SSC CPO SI 2020: Is Sub-Inspector Job Suitable for Female Candidates?

SSC conducts Central Police Organisation (CPO) Recruitment every year for the post of Sub-Inspector in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police. Both males and females are eligible to compete for these posts. SSC CPO 2020 Exam can be a golden opportunity for female candidates who wish to join Delhi Police and some of the best paramilitary forces of India like Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as Sub-Inspectors. As per the latest notification released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), SSC will conduct Tier-1 Exam from 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020 for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Let’s look at the number of Vacancies for female candidates in Delhi Police and various departments of CAPF.

Check SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector 2020 Recruitment Updates

Vacancies for Female Candidates as Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police Departments

The Delhi Police (DP) is the Law enforcement agency for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT). It does not have jurisdiction over the adjoining areas of the National Capital Region. They come under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India and not the Government of Delhi. Delhi Police, in 2017, has 6 Ranges, 13 Police Districts, 62 Sub-Divisions with 184 Police Stations and 5 Specialised Crime Units declared as Police Stations namely, Economic Offenses Wing, Crime Branch, Special Cell, Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) and Vigilance).

Let’s look at the number of vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) announced this year by SSC for female candidates in Delhi Police:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police – Male Type of Vacancy GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 32 09 06 11 15 73 Departmental candidates 04 01 02 01 01 09 Ex-Servicemen 05 - 02 01 01 09 Total Vacancies 41 10 10 13 17 91 SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police – Female Type of Vacancy GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 35 08 17 12 06 78

Check how to apply online for SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment

Nature of Work of Female Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police

The Post of Sub-Inspector in Police is considered to be one of the most powerful posts for female candidates, as it derives the power from Criminal Procedure Code of India.

According to the Criminal Procedure Code of India, a Sub-Inspector has the powers:

Arrest with or without warrant, Searching a person, his/her vehicle or his/her premises.



A Sub-Inspector can give you notice to produce documents required during investigation which you have to comply.

Register an FIR against a person.

All cases of the Indian penal codes, special laws passed by parliament and local laws of states are investigated by Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors.

For maintaining law and order, a Sub-Inspector can order unruly mob to disperse and can also use force for ensuring the same.

The main responsibility of a Female Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police is to maintain Law and order in Delhi by using all the above powers vested officially in him/her.

Vacancies for Female Candidates in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Departments

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) refers to uniform nomenclature of seven security forces in India under the authority of Ministry of Home Affairs. They are Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles (AR) and National Security Guard (NSG). Each of the seven CAPFs (the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, AR and NSG) has its own cadre of officers, but they are headed by officers of the Indian Police Service.

Check SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Let’s look at the number of vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (GD) announced this year by SSC for female candidates in different CAPF Departments:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) – Male & Female Candidates Force Category GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Ex-Servicemen CRPF Male 421 104 281 156 78 1040 1072 107 Female 13 03 09 05 02 32 BSF Male 94 23 63 35 17 232 244 24 Female 05 01 03 02 01 12 ITBP Male 22 03 07 04 00 36 43 04 Female 04 01 01 01 00 07 CISF Male 08 01 05 03 01 18 20 02 Female 02 00 00 00 00 02 SSB Male 08 01 04 03 00 16 16 02 Female 00 00 00 00 00 00 Total Grand Total Total 577 137 373 209 99 1395 1395 139 Male 553 132 360 201 96 1342 Female 24 05 13 08 03 53

Check Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy for the post of SSC Sub-Inspector in CAPF and Delhi Police

Nature of Work of Female Sub-Inspectors (GD) in CAPF

Here are the major roles and responsibilities performed by a Female Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF Departments:

BSF is largely employed for Internal Security Duties and other law and order duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. The major roles performed by the Female Sub-Inspectors are:

To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.

To promotes the sense of security among the people living in the border areas.

To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India.

To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border.Anti-infiltration duties.

To collect trans-border intelligence.

SSC CPO 2020 Exam: Detailed Exam Pattern of Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests - Click Here

Indo-Tibetan Border Police:

ITBP is a multi-dimensional force which primarily has 5 functions:

To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh)Vigil on the northern borders, detection and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace.

To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.

To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs.

To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of disturbance.

To maintain the peace in the assigned areas.

Check details of 1564 Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police & CAPF Vacancies Category-wise

CRPF is the largest paramilitary organisation of the country and is actively looking after the internal security of every part of India and are were even operating abroad as part of Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. It is performing a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties, from guarding of vital installations to the counter-naxal operations.

Know the Detailed Syllabus of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

Sashastra Seema Bal:

The major roles performed by female SSB Inspectors are:

To protect the Indo – Nepal and Indo – Bhutan borders.

