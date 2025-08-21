CBSE Class 9 English Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF

The CBSE Class 9 English Half Yearly Sample Paper for 2025-26 is an essential resource for students preparing for their mid-term exams. This sample paper is designed to help them evaluate their knowledge of the English Language and Literature syllabus, including reading comprehension, writing skills, grammar, and literature. By practicing with this resource, students can familiarize themselves with the exam format, manage their time effectively, and identify the types of questions they might face. This sample paper serves as a valuable tool for students aiming to score well in their exams,typically held in September or October. It provides a clear overview of the exam pattern and helps students gain confidence by allowing them to self-assess their preparation. Using this resource is a convenient way to revise coursework and focus on areas that need improvement before the actual examination.

CBSE Class 9 English Units and Weightage (2025-26) The CBSE Class 9 English curriculum majorly divided into three sections which are as follows: Section Weightage No. of Periods (Suggestive) A. Reading Skills 20 40 B. Writing Skills & Grammar 20 40 C. Language through Literature 40 50 Total 80 130 CBSE Class 9 English Half Yearly Sample Paper (2025-26) CLASS-IX SUB: ENGLISH TIME: 3HRS MAX.MARKS: 80 General Instructions: (i) The paper consists of three sections: SECTION: A (Reading skills): 20 MARKS

SECTION: B (Writing & Grammar skills): 20 MARKS

SECTION: C (Literature): 40 MARKS (ii) Attempt all questions. (iii) All the answers must be correctly numbered. (iv) Read each question carefully and follow the instructions.

SECTION A- READING SKILLS (20 MARKS) I. Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow: For children, the virtual world is often real. Since their cognitive abilities are not developed fully, they tend to take things at face value. If they are watching violent cartoons, they will tend to react in the same way in real life as the characters do in the cartoons. Aggression rarely arises out of the blue. If there is a pre-existing history of cruelty towards animals or small children and other activities like stealing, lying, fire setting etc., the child may have a conduct disorder. Up to 25 –30 % of children with conduct disorder may develop anti-social personality disorder when they grow up. Parents need to often learn and enforce consistency and limit. Setting rules at home help the child as does talking to them about school rules and why they are important. Knowing who their friends are, talking to them about violence in movies, in school etc. all go towards building a more confident youngster. Adequate physical activity helps to sublimate a child’s aggression into socially acceptable forms. Making a child responsible for his actions by teaching him to apologize when in the wrong, without undue harshness is important. Our ego uses a defense mechanism to protect itself from the anxiety that may be caused by our actions. We can “selectively forget” anxiety producing feelings and “repress” them from our conscious awareness. We can “rationalize” that our questionable behavior is acceptable and find reasons to prove it to ourselves and others. Most of the time defense mechanisms are normal patterns of behavior that we all use on a regular basis. Once we find a particular defense to be successful in reducing anxiety, we begin to use it in other situations that threaten our self-image. Over time, the energy it takes to keep repressing the threatening material into our unconscious minds becomes like a volcano, a potentially explosive force that can erupt, causing “mental breakdowns” or unusually violent behaviours. A previously quiet child may thus have bottled up feelings of inadequacy and repressed anger only for it to burst one day in an act of violence. Children who are aggressive may lack the social skills to communicate and often get punished. This can worsen feelings of resentment. Teachers and parents need to work in collaboration and use more positive reinforcement for positive behavior and enhance their social skills. Communication between parents and children can come about only when the parental attitude is non-judgmental and open to hearing about that is going on in the child’s life and giving it importance. Children’s problems should not be belittled but paid attention to. Alternatives should be discussed with them. Teachers who are aware of changes in students’ moods and who are non-judgmental but at the same time who model good self-control over frustration themselves are good at picking up anxiety in kids. Students need to be taught problem solving and conflict resolution skills at times by modeling or role enactment. Primary prevention is more effective.

