Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category wise Marks & Download PDF

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 along with the official cut-off marks has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and know whether they have qualified for the next stage. The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum marks required in the written exam to move forward in the selection process. The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 was officially released on 20th August 2025. Both play an important role in deciding the final selection of candidates. Candidates can read this article for complete details and to view the official cut-off marks. Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 plays an important role in deciding who qualifies for the next stage of the recruitment process. These cut off marks are not fixed and may change every year depending on factors like the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of vacancies, and the overall performance of candidates.

Candidates who aim for the Punjab Police Constable Exam 2025 should carefully track the latest cut-off trends to plan their preparation more effectively. Candidates who secure marks equal to or higher than the prescribed cut-off will move forward to the next round. Those who score below it will not be considered. The official Punjab Police Constable written exam cut-off 2025 is given in the table below as published on the official website. Category Male Cut Off Female Cut Off Backward Classes (Punjab) 74.4386 68.31819 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab 61.61101 59.30137 Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab 61.52401 43.3674 Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab 60.69185 – Ex-Serviceman SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 52.39483 – Ex-Serviceman SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 60.31145 – General / Open / UR 77.74488 74.03499 SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 67.75664 64.33805 SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 73.69111 68.86896 Wards of Freedom Fighter 40.02001 41.46631 Wards of Police Personnel 40.10134 40.84364

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Official PDF The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Official PDF has been published on the official website of Punjab Police after the result announcement. This PDF contain the detailed category-wise cut-off marks, merit list, and qualifying status of candidates. Candidates can download the PDF directly from the recruitment section of www.punjabpolice.gov.in or from the direct link given below. Click Here to Download Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Official PDF Punjab Police Constable Exam 2025 Overview The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has been officially released along with the result PDF. The cut-off marks are the deciding factor for shortlisting candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed cut-off will move forward to the physical test and medical exam. Check the detailed exam overview below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Punjab Police Name of Exam Constable Recruitment Exam Post Constables in District and Armed Cadre Total Vacancies (2024) 1746 Category Cut Off Release Date 20th August 2025 Mode of Examination Online Selection Process Written Exam → Physical Test → Medical Examination Job Location Punjab Official Website punjabpolice.gov.in How to Check Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025? Candidates who appeared for the exam can easily check the Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 online by visiting the official Punjab Police website. The following are the steps to check cut off: Step 1: Go to the official Punjab Police website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in Step 2: Open the “Recruitment” section where all updates about jobs and results are available.

Step 3: Search for the link that says “Punjab Police Recruitment 2025” and click on it. Step 5: A new page will open with various recruitment updates. Step 6: Click on the option “Merit List and Cut Off for Punjab Police Constable.” Step 7: The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will appear on your screen. Step 8: Download and save the cut off list for future use. Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off plays a major role in deciding who qualifies for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates who fail to score above the cut-off are directly eliminated. This makes it necessary to aim higher than just the minimum qualifying marks. We have shared the Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off 2024 below to help candidates understand the competition.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 (Category-Wise) Category Male Female Backward Classes, Punjab 68.83 59.79 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab 64.41 55.57 Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab 53.59 35.23 Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab 54.81 — Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab 47.83 — Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 53.34 — General/Open/Unreserved 71.70 65.15 Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 61.78 55.58 Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 68.17 59.93 Wards of Freedom Fighter 40.13 40.13 Wards of Police Personnel 40.02 41.16 Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 – Stage 3 (Document Scrutiny) Category Female Cut Off Male Cut Off Backward Classes, Punjab 61.47 74.44 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Punjab 68.14 74.62 Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab – 54.64 Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab – 56.37 Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab – 50.34 Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab – 55.65 General/Open/Unreserved 65.17 77.24 Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 58.28 67.47 Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 61.80 74.15 Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab 40.13 40.34 Wards of Police Personnel 41.16 40.12

Punjab Police Constable Final Cut Off 2024 Category Cadre Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General/Open/Unreserved (UR) District Police Cadre 80.76 75.45 General/Open/Unreserved (UR) Armed Police Cadre 77.53 69.64 Backward Class (BC) District Police Cadre 79.08 71.58 Backward Class (BC) Armed Police Cadre 76.43 68.24 Scheduled Caste (Ramdasia & Others) District Police Cadre 77.30 70.70 Scheduled Caste (Ramdasia & Others) Armed Police Cadre 75.81 67.34 Scheduled Caste (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki) District Police Cadre 72.23 – Scheduled Caste (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki) Armed Police Cadre 69.75 62.25 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) District Police Cadre 75.56 72.56 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Armed Police Cadre – 66.31 Wards of Police Personnel District Police Cadre 41.33 73.64 Wards of Police Personnel Armed Police Cadre 77.27 69.23 Ex-Servicemen (General) District Police Cadre 59.29 – Ex-Servicemen (General) Armed Police Cadre 56.13 – Ex-Servicemen (BC) District Police Cadre 60.11 – Ex-Servicemen (BC) Armed Police Cadre 56.99 – Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others) District Police Cadre 59.29 – Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others) Armed Police Cadre 55.85 – Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki) District Police Cadre 54.48 – Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki) Armed Police Cadre 50.87 – Wards of Freedom Fighter Armed Police Cadre 52.86 46.79

Punjab Police Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025 Candidates must score at least the minimum qualifying marks set by the Punjab Police Department to move ahead in the selection process. These marks act as the basic eligibility benchmark before the final cut-off is applied. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks as per the official notification in the table below: Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Minimum Qualifying Marks (Paper 1) General Category 40% 40 out of 100 SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Servicemen 35% 35 out of 100 Note: Paper 2 (Punjabi Language Test) is only qualifying in nature. Candidates must score 50% marks to pass this paper, but these marks are not included in the merit list. Related Links Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Out

Punjab Police Constable Syllabus 2025