To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling and other anti-national activities.

Central Industrial Security Force:

The major roles performed by female CISF Inspectors are:

To provide security to various PSU’s and other important infrastructures.

To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.

The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India.

Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertaking/installations, CISF also offers protection against Fire hazards.

Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry.

SSC CPO Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) Details

Physical Fitness Required by Female Candidates

The second phase of SSC CPO 2018 Exam is the Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Endurance Test (PET). One cannot score well in this exam, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So let’s look at the standards that have to be met by the female candidates for clearing the Physical and Medical tests:

Physical Standard Test:

Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) For candidates from General Category 157 For candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions of J&K, North-Eastern States and Sikkim 155 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 154

Note:

There shall be no minimum requirement of chest measurement for Female candidates.

Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above will be permissible only on production of certificate in the Performa as prescribed in Annexure-VIII from the competent authorities of the District where they ordinarily reside(s).

Weight: Corresponding to height for all posts.

Know the Latest Exam Pattern of SSC CPO SI 2020 Selection Process



Physical Endurance Test (PET)

Physical Endurance Test For Female Candidates Race 100 metres race in 18 seconds 800 metres race in 4 minutes Long Jump 2.7 metres in 3 chances High Jump 0.9 metres in 3 chances

Note:

The candidature of female candidates who are pregnant at the time of Physical Endurance Test will be rejected as they cannot undergo PET. No appeal/ representation will be entertained against such rejection.

Medical Test

On the basis of their performance in Paper-I, Physical Tests and Paper-II, all the female candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Medical Examination. Candidates, who are successful in Medical Examination, will be called for detailed Document Verification.

SSC CPO SI 2020 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

Salary Structure of Female Sub-Inspector (SI) in the CAPF and Delhi Police

Though it’s a field job and does not have as many perquisites as other Central Government Job, but you can earn a lot of respect and a decent salary while working as a Sub-Inspector with one of the most prestigious military organization of India.

Female Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces): The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Organization Post Group Pay Matrix Pay Scale Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Sub Inspector (Ground Duty) Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial Level-6 Rs.35400-112400 (Pre revised Band Pay Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.4200/-)

Female Sub Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police: The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified as Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police.

Organization Post Group Pay Matrix Pay Scale Delhi Police Sub Inspector (Executive) Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted) Level-6 Rs.35400-112400 (Pre revised Band Pay Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.4200/-)

Pros and Cons of Sub-Inspector Post for the Female Candidates

The post of Sub-inspector is a highly respectable post as this job is powerful and prestigious but at the same time is also a challenging job comprising of difficult work environment. Therefore, this post also has its positive and negative sides for female candidates. Let’s look at Pros and Cons of Sub-Inspector Post for Female Candidates:

Pros:

Powerful Post: In any law enforcement agency, a Sub-Inspector has the powers and privileges to enforce law and order in the society. In case of female Sub-Inspectors also, they will have to maintain the social order by using their official powers.

Prestigious Post: The post of Sub-inspector is a highly respectable and prestigious post due to its nature of job. As a female Sub-Inspector, you will feel privileged with social acceptability and will gain a respectable status in the society.

Authoritative Post: As a female Sub-Inspector, you will have the authority over a number of police personnel such as Constables, Head Constables, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, etc. Therefore, you will have the authority to control and give orders to the subordinate personnel.

Cons:

Long hours of duty: When one is appointed as Sub-Inspector and entrusted with official powers, then the chances of having a fixed hour duty is quite bleak. Officially the office hours are fixed, but you may have to extend the working hours for finishing your job depending upon the place of posting you’ll get. Due to long duty hours, it becomes difficult to maintain the family life for female officers.

Field Job: The job profile of the female Sub-Inspector mainly consists of the field work, as she will have the duty to investigate the cases on field. The daily work routine would comprise of going out for the investigation, having conversation with the different people for collecting statements and verifying the data collected.



Challenging job: The job of maintain law and order in the society is quite challenging and demanding at many levels. As a female Sub-Inspector in BSF and ITBP, you might get posted in areas where the work environment will be challenging and dangerous. The job profile of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police might lead you in making more enemies than friends.

One of the major issues in SSC CPO recruitment process is the Gender Biasness. Only a few vacancies are there for female candidates (7% to 8% only) as compared to vacancies for male candidates. More initiatives should be taken by the government to enroll more female candidates for the Sub-Inspector post.

Is Sub-Inspector job suitable for Females? The answer to this question lies in the nature and responsibilities of the Job Profile of a Sub-Inspector. Though the job is very challenging but at the same time is quite a gratifying profession alongwith decent salary and high prestige in the society.