Based on your understanding of the passage answer the following questions: 1×10 Children who watch too much aggression on TV may tend to ……… a Hate aggression b Hate soldiers c Develop aggressive tendencies d Become timid The children can be directed towards non-violence if they ………… a Watch TV b Observe real life c Break the rules d Learn what to do and what not to do To channelize the child’s energy into socially relevant acts the child should ………... a Be harshly treated b Scolded for any misconduct c Be made to participate in physical activities d Be treated leniently We should try not to …………… a Suppress our ego b Suppress negative feelings c Forget anxiety d Rationalize our misbehavior Repressed feelings may sometimes prove to be ……… a Good b Desirable c Dangerous d Dangerous and destructive

An act of violence may be caused by which of the following? a Family history b Sense of power c Sense of inadequacy d Deep seating feelings of anger and resentment Aggressive children may be helped by which of the following? a Enhancing their social interaction b Reprimanding off and on c Letting them express their anger d Telling them to be mild How can communication be established between parents and children? a When the parents are judgmental b When the parents are non-judgmental c By giving importance to the child’s interest d (a) and (c) both. How can the students be taught problem- solving skills? a By putting them into problems b By asking them critical questions c By modelling and role playing d None of the above Find the similar meaning of “repression” a Demonstration b Subjugation

c Advancement d Observation Q-2-Read the following passage. (A) Akbar and Birbal, the two historic legends are said to have shared a great bond and have left some incredible stories for the ages ahead of them to hear and learn from. The stories are not only amusing but carry a strong message and pose questions on society, routine, rituals and practices strongly. (B) Birbal was a really wise and intelligent man. People used to admire him for his character and rich knowledge he possessed regarding every field. Almost all the decisions of the reign were taken after consulting with him. He was one of the most important ministers and closest to Akbar. Birbal was just so very dear to Akbar, not just because of his skills but because of the way their bond had grown stronger over the years. (C) During Emperor Akbar’s reign, there was a poor man in Agra who was thought to bring bad luck. People believed that if anyone looked at his face in the morning, they would have a bad day.

(D) ” Get lost, you ugly fellow!” he would be cursed by one and all. “Hide your face before you kill someone with your evil eye!” (E) The emperor soon heard of this man’s reputation and wanted to see him. The poor fellow, who had not harmed a single person in his life, was brought to Akbar. (F) Akbar took a look at him and asked him to be brought back in the evening. (H) That particular day was an especially full and tiring day for the emperor and his courtiers. (I) So many matters had to be attended to, that Akbar even forgot to eat. By the end of the day, the emperor was exhausted. To make matters worse, Akbar was informed that his favourite child, little Prince Salim, had fallen ill. (J) Then the emperor suddenly remembered that he had seen the face of the ‘unlucky’ man that morning. That was it. It was that man’s entire fault, Akbar decided.

(K) Akbar called his courtiers and told them that he was going to have the ‘unlucky’ man executed. All of them agreed immediately. (L) All except Birbal. Instead, Birbal let out a short laugh. “What’s the matter, Birbal?” asked the emperor, “You seem to find something funny!” “Nothing, your Majesty”, replied Birbal. (M) “You say this man brings bad luck because you had to go without food ever since you saw him this morning. Look at his luck. Yours was the first face he saw today and he has to die because of it.” (N) Akbar immediately realised his folly and rewarded Birbal for his wisdom. Answer the following questions based on the above passage. (1x10=10 Marks) Akbar and Birbal were two historic __________. Their stories carry ____________. Why did people admire Birbal? Why was the poor man infamous? Why had the king not eaten his food?

(A) He was very busy that day.

(B) He had seen the face of the unlucky fellow.

(C) He was not feeling well.

(D) None of the above



(vi) Who was not well on that particular day?

(A) King Akbar

(B) The King’s courtiers

(C) Birbal

(D) Prince Salim

(vii Which of the following describes Birbal?

(A) He was a famous merchant

(B) He had lost his senses

(C) He was very poor

(D) He possessed good logical thinking

(viii) What is the meaning of ‘folly’?

(A) Foggy

(B) Error

(C) Achievement

(D) Happy (ix) Find the word opposite to ‘Blessed’ from the passage. (Para D)

(x) What do you get to learn from this story? Give reasons. SECTION B Grammar and Writing Skills (20 Marks) Q3. Complete ANY TEN of twelve of the following tasks, as directed. (10X1=10) Change the dialogues given below into reported speech by filling the blank provided Alan: Are you going to the exhibition, Helan? Helan: No. I don’t want to go to the exhibition. Alan asked Helen __________________________. Helen replied in negative and told that she did not want to go to the exhibition.

