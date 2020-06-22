SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam Syllabus in Detail: Paper-1 from 29th September 2020 Onwards, Check Subject-wise Analysis

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam Syllabus in Detail: As per the latest notification released by SSC, total 1564 vacancies are announced by the commission for SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Recruitment. SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I exam will be conducted from 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020. So, the time has come to buck up the speed of your preparation for SSC CPO 2020 exam. Under this recruitment process, you can apply for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

About SSC CPO 2020 Exam

SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory. Let's have a look at the Syllabus of SSC CPO 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2 Online Exams.

About SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I

This is an Online based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of four sections having 200 questions (50 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts - I, II and III of Paper-I. The time duration for this exam will be 2 hours and negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Part Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration I General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours II General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 50 III Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 IV English Comprehension 50 50

SSC CPO 2020 Paper-I Syllabus

We have compiled the detailed syllabus of SSC CPO Paper-I 2020 Exam which will help you in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner. Lets’ first look at the brief syllabus of all the four sections of Paper-I Exam:

The above table is just a brief of Syllabus for all the four sections of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam. Students must go through the detailed analysis of these sections to build a proper strategy for scoring high in the exam.

Let’s have a look at the detailed syllabus of all these four sections:

Part-I: General Intelligence & Reasoning

It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning etc.

Below are the major topics:

Analogy - Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy

Classification - Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification

Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding & de-coding - Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding and classification

Operations - Numerical Operations, symbolic Operations

Trends

Space Orientation,

Space Visualization,

Venn Diagrams,

Drawing inferences,

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding,

Figural Pattern- folding and completion,

Indexing Address matching,

Date & city matching Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers,

Embedded Figures,

Critical thinking,

Emotional Intelligence,

Social Intelligence,

Other sub-topics if any

Here are the topics which came previously in Part-II – General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics Number of Questions asked Analogy 5-7 Classification 7-9 Series 3-5 Coding – Decoding 2-3 Blood Relations 1-2 Ordering and Ranking 0-2 Alphabet or Word Test 4-5 Direction and Sense 1-3 Venn Diagrams 4-5 Missing number 1-3 Puzzles 4-6 Data Sufficiency 5-7

Part-II: General Knowledge and General Awareness

Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to:

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research, etc.

Here are the topics which came previously in Part-II – General Knowledge and General Awareness Section of SSC CPO Paper-I Exam:

GA and GK Topics Sub-Topics Number of Questions asked Polity Constitution of India, Judiciary 3-5 Science & Technology Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Environment, Nutrition, Diseases, etc 10-13 History Indian Freedom Struggle, Ancient & Medieval History 6-7 Geography Indian Geography & World Geography 5-6 Economy Indian & World Economy, Economic Organisation 4-5 National & International Affairs National & International News, Days & Events, Government Policies & Schemes 10-11

Part-III: Quantitative Aptitude

The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be computation of:

Whole numbers, decimals, fractions and relationships between numbers

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Profit, Loss and Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Speed, Time and Distance

Time and Work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds

Graphs of Linear Equations and Quadratic Equations

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles

Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

Trigonometry Trigonometric ratio Degree and Radian Measures Standard Identities Complementary angles Heights and Distances

