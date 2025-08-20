Bihar DElEd Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF, Check Subject Wise Weightage

Bihar DElEd Syllabus 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education programme for the 2025–27 session. This is a 2-year professional teacher training course aimed at preparing teachers for Classes 1 to 8. As the Bihar DElEd exam is scheduled to be held on August 26, candidates should begin a focused preparation strategy to cover the entire syllabus with adequate practice and revision. Having a clear understanding of the subject-wise Bihar DElEd syllabus and exam pattern will help aspirants streamline their preparation effectively. Bihar DElEd Syllabus 2025 is divided into six subjects: General Hindi/Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English, and Logical & Analytical Reasoning. The entrance exam will consist of 120 questions carrying 120 marks. On this page, candidates can check the complete Bihar DElEd syllabus 2025 PDF and detailed exam pattern to boost their preparation.

Bihar DElEd Syllabus 2025 Highlights Understanding the Bihar DElEd syllabus enables you to integrate only the relevant topics into your study plan. This approach can help you stay on track and enhance your chances of success. Here are the key highlights of the Bihar DElEd 2025 exam shared below for the ease of the candidates. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Academic Session 2025-27 Purpose Admission to Diploma in Elementary Education Course Duration 2 years Number of Questions 120 Exam Duration 150 minutes Bihar DElEd Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must also check the Bihar DElEd Exam Pattern outlined by the official authorities. It will provide insights into the paper mode, question type, number of sections, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, marking scheme, etc. The DElEd exam will be a computer-based test, comprising 120 questions for 120 marks. The exam duration shall be 150 minutes. Each question carries 1 mark with no indication about negative marking for wrong answers. Here is the latest exam pattern for the Bihar DElEd 2025 exam shared below:

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Total Duration General Hindi/Urdu 25 25 150 Minutes Mathematics 25 25 Science 20 20 Social Studies 20 20 General English 20 20 Logical & Analytical Reasoning 10 10 Total 120 120 Also, check: Bihar DElEd Admit Card Download Bihar DElEd Syllabus PDF Having free access to the Bihar DElEd syllabus can help you prepare well for the upcoming exam. It enables you to prioritise only the topics that are relevant to the exam. We have shared the direct link to download the DElEd syllabus PDF on this page. Bihar DElEd Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The Bihar DElEd syllabus consists of six subjects, i.e. General Hindi/Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English and Logical & Analytical Reasoning. Aspirants should master all the topics of every subject to increase their chances of qualifying in the exam. It is highly recommended to master the basics and apply those concepts to achieve mastery in the core-level topics. Here is the subject-wise Bihar DElEd Syllabus shared below for reference purposes.

Bihar DElEd Syllabus for General Hindi General Hindi section is designed to evaluates candidate’s vocabulary, comprehension, and grammar skills. The list of important topics is as follow: संधि: प्रकार सहित

समासः रचना और प्रकार सहित

पारिभाषिक एवं तकनीकी शब्दः उदाहृत वाक्यों में व्यवहृत शब्दों से ऐसे शब्दों की पहचान

संक्षेपणः अनेक तरह के गद्यावतरणों के संक्षेपण से संबद्ध अभ्यास

साहित्यशास्त्रः शब्द-शक्तिः व्यंजना

छंद प्रमुख वार्णिक छंद, काव्य-गुण, रस आदि

मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँः वाक्य-प्रयोग, वाक्य-शुद्धि, पदबंध, वाच्य एवं उनके भेद, वाक्य-प्रकार

अलंकारः अर्थालंकार-उपमा, रूपक, उत्प्रेक्षा, विरोधाभास। Bihar DElEd Syllabus for Mathematics The mathematics section judges a candidate’s ability to understand numbers, their conceptual clarity and problem-solving skills. Some of the important topics for this section are:

Number Pattern

Trigonometry

Quadratic Equations

Area Measurement

Statistics

Business Mathematics- CI,SI, Discount

Algebra

Geometry 2 D and 3D Bihar DElEd Syllabus for Science The Science subject comprises topics related to Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Given below are the important topics for this section: Plant and Animal reproduction

Function of Plant and Animal Tissue

Bacteria, Virus

Evaporation

Solid, Liquid, Gas

Heat

Genetic and Evolution

Electric Circuit

Cell

Human Body

Our Environment

Nutrition

Velocity

Forces and Motion

Magnet

Natural Resources

Air, Water and Soil Pollution

Work, Energy and Power

Elements, Compounds, and Mixtures

Diversity in Animals and Plants

Principle of Archimedes

Sound

Light

Acid, Base and Salt, etc

Bihar DElEd Syllabus for Social Studies The questions asked in Social Studies are related to geography, agriculture, history, polity, etc. It includes the list of the following topics: Geographical Discoveries and their Outcomes

1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia

India's Neighboring Countries

Nationalist Movements in Indo-China

Resistance against colonialism by tribal societies, with leaders like Birsa Munda, Tilka Manji, and Basra.

Agriculture and Agricultural Society

Urbanization and Urban Life

Trade and Globalization

League of Nations

Development of nationalism in Europe during the 19th century, with ideas from figures like Mazzini.

Common features of movements in Poland, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Greece, etc.

Socialism and Communism

Resources

Nationalism in India (1914-1930)

Economy and Livelihood

Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

Population

Press, Culture, and Nationalism

Geography

Bihar DElEd Syllabus for General English The general English subject evaluates a candidate’s grammar concepts, reading comprehension skills, and vocabulary knowledge. Some of the important topics for this section are: Sequence of Tenses in connected speech

Reported Speech in extended texts

Phrasal Verbs

Clauses: Conditional clauses

Subject-Verb Agreement

Synthesis Using Cohesive Devices

Phrases and Idioms

Punctuation Marks: Semicolon, colon, dash, hyphen, brackets, and exclamation mark

Prepositions

Use of Non-Finite

Passive Voice Bihar DElEd Syllabus for Logical & Analytical Reasoning The Logical & Analytical Reasoning section assesses a candidate’s logical skills, question selection strategy, and critical thinking abilities. It includes the list of following important topics:

Analogy

Classification

Alphabet Test

Series

Logical Venn Diagrams

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relations

Direction Sense Test

Arithmetical Reasoning

Ranking and Time

Inserting the Missing Character

Number

Sitting Arrangements

Sequence Test

Mathematical Operations How to Cover the Bihar DElEd Syllabus? Candidates must implement the right strategy and resources to perform well in the Bihar DElEd exam. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the written exam: Review the Bihar DElEd syllabus carefully to identify relevant topics.

Prepare a timetable based on your strengths and subject knowledge.

Solve mocks and past papers to identify weak areas and improve accordingly.

Revise all the topics regularly to retain them for a definite period. Best Books for DElEd Syllabus