There is an error in the sentence below. Choose the correct pair for the correction from the options provided. They noted that the programme aim to provide students with hands-on experience in technology and engineering. Option Error Correction Noted Notes The A Aim Aims In With Fill in the blank by choosing the correct option. We don’t have _______ money to spend on unnecessary things. a) manyb) much c) few d) a lot

Select the correct indirect speech form of the given sentence from the options below. The teacher said, “honesty is the best policy”. a) The teacher said that honesty is the best policy. b) The teacher said honesty was the best policy. c) The teacher told me that honesty is the best policy.

d) The teacher says honesty is the best policy. Find the error in the sentence provided below. A massive discount is offered to all senior citizens vaccinated with the precautionary dose. Error Correction Select the appropriate modal for the sentence: You ___ wear a seatbelt while driving; it’s the law. a) Should b) Must c) May d) Could Ritu asked the following question to her friend, Deepak. Report Ritu’s question. Have you memorized your speech for tomorrow? Fill in the blank by choosing the correct form of verb. By the time we arrived, the show ___ already. a) Started b) Was started c) Had started. d) Has started Fill in the blank by choosing the correct determiner from the options provided.

Meg used ______ sketch pens to complete her project. (This/these) Identify the correct verb form using rules of subject verb agreement. Neither the teacher nor the students ___ responsible for the mistake last time. a) Is b) Are c) Was c) Were Choose the appropriate modal. She ___ (can/could) speak five languages fluently when she was younger, but she has forgotten some now. Fill in the blanks with the correct form of the verb. My father works at the office. He ______ (wear) a neck tie to work.

Q4. Write a descriptive paragraph on your favourite book in about 100-120words. Describe its title, author, story, main characters, and why you like it.(1X5=5) Cues: Title and author of the book.

Genre and summary of the story

Main characters and their roles

Why you like this book and its impact on you

OR Write a descriptive paragraph on a visit to a zoo in about 100-120 words. Describe the animals you saw, their enclosures, the crowd, and your overall experience. Cues: Name and location of the zoo

Types of animals you saw

Behavior of animals and their enclosures

Visitors and their reactions

Your personal experience and favorite animal Q5. Imagine you have joined a new school. Write a diary entry in about 100-120 words about your first day, describing your experience, the people you met, and your feelings. (1X5=5) OR Imagine you wake up 50 years into the future, you have travelled to a new world. Write a story about what you see and experience in about 100-120 words. Cues: How did you time travel?

What does the world look like after 50 years?

What new technology exists?

What did you do there?

How do you return to your own time?

SECTION -C LITERATURE ( 40 Marks) V. Reference to the context (10 Marks) 1 Attempt ANY ONE of the two extracts given. A. After school, we went home and told our respective parents about the incident. Laxman Shastri summoned the teacher, and in our presence, told the teacher that he should not spread the poison of social inequality and communal intolerance in the minds of innocent children. He bluntly asked the teacher either to apologize or to quit the school and Island.

(i) Who are "we" in the first line? (A) Kalam and his father (B) Kalam and Ramnandha Shastri (C) Kalam and his class-mates (D) Kalam and his neighbours

(ii) Why did Laxman Shastri summon the teacher?

(A) The teacher was not teaching sincerely (B) He was brutally punishing the children (C) He was very rude and harsh (D) He tried to divide them on the basis of religion

(iii) What do these lines tell us about Laxman Shastri? (A) He was a great scholar (B) He didn't believe in communalism and social inequality (C) He didn't respect teachers (D) He was biased towards his son

(iv) What was the effect of this incident on the teacher? (A) He left the school (B) He continued his behaviour of division (C) He reformed himself and became a changed person (D) He wasn't affected by the incident

(v) What is the meaning of "summoned"? (A) Directed (B) Diverted (C) Called up (D) None of the above OR

