SSC CPO 2020 Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Check Salary, Vacancies, Profile & Promotion Policy, Apply online till 16th July @ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO 2020 Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment: SSC CPO Sub-Inspector Online Registration is being conducted in online mode till 16th July 2020 (11:30 PM) at the official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC will conduct the Online Exams (Tier-1 & Tier-2) and Physical Test (PET & PST) for recruitment of 1564 Sub-Inspectors (SI) Vacancies in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Below are important dates SSC CPO-SI Delhi Police and CAPFs 2020 Exam:

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 17th June to 16th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Check how to apply online for SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment Last date for making online fee payment 18th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 20th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 22nd July 2020 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 29th September 2020 to 1st October 2020 and on 5th October 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination 1st March 2021 (Descriptive Paper)

In this article, we are going to provide you all the information related to Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police including the vacancies, job profile, salary structure and the promotion policies.

Check SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector 2020 Recruitment Updates

SSC CPO Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (Executive) 2020 Vacancies

Let’s look at the SSC Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) Vacancies in Delhi Police:

SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police – Male Type of Vacancy GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 32 09 06 11 15 73 Departmental candidates 04 01 02 01 01 09 Ex-Servicemen 05 - 02 01 01 09 Total Vacancies 41 10 10 13 17 91 SSC CPO 2020 Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police – Female Type of Vacancy GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 35 08 17 12 06 78

SSC CPO 2020 Exam: Detailed Exam Pattern of Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests - Click Here

SSC CPO Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (Executive) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria Details Age Limit The Age Limit for SSC CPO 2019 Recruitment is - Not exceeding 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2021. Departmental candidates amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police with minimum three years service and who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ ST) of age as on 1st January 2021 may also apply for filling up of Open and Departmental Vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Executive)-Male. Age Limit Relaxation Check Details from the given Link: SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent. Other Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests.

Know the Detailed Syllabus of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

SSC CPO Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (Executive) Job Profile

The Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in Delhi Police is regarded as one of the most powerful posts as lots of responsibilities and powers are vested by the Criminal Procedure Code of India in this post. Delhi Police is the Law Enforcement Agency for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT). However, Delhi Police does not have jurisdiction over the adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR). One of the major responsibilities of a Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police is to maintain law and order in the assigned area. SI can order unruly mob to disperse and can also use force for maintaining law and order.

Check SSC CPO Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) Details

So, let’s have a look at the powers of a Sub-Inspector (SI) as per the Criminal Procedure Code of India:

A Sub-Inspector can arrest with or without warrant, A Sub-Inspector searches a person, his/her premises or his/her vehicle. A Sub-Inspector asks you to produce documents required during investigation with prior notice. A Sub-Inspector can register FIR against a person or any crime. Both Inspectors and Su-Inspectors can investigate any case filed under the Indian penal codes, special laws passed by parliament and local laws of states.

Check Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy for the post of SSC Sub-Inspector in CAPF and Delhi Police

SSC CPO SI Delhi Police: Salary & Pay Scale of Sub-Inspector (Executive)

The post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) both Male and Female in Delhi Police comes under the pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified as Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted) Post by Delhi Police.

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) Executive Salary & Pay Scale in Delhi Police Post Name Sub Inspector (Executive) Group Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted) Pay Matrix Level-6 Pay Scale Rs.35400-112400 (Pre revised Band Pay Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.4200/-)

The salary structure of various government positions have been upgraded after the implementation of 7th Pay Commission. The 7th Pay Commission salary of various government positions can be calculated in the below manner:

New Pay = (Basic pay as on 1st January 2016 * 2.57) + All allowances applicable to the post

Is Sub-Inspector Job suitable for Females?

SSC CPO SI Delhi Police: Promotion Policy/ Growth Opportunities for Sub-Inspector (Executive)

In Delhi Police, promotion of Sub-Inspector (SI) mainly depends on the candidate’s career record, work performance and behavioral conduct during the service period. In the period of 15 to 18 years, a Sub-Inspector may get promoted to the rank of Inspector if he/she has an impeccable service record during the time of promotion. After another 12–15 years of service, candidates at the post of Inspector may get promoted to the Assistant Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Another way of getting promoted in Delhi Police is Out-of-Turn Promotion (OTP). This happens only if the candidate has shown extraordinary performance like catching of terrorist/s, busting of gang of criminals, tackle the unprecedented situation like encounter, etc.

SSC CPO SI 2020 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

Eligible candidates are advised to apply for the SSC Sub-Inspector (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies before 16th July 2020 at Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Website.