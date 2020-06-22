Study at Home
SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam Syllabus in Detail: Paper-1 from 29th September 2020 Onwards, Check Subject-wise Analysis

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam Syllabus in Detail: SSC CPO SI 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Let's have a look at the Syllabus of SSC CPO 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2 Online Exams.

Jun 22, 2020 18:43 IST
SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam Syllabus in Detail: As per the latest notification released by SSC,  total 1564 vacancies are announced by the commission for SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Recruitment. SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I exam will be conducted from 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020. So, the time has come to buck up the speed of your preparation for SSC CPO 2020 exam. Under this recruitment process, you can apply for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Check SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector 2020 Recruitment Updates

About SSC CPO 2020 Exam

SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory. Let's have a look at the Syllabus of SSC CPO 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2 Online Exams.

Check details of 1564 Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police & CAPF Vacancies Category-wise

About SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I

This is an Online based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts - I, II and III of Paper-I. The time duration for this exam will be 2 hours and negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Part

Subjects

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

I

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

2 Hours

II

General Knowledge and General Awareness

50

50

III

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

IV

English Comprehension

50

50

SSC CPO 2020 Exam: Detailed Exam Pattern of Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests

SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I Syllabus

We have compiled the detailed syllabus of SSC CPO Paper-I 2020 Exam which will help you in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner. Lets’ first look at the brief syllabus of all the four sections of Paper-I Exam:

SSC CPO Paper-I Syllabus

The above table is just a brief of Syllabus for all the four sections of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam. Students must go through the detailed analysis of these sections to build a proper strategy for scoring high in the exam.

Check how to apply online for SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment

Let’s have a look at the detailed syllabus of all these four sections:

Part-I: General Intelligence & Reasoning

It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning etc.

Below are the major topics:

  • Analogy - Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy
  • Classification - Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification
  • Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series
  • Problem Solving
  • Word Building
  • Coding & de-coding - Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding and classification
  • Operations - Numerical Operations, symbolic Operations
  • Trends
  • Space Orientation,
  • Space Visualization,
  • Venn Diagrams,
  • Drawing inferences,
  • Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding,
  • Figural Pattern- folding and completion,
  • Indexing Address matching,
  • Date & city matching Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers,
  • Embedded Figures,
  • Critical thinking,
  • Emotional Intelligence,
  • Social Intelligence,
  • Other sub-topics if any

Check SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Here are the topics which came previously in Part-II – General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions asked

Analogy

5-7

Classification

7-9

Series

3-5

Coding – Decoding

2-3

Blood Relations

1-2

Ordering and Ranking

0-2

Alphabet or Word Test

4-5

Direction and Sense

1-3

Venn Diagrams

4-5

Missing number

1-3

Puzzles

4-6

Data Sufficiency

5-7

Part-II: General Knowledge and General Awareness

Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to:

  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic Scene
  • General Polity
  • Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research, etc.

Check Job Profile, Salary Structure & Promotion Policy of SSC Sub-Inspector in CAPF & Delhi Police

Here are the topics which came previously in Part-II – General Knowledge and General Awareness Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

GA and GK Topics

Sub-Topics

Number of Questions asked

Polity

Constitution of India, Judiciary

3-5

Science & Technology

Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Environment, Nutrition, Diseases, etc

10-13

History

Indian Freedom Struggle, Ancient & Medieval History

6-7

Geography

Indian Geography & World Geography

5-6

Economy

Indian & World Economy, Economic Organisation

4-5

National & International Affairs

National & International News, Days & Events, Government Policies & Schemes

10-11

 

Part-III: Quantitative Aptitude

The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be computation of:

  • Whole numbers, decimals, fractions and relationships between numbers
  • Percentage
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Square roots
  • Averages
  • Simple Interest and Compound Interest
  • Profit, Loss and Discount
  • Partnership Business
  • Mixture and Alligation
  • Speed, Time and Distance
  • Time and Work
  • Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds
  • Graphs of Linear Equations and Quadratic Equations
  • Triangle and its various kinds of centres
  • Congruence and similarity of triangles
  • Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles
  • Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base
  • Geometry and Mensuration
    • Triangle and its various kinds of centres
    • Congruence and similarity of triangles
    • Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles
    • Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

  • Trigonometry
    • Trigonometric ratio
    • Degree and Radian Measures
    • Standard Identities
    • Complementary angles
    • Heights and Distances

  • Data Interpretation
    • Histogram
    • Frequency polygon
    • Bar diagram & Pie chart

SSC CPO Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) Details

Here are the topics which came previously in Part-III – Quantitative Aptitude Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

Quantitative Aptitude Topics

Number of Questions asked

Simplification

(BODMAS, Fraction, Decimal)

4-6

Ratio and Proportion

5-7

Mixture and Alligation

0-1

(Number Systems

LCM, HCF, Integers, Rational Irrational Numbers)

0-1

Algebra

(Identities, Linear Equations, Quadratic Equations)

4-6

Profit and Loss

4-5

Average

1-2

Percentage

1-2

Time and Work

1-2

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

0-2

Speed, Distance and Time (Problems on Trains, Boats and Streams, Relative Speed)

0-2

Geometry and Mensuration (Triangles, Circles, Chords, Quadrilaterals)

7-11

Trigonometry

2-4

Data Interpretation

(Pie Chart, Line Chart, Bar Graph, Table)

7-10

Part-IV: English Comprehension

Questions in this components will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of English Language.

Here are the topics which came previously in Part-IV - English Comprehension Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

English Comprehension Topics

Number of Questions asked

Grammar Section

(Error Spotting, Phrase Replacement, Fill in the Blanks)

8-10

Vocabulary

(Cloze Test, Synonym Antonym, Spellings, Idiom Meaning, One Word Replacement)

20-30

Reading Comprehension

5-10

 

SSC CPO SI 2020 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

About SSC CPO 2020 Paper-II

This is an online based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination consisting of 200 marks in 2 hour of time duration. This exam will test your English Language & Comprehension skills. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II. Paper II of SSC CPO is for those who have cleared Paper I and PET/PST.

Date of Exam

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration
1st March 2021

English Language and Comprehension

200

200

2 Hours

Is Sub-Inspector Job suitable for Females?

SSC CPO 2020 Paper-II English Language & Comprehension Syllabus

Questions in this component will be designed to test the candidate’s understanding and knowledge of English Language and will be based on:

  • Error recognition
  • Filling in the blanks (using verbs, preposition, articles, etc)
  • Vocabulary
  • Spellings
  • Grammar (Parts of Speech, Voice Change, Direct and Indirect Speech, etc.)
  • Sentence Structure
  • Synonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Sentence Completion
  • Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words
  • Reading Comprehension

No Direct Recruitment of ASI in CISF under SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the four phases of SSC CPO Exam, i.e., Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of Sub-Inspector in CAPF & Delhi Police, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

Check SSC CPO SI 2019 Result