B. High above the city, on a tall column, stood the statue of the happy prince. He was gilded all over with thin leaves of fine gold, for eyes he had two bright sapphires, and a large red ruby glowed on his sword hilt. One night there flew over the city a little swallow. His friends had gone away to Egypt six weeks before, but he had stayed behind; Then he decided to go back to Egypt too. (i) What do you mean by Sapphire? (A) A precision stone (B) A precious cloth (C) A kind of weapon (D) None of the above

(ii) Who is the author of The Happy Prince? (A) Ruskin Bond (B) T.S. Eliot (C) A.K.Ramanujan (D) Oscar Wilde

(iii) What does the phrase 'He was gilded mean' ? (A) He was covered with mud

(B) He was covered with gold (C) He was covered with silver (D) He was covered with brass

(iv) What is ' swallow '? (A) Small long-winged songbird (B) Huge long-winged songbird (C) Tall long-winged songbird (D) None of the above

(v) Why did the bird Swallow decide to go to Egypt? (A) He didn't like the present place (B) He wanted to meet his patients (C) His friends had already gone there (D) None of the above

2. Attempt ANY ONE of the two extracts given. A. Remember they have eyes like ours that wake or sleep, and strength that can be won by love. In every land is common life That all can recognize and understand.

(i) Are people similar in body and spirit? How?

(A) Yes, they have the same mental and physical power and are won by love (B) No, they have different mental and physical power (C) Some people are similar in body and spirit others are not (D) none of the above

(ii) Is life different in different countries? (A) Yes, it is different in different countries (B) No, physical and emotional needs are same everywhere (C) It's difficult to say whether life is different in different countries. (D) None of the above

(iii) Who is the poet of the above poem? (A) James Kirkup (B) Phoebe Cary (C) Robert Frost (D) W B Yeats

(iv) What can we recognize and understand? (A) The commonness of language (B) The commonness of life among the people of different countries.

(C) The commonness of food and dress (D) None of the above

(v) Find the word which means opposite of "strength" (A) Suitable (B) Humble (C) Shortcoming (D) Dilemma OR B. 'Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, And sorry I could not travel both And be one traveler, long I stood And looked down one as far as I could To where it bent in the undergrowth;

(i) Why does the poet feel sorry? (A) The two roads had diverged (B) He felt lonely (C) He could not travel on both the roads (D) He had to stand there for too long

(ii) What is the mood of the poet in these lines? (A) Serious and pensive

(B) Happy (C) Indifferent (D) Angry

(iii) What choice does the narrator have to make? (A) He has to choose between going farther or going back (B) He has to choose between standing and get going (C) He has to choose between the two paths (D) None of the above

(iv) What is the rhyme scheme of the poem? (A) ABABA (B) ABBAB (C) AABBA (D) ABAAB

(v) Find the word similar to "diverge" (A) Deviate (B) Surpass (C) Combat (D) Revenge

VI. I. Answer ANY FOUR of the following questions in about 40-50 words each. (i) Who were Abdul Kalam's school friends and what profession did they choose later on?

(ii) Why does Vikram Seth decide to buy a ticket directly for the homeward journey?

(iii) Why had Margie started hating her school? (iv) What did Grandmother ask Kezia to make and why? (v) Why did Santosh Yadav write an apology letter to her father?

II. Answer ANY TWO of the following in about 40-50 words. (i) Why did the child lose interest in the things that he wanted earlier? (ii) How did Behrman save Johnsy's life? (iii) Why did the Swallow not leave the prince and go to Egypt?

III Answer ANY ONE the following questions in 100-150 words (i) Intelligence, sense of humour and presence of mind helped Gerrard to outwit the intruder and get rid of him. Elaborate OR (ii) Every father has a love for his child whether he expresses his love or not. Comment on the basis of the story “The Little Girl”.



