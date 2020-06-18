Study at Home
SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) 1564 Vacancies Announced: Check Delhi Police, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB & ITBP Male & Female Vacancies

In this article, we are going to provide you the details of SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) 1564 Vacancies Announced in Delhi Police and CAPFs departments like CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB & ITBP for both male and female candidates.

Jun 18, 2020 14:46 IST
SSC will hold an Open Competitive Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Age Limit for SSC CPO 2019 Recruitment is - Not exceeding 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2021. Departmental candidates amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police with minimum three years service and who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ ST) of age as on as on 1st January 2021 may also apply for filling up of Open and Departmental Vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Executive)-Male.

Check SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector 2020 Recruitment Updates

The details of total 1564 vacancies for Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police & CAPF Departments (2020) are as under:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police & Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs Vacancies

Department

Male

Female

Delhi Police

91

78

CRPF

1040

32

BSF

232

12

ITBP

36

07

CISF

18

02

SSB

16

00

Total (1564)

1433

131

Check SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria

SSC CPO 2020: 169 Vacancies in Delhi Police for Male & Female Candidates

Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group “C” (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police – Male

Type of Vacancy

GEN

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Open

32

09

06

11

15

73

Departmental candidates

04

01

02

01

01

09

Ex-Servicemen

05

-

02

01

01

09

Total Vacancies

41

10

10

13

17

91

Type of Vacancy

GEN

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Open

35

08

17

12

06

78

Check how to apply online for SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment

SSC CPO 2020: 1395 Vacancies in CAPFs for Male & Female Candidates

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group “B” (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) – Male & Female Candidates

Force

Category

GEN

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Ex-Servicemen

CRPF

Male

421

104

281

156

78

1040

1072

107

Female

13

03

09

05

02

32

BSF

Male

94

23

63

35

17

232

244

24

Female

05

01

03

02

01

12

ITBP

Male

22

03

07

04

00

36

43

04

Female

04

01

01

01

00

07

CISF

Male

08

01

05

03

01

18

20

02

Female

02

00

00

00

00

02

SSB

Male

08

01

04

03

00

16

16

02

Female

00

00

00

00

00

00

Total

Grand Total

Total

577

137

373

209

99

1395

1395

139

Male

553

132

360

201

96

1342

Female

24

05

13

08

03

53

Check Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy for the post of SSC Sub-Inspector in CAPF and Delhi Police

Let’s look at the details of 1395 Vacancies for both male and female candidates in various CAPF departments in detail:

SSC CPO 2020: 1072 Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) Vacancies

CRPF is the largest paramilitary organisation of the country and is actively looking after the internal security of every part of India and are were even operating abroad as part of Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. It is performing a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties, from guarding of vital installations to the counter-naxal operations.

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)

Category

Male

Female

GEN

421

13

EWS

104

03

OBC

281

09

SC

156

05

ST

78

02

Total (1072)

1040

32

Note: 107 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies

SSC CPO Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) Details

SSC CPO 2020: 244 Border Security Force (BSF) Vacancies

BSF is largely employed for Internal Security Duties and other law and order duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force, it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. The major role performed by BSF:

  • To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.
  • To promotes the sense of security among the people living in the border areas.
  • To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India.
  • To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border.
  • Anti-infiltration duties.
  • To collect trans-border intelligence.

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (BSF)

Category

Male

Female

GEN

94

05

EWS

23

01

OBC

63

03

SC

35

02

ST

17

01

Total (244)

232

12

Note: 24 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies

SSC CPO 2020 Exam: Detailed Exam Pattern of Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests - Click Here

SSC CPO 2020: 43 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Vacancies

ITBP is a multi-dimensional force which primarily has 5 functions:

  • To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh)
  • Vigil on the northern borders, detection and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace.
  • To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.
  • To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs.
  • To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of disturbance.
  • To maintain the peace in the assigned areas

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (ITBP)

Category

Male

Female

GEN

22

04

EWS

03

01

OBC

07

01

SC

04

01

ST

00

00

Total (43)

36

07

Note: 04 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies

Is Sub-Inspector Job suitable for Females?

SSC CPO 2020: 20 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Vacancies

The major roles performed by CISF are:

  • To provide security to various PSU’s and other important infrastructures.
  • To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.
  • The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India.
  • Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),
  • Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertaking/installations, CISF also offers protection against Fire hazards.
  • Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (CISF)

Category

Male

Female

GEN

08

02

EWS

01

00

OBC

05

00

SC

03

00

ST

01

00

Total (20)

18

02

Note: 02 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Pattern of Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests

SSC CPO 2020: 16 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Vacancies

The major roles performed by SSB are:

  • To protect the Indo – Nepal and Indo – Bhutan borders.
  • To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling and other anti-national activities.

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (SSB)

Category

Male

Female

GEN

08

00

EWS

01

00

OBC

04

00

SC

03

00

ST

00

00

Total (16)

16

00

Note: 02 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies

No Direct Recruitment of ASI in CISF under SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment

Final Selection SSC CPO 2020 Sub-inspector (SI0 in Delhi Police, CAPF - CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB

Final selection will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in Paper-I and Paper-II. Allocation of candidates to various User Departments/ Forces will be made based on their merit position and the preference of posts exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

SSC CPO SI 2020 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

Candidates, who are appointed on the basis of this examination, shall be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates would be required to undergo such training or pass such examinations as prescribed by the Controlling Authority.

Know the Detailed Syllabus of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority. The final merit list will be tabulated on the basis of a candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC CPO Exam.

