819
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab
|
61.61101
|
59.30137
|
Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab
|
61.52401
|
43.3674
|
Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab
|
60.69185
|
–
|
Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|
52.39483
|
–
|
Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
60.31145
|
–
|
General / Open / UR
|
77.74488
|
74.03499
|
SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|
67.75664
|
64.33805
|
SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
73.69111
|
68.86896
|
Wards of Freedom Fighter
|
40.02001
|
41.46631
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
40.10134
|
40.84364
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Official PDF
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Official PDF has been published on the official website of Punjab Police after the result announcement. This PDF contain the detailed category-wise cut-off marks, merit list, and qualifying status of candidates. Candidates can download the PDF directly from the recruitment section of www.punjabpolice.gov.in or from the direct link given below.
Click Here to Download Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Official PDF
Punjab Police Constable Exam 2025 Overview
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has been officially released along with the result PDF. The cut-off marks are the deciding factor for shortlisting candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed cut-off will move forward to the physical test and medical exam. Check the detailed exam overview below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Punjab Police
|
Name of Exam
|
Constable Recruitment Exam
|
Post
|
Constables in District and Armed Cadre
|
Total Vacancies (2024)
|
1746
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
Release Date
|
20th August 2025
|
Mode of Examination
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam → Physical Test → Medical Examination
|
Job Location
|
Punjab
|
Official Website
|
punjabpolice.gov.in
How to Check Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025?
Candidates who appeared for the exam can easily check the Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 online by visiting the official Punjab Police website. The following are the steps to check cut off:
Step 1: Go to the official Punjab Police website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in
Step 2: Open the “Recruitment” section where all updates about jobs and results are available.
Step 3: Search for the link that says “Punjab Police Recruitment 2025” and click on it.
Step 5: A new page will open with various recruitment updates.
Step 6: Click on the option “Merit List and Cut Off for Punjab Police Constable.”
Step 7: The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will appear on your screen.
Step 8: Download and save the cut off list for future use.
Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off plays a major role in deciding who qualifies for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates who fail to score above the cut-off are directly eliminated. This makes it necessary to aim higher than just the minimum qualifying marks. We have shared the Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off 2024 below to help candidates understand the competition.
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 (Category-Wise)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Backward Classes, Punjab
|
68.83
|
59.79
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab
|
64.41
|
55.57
|
Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab
|
53.59
|
35.23
|
Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab
|
54.81
|
—
|
Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab
|
47.83
|
—
|
Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
53.34
|
—
|
General/Open/Unreserved
|
71.70
|
65.15
|
Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|
61.78
|
55.58
|
Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
68.17
|
59.93
|
Wards of Freedom Fighter
|
40.13
|
40.13
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
40.02
|
41.16
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 – Stage 3 (Document Scrutiny)
|
Category
|
Female Cut Off
|
Male Cut Off
|
Backward Classes, Punjab
|
61.47
|
74.44
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab
|
68.14
|
74.62
|
Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab
|
–
|
54.64
|
Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab
|
–
|
56.37
|
Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab
|
–
|
50.34
|
Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
–
|
55.65
|
General/Open/Unreserved
|
65.17
|
77.24
|
Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|
58.28
|
67.47
|
Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|
61.80
|
74.15
|
Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab
|
40.13
|
40.34
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
41.16
|
40.12
Punjab Police Constable Final Cut Off 2024
|
Category
|
Cadre
|
Male Cut Off
|
Female Cut Off
|
General/Open/Unreserved (UR)
|
District Police Cadre
|
80.76
|
75.45
|
General/Open/Unreserved (UR)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
77.53
|
69.64
|
Backward Class (BC)
|
District Police Cadre
|
79.08
|
71.58
|
Backward Class (BC)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
76.43
|
68.24
|
Scheduled Caste (Ramdasia & Others)
|
District Police Cadre
|
77.30
|
70.70
|
Scheduled Caste (Ramdasia & Others)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
75.81
|
67.34
|
Scheduled Caste (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)
|
District Police Cadre
|
72.23
|
–
|
Scheduled Caste (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
69.75
|
62.25
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|
District Police Cadre
|
75.56
|
72.56
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
–
|
66.31
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
District Police Cadre
|
41.33
|
73.64
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
77.27
|
69.23
|
Ex-Servicemen (General)
|
District Police Cadre
|
59.29
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen (General)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
56.13
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen (BC)
|
District Police Cadre
|
60.11
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen (BC)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
56.99
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
District Police Cadre
|
59.29
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
55.85
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)
|
District Police Cadre
|
54.48
|
–
|
Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki)
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
50.87
|
–
|
Wards of Freedom Fighter
|
Armed Police Cadre
|
52.86
|
46.79
Punjab Police Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025
Candidates must score at least the minimum qualifying marks set by the Punjab Police Department to move ahead in the selection process. These marks act as the basic eligibility benchmark before the final cut-off is applied.
Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks as per the official notification in the table below:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (Paper 1)
|
General Category
|
40%
|
40 out of 100
|
SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Servicemen
|
35%
|
35 out of 100
Note: Paper 2 (Punjabi Language Test) is only qualifying in nature. Candidates must score 50% marks to pass this paper, but these marks are not included in the merit list.
Factors Affecting Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 changes every year based on multiple factors. The following are the key elements that influence the final cut-off:
-
Number of Vacancies
-
Number of Applicants
-
Difficulty Level of Exam
-
Candidate Performance
-
Category-Wise Reservations
-
Normalisation of Marks
