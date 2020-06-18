SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (SI) 1564 Vacancies Announced: Check Delhi Police, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB & ITBP Male & Female Vacancies

SSC will hold an Open Competitive Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Age Limit for SSC CPO 2019 Recruitment is - Not exceeding 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2021. Departmental candidates amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police with minimum three years service and who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ ST) of age as on as on 1st January 2021 may also apply for filling up of Open and Departmental Vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Executive)-Male.

The details of total 1564 vacancies for Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police & CAPF Departments (2020) are as under:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police & Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs Vacancies Department Male Female Delhi Police 91 78 CRPF 1040 32 BSF 232 12 ITBP 36 07 CISF 18 02 SSB 16 00 Total (1564) 1433 131

SSC CPO 2020: 169 Vacancies in Delhi Police for Male & Female Candidates

Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group “C” (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police – Male Type of Vacancy GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 32 09 06 11 15 73 Departmental candidates 04 01 02 01 01 09 Ex-Servicemen 05 - 02 01 01 09 Total Vacancies 41 10 10 13 17 91 SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police – Male Type of Vacancy GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 35 08 17 12 06 78

SSC CPO 2020: 1395 Vacancies in CAPFs for Male & Female Candidates

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group “B” (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) – Male & Female Candidates Force Category GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Ex-Servicemen CRPF Male 421 104 281 156 78 1040 1072 107 Female 13 03 09 05 02 32 BSF Male 94 23 63 35 17 232 244 24 Female 05 01 03 02 01 12 ITBP Male 22 03 07 04 00 36 43 04 Female 04 01 01 01 00 07 CISF Male 08 01 05 03 01 18 20 02 Female 02 00 00 00 00 02 SSB Male 08 01 04 03 00 16 16 02 Female 00 00 00 00 00 00 Total Grand Total Total 577 137 373 209 99 1395 1395 139 Male 553 132 360 201 96 1342 Female 24 05 13 08 03 53

Let’s look at the details of 1395 Vacancies for both male and female candidates in various CAPF departments in detail:

SSC CPO 2020: 1072 Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) Vacancies

CRPF is the largest paramilitary organisation of the country and is actively looking after the internal security of every part of India and are were even operating abroad as part of Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. It is performing a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties, from guarding of vital installations to the counter-naxal operations.

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) Category Male Female GEN 421 13 EWS 104 03 OBC 281 09 SC 156 05 ST 78 02 Total (1072) 1040 32 Note: 107 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies

SSC CPO 2020: 244 Border Security Force (BSF) Vacancies

BSF is largely employed for Internal Security Duties and other law and order duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force, it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. The major role performed by BSF:

To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.

To promotes the sense of security among the people living in the border areas.

To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India.

To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border.

Anti-infiltration duties.

To collect trans-border intelligence.

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (BSF) Category Male Female GEN 94 05 EWS 23 01 OBC 63 03 SC 35 02 ST 17 01 Total (244) 232 12 Note: 24 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies

SSC CPO 2020: 43 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Vacancies

ITBP is a multi-dimensional force which primarily has 5 functions:

To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh)

Vigil on the northern borders, detection and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace.

To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.

To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs.

To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of disturbance.

To maintain the peace in the assigned areas

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (ITBP) Category Male Female GEN 22 04 EWS 03 01 OBC 07 01 SC 04 01 ST 00 00 Total (43) 36 07 Note: 04 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies

SSC CPO 2020: 20 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Vacancies

The major roles performed by CISF are:

To provide security to various PSU’s and other important infrastructures.

To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.

The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India.

Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),

Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertaking/installations, CISF also offers protection against Fire hazards.

Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (CISF) Category Male Female GEN 08 02 EWS 01 00 OBC 05 00 SC 03 00 ST 01 00 Total (20) 18 02 Note: 02 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies

SSC CPO 2020: 16 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Vacancies

The major roles performed by SSB are:

To protect the Indo – Nepal and Indo – Bhutan borders.

To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling and other anti-national activities.

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Reserved Police Force (SSB) Category Male Female GEN 08 00 EWS 01 00 OBC 04 00 SC 03 00 ST 00 00 Total (16) 16 00 Note: 02 Vacancies are allocated to Ex-Servicemen from the above vacancies

Final Selection SSC CPO 2020 Sub-inspector (SI0 in Delhi Police, CAPF - CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB

Final selection will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in Paper-I and Paper-II. Allocation of candidates to various User Departments/ Forces will be made based on their merit position and the preference of posts exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

Candidates, who are appointed on the basis of this examination, shall be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates would be required to undergo such training or pass such examinations as prescribed by the Controlling Authority.

On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority. The final merit list will be tabulated on the basis of a candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC CPO Exam.