IV. Answer ANY ONE of the questions in about (100-150 words) (i) The value of a person in one’s surroundings is truly known in one’s hardship. Comment with reference to the story ‘A House is not a Home’. OR (ii) How did Maria Sharapova overcome the challenges, humiliations and insults to become number 1 in women's tennis? CBSE Class 9 English Half Yearly Answer Key (2025-26) SECTION A 1.(i) (C) Develop aggressive tendencies (ii) (D) learn what to do what not to do (iii) (C)Be made to participate in physical activities (iv)(D) Rationalise our misbehavior (v)(D) Dangerous and destructive (vi)(D) Deep seating feelings of anger and resentment (vii) (A)Enhancing their social interaction (viii) (D) (a) and (c) both (ix) (C) By modelling and role playing (x) (B)Subjugation 2. (i) legends (ii) a strong message (iii) People admired Birbal for his character and rich knowledge. (iv) People thought that he brought bad luck. (v)(A) He was very busy that day. (vi) (D) Prince Salim (vii) (D) He possessed good logical thinking (viii)(B) Error (ix)The word is cursed. (x) We learn that we should not judge people by what others say. Also, that we should not insult or look down on anyone.

SECTION B Q3. i. Alan asked Helan if she was going to the exhibition. ii. (Option c is correct.) Error: Aim → Correction: Aims iii. (Option B) much iv. (Option A) The teacher said that honesty is the best policy. v. Error: Citizen → Correction: Citizens vi. (Option b is correct.) must vii. Ritu asked Deepak if he had memorized his speech for the next day. viii. (Option C) had started ix. These x. (Option C) Were xi. Could xii. Wears Q4. Descriptive Paragraph (Favorite Book OR Visit to a Zoo) –(5 marks) Content & Relevance (2 marks): Clear description of the topic (book/zoo visit) and relevant details included based on the given cues.

Organization & Coherence (1 mark): Well-structured paragraph with an introduction, body, and conclusion.

Grammar & Sentence Structure (1 mark): Correct use of grammar, punctuation, and spelling and variety of sentence structures.

Vocabulary & Expression (1 mark): Use of descriptive language and appropriate vocabulary. Q5. Diary Entry OR Story (Time Travel) – (5 Marks) Content & Creativity (2 marks): Diary entry: Personal thoughts, feelings, and experiences on the first day at school. Story: Imaginative and engaging details about the future world.

Organization & Flow (1 mark): Clear structure: Introduction, development, and conclusion and smooth transition between ideas.

Grammar & Sentence Structure (1 mark): Correct use of tense and punctuation.

Vocabulary & Expression (1 mark): Use of expressive and engaging language with creative and vivid descriptions.

