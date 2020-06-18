SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) 1564 Vacancies Announced: Check Delhi Police, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB & ITBP Male & Female Vacancies

SSC will hold an Open Competitive Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Age Limit for SSC CPO 2019 Recruitment is - Not exceeding 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2021. Departmental candidates amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police with minimum three years service and who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ ST) of age as on as on 1st January 2021 may also apply for filling up of Open and Departmental Vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Executive)-Male.
The details of total 1564 vacancies for Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police & CAPF Departments (2020) are as under:
|
SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police & Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs Vacancies
|
Department
|
Male
|
Female
|
Delhi Police
|
91
|
78
|
CRPF
|
1040
|
32
|
BSF
|
232
|
12
|
ITBP
|
36
|
07
|
CISF
|
18
|
02
|
SSB
|
16
|
00
|
Total (1564)
|
1433
|
131
SSC CPO 2020: 169 Vacancies in Delhi Police for Male & Female Candidates
Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group “C” (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police:
|
SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police – Male
|
Type of Vacancy
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Open
|
32
|
09
|
06
|
11
|
15
|
73
|
Departmental candidates
|
04
|
01
|
02
|
01
|
01
|
09
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
05
|
-
|
02
|
01
|
01
|
09
|
Total Vacancies
|
41
|
10
|
10
|
13
|
17
|
91
|
|
Type of Vacancy
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Open
|
35
|
08
|
17
|
12
|
06
|
78
SSC CPO 2020: 1395 Vacancies in CAPFs for Male & Female Candidates
Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group “B” (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial:
|
SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) – Male & Female Candidates
|
Force
|
Category
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
CRPF
|
Male
|
421
|
104
|
281
|
156
|
78
|
1040
|
1072
|
107
|
Female
|
13
|
03
|
09
|
05
|
02
|
32
|
BSF
|
Male
|
94
|
23
|
63
|
35
|
17
|
232
|
244
|
24
|
Female
|
05
|
01
|
03
|
02
|
01
|
12
|
ITBP
|
Male
|
22
|
03
|
07
|
04
|
00
|
36
|
43
|
04
|
Female
|
04
|
01
|
01
|
01
|
00
|
07
|
CISF
|
Male
|
08
|
01
|
05
|
03
|
01
|
18
|
20
|
02
|
Female
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
02
|
SSB
|
Male
|
08
|
01
|
04
|
03
|
00
|
16
|
16
|
02
|
Female
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
Total
Grand Total
|
Total
|
577
|
137
|
373
|
209
|
99
|
1395
|
1395
|
139
|
Male
|
553
|
132
|
360
|
201
|
96
|
1342
|
Female
|
24
|
05
|
13
|
08
|
03
|
53
Let’s look at the details of 1395 Vacancies for both male and female candidates in various CAPF departments in detail:
SSC CPO 2020: 1072 Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) Vacancies
CRPF is the largest paramilitary organisation of the country and is actively looking after the internal security of every part of India and are were even operating abroad as part of Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. It is performing a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties, from guarding of vital installations to the counter-naxal operations.
|
SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
GEN
|
421
|
13
|
EWS
|
104
|
03
|
OBC
|
281
|
09
|
SC
|
156
|
05
|
ST
|
78
|
02
|
Total (1072)
|
1040
|
32
|
Note: 107 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies
SSC CPO 2020: 244 Border Security Force (BSF) Vacancies
BSF is largely employed for Internal Security Duties and other law and order duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force, it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. The major role performed by BSF:
- To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.
- To promotes the sense of security among the people living in the border areas.
- To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India.
- To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border.
- Anti-infiltration duties.
- To collect trans-border intelligence.
|
SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (BSF)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
GEN
|
94
|
05
|
EWS
|
23
|
01
|
OBC
|
63
|
03
|
SC
|
35
|
02
|
ST
|
17
|
01
|
Total (244)
|
232
|
12
|
Note: 24 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies
SSC CPO 2020: 43 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Vacancies
ITBP is a multi-dimensional force which primarily has 5 functions:
- To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh)
- Vigil on the northern borders, detection and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace.
- To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.
- To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs.
- To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of disturbance.
- To maintain the peace in the assigned areas
|
SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (ITBP)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
GEN
|
22
|
04
|
EWS
|
03
|
01
|
OBC
|
07
|
01
|
SC
|
04
|
01
|
ST
|
00
|
00
|
Total (43)
|
36
|
07
|
Note: 04 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies
SSC CPO 2020: 20 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Vacancies
The major roles performed by CISF are:
- To provide security to various PSU’s and other important infrastructures.
- To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.
- The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India.
- Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),
- Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertaking/installations, CISF also offers protection against Fire hazards.
- Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry
|
SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (CISF)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
GEN
|
08
|
02
|
EWS
|
01
|
00
|
OBC
|
05
|
00
|
SC
|
03
|
00
|
ST
|
01
|
00
|
Total (20)
|
18
|
02
|
Note: 02 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies
SSC CPO 2020: 16 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Vacancies
The major roles performed by SSB are:
- To protect the Indo – Nepal and Indo – Bhutan borders.
- To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling and other anti-national activities.
|
SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (SSB)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
GEN
|
08
|
00
|
EWS
|
01
|
00
|
OBC
|
04
|
00
|
SC
|
03
|
00
|
ST
|
00
|
00
|
Total (16)
|
16
|
00
|
Note: 02 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies
Final Selection SSC CPO 2020 Sub-inspector (SI0 in Delhi Police, CAPF - CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB
Final selection will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in Paper-I and Paper-II. Allocation of candidates to various User Departments/ Forces will be made based on their merit position and the preference of posts exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.
Candidates, who are appointed on the basis of this examination, shall be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates would be required to undergo such training or pass such examinations as prescribed by the Controlling Authority.
On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority. The final merit list will be tabulated on the basis of a candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC CPO Exam.