SECTION C Reference to context 10M 1.A (i) (B) Kalam and Ramnandha Shastri (ii) (D) He tried to divide them on the basis of religion (iii) (B) He didn't believe in communalism and social inequality (iv) (C) He reformed himself and became a changed person (v) (C) called up 1.B (i) (A) Precious stone (ii) (D) Oscar Wilde (iii) (B) He was covered with gold (iv) (A) Small long-winged songbird (v) (C) His friends had already gone there 2. A (i) (A) yes they have the same mental and physical power and can be won by love (ii) No, physics and emotional needs are same everywhere (iii) (A) James Kirkup (iv) (B) by the commonness of life among the people (v) (C) Shortcoming 2.B (i) (C) he could not travel on both the roads (ii) (A) serious and pensive (iii) (C) he has to choose between the two paths (iv) (D) ABAAB (v) (A) Devise VI.I. Attempt ANY FOUR ( 4×3=12) (i) Ramanadha Sastry, Aravindan and Sivaprakasan were his school friends. Ramanadha Sastry became a priest of the Rameswaram temple. Aravindan went into the business of arranging transport for visiting pilgrims. Sivaprakasan became a catering contractor for the Southern Railways. (ii) Vikram Seth has been away from home since quite some time. He is feeling very exhausted and homesick. Though his enthusiasm for travelling tempts him to take a longer route to reach back home, his exhaustion and homesickness impel him to buy an air-ticket directly for the homeward journey to Delhi. (iii) Margie never liked school. But recently her hatred has increased because of her poor performance in geography tests. Her mechanical teacher gave her one test after another and her performance went on becoming worse and worse. (iv) Grandmother asked Kezia to make a pin-cushion out of a beautiful piece of yellow silk as a birthday present for Father. She wanted the little girl to present this pin-cushion as a surprise gift and make her father happy. This could possibly bring them both close to each other. (V) Because she has joined Uttarkashi Institute of Mountaineering without her father's permission that's why she thought of writing an apology letter to him II Attempt ANY TWO (2×3=6) (i) because he lost his parents who were his world. The child cannot live without his parents who care and look after him. (ii) Johnsy had developed a belief that she would die with the fall of the last leaf on the creeper. When Behrman came to know about it, he was sure the leaf would fall. So, in the chilly night he painted a leaf at that place which looked exactly like the real one and didn't fall in the rain. This gave Johnsy the hope to survive. (iii) The Happy Prince had become totally blind, swallow impressed by charity, kindness, sacrificing nature, fell in love, couldn't desert him in his hard times, decided to remain with him forever. III Attempt ANY ONE (1×6=6) (i) Being an intelligent person, Gerrard did not show even the slightest of nervousness at the sight of the gun-toting criminal. He knew that his cool-headedness and presence of mind would not only help him to manage the crisis but would also contribute towards unnerving the intruder, who too must be having some fear lurking in his mind. Keeping the atmosphere light and lively with his sense of humour and funny remarks, Gerrard instantly cooked up a story about his criminal background. Convincing the intruder that the police would arrive any minute to nab them, he impressed upon the intruder that they would have to escape immediately. Cleverly, he made him peep into a cupboard, saying that it was an escape route. The moment the intruder leaned forward to inspect it, Gerrard pushed him into the cupboard and knocked the revolver out of his hand. He then closed and locked the door. Thus, his intelligence, sense of humour, and presence of mind turned the tables on the intruder. OR (ii) Fathers are not alike. Some play with their children while others love and care for them. They show their love to them by working hard and giving them all the facilities as well as for instructions. Though they never express their love they have a deep love for their child. Kezia’s father belongs to the second type. He did not believe in showing off his affection for his daughter. He believed in showing his love by making her future more secure. When she tore his papers unknowingly, he beat her harshly. But in the end, we find him a very loving and caring father. Thus it is true that every father loves his child’s but the way of love is different from one person to another. Most of the fathers live their dreams with their children. Their strictness is also a kind of love. IV Attempt ANY ONE (1×6=6) (i) People in one’s surroundings are sometimes indifferent and less co-operative. They keep busy in their own business but they are truly known in one’s hardship when they come forward to support whole-heartedly to the sufferer. In the story ‘A House is not a Home’, the author felt uncomfortable in the new school because he was not familiar with the school environment, teachers and classmates. When he lost each and everything in the fire, he felt insecure and in this harsh time, his schoolmates introduced themselves to him. They all contributed and gave him school supplies. As everyone was aware of his plight, all the teachers knew about his hardship. Thus the sympathy and co-operation in school comforted him. Now his opinion changed about his new school and he started making friends.

OR (ii) This is a psychological story. The whole story is based on the last leaf. Johnsy was a young artist girl. She and her friend Sue lived together. One day Johnny caught pneumonia. There was an ivy creeper on the back wall of the next house. From her window, Johnsy watched that creeper. Its leaves were falling fast in the cold winds. Johnsy got a fancy that she would also die when the last leaf of the creeper fell. She lost the will to live. Her condition became worse. Barman, an old painter, came to know of this fancy of Johnsy. The next night, the last leaf fell. But the same night Hellman painted a leaf on the wall. It looked like a real leaf. When Johnsy saw that leaf, her will to live returned. That painted leaf saved Johnsy’s life. Thus the leaf plays an important role in the story. So the title of the story ‘The Last Leaf’ is justified.

To download the full PDF of the sample paper and its solutions, please click on the link provided below. Practicing these papers will significantly enhance your understanding and boost your scores CHECK: CBSE Class 9 English Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF Internal Assessment of Class 9 English An significant factor in the final CBSE Board Exams is internal assessment. The four main forms of assessments that schools use are portfolios, multiple assessments, periodic assessments, and subject enrichment activities. The tabulated information below provides students with comprehensive information about the assessments: The components of internal assessment include: Listening and Speaking Competencies 30 Periods

Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills will be for 05 marks.

It is recommended that listening and speaking skills should be regularly practised.

Art-integrated projects based on activities like Role Play, Skit, Dramatization etc. must be used.