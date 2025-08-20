Bihar DElEd Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF, Check Subject Wise Weightage

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Bihar DElEd Syllabus 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar DElEd Syllabus along with the revised exam pattern. Candidates preparing for the entrance exam, scheduled for August 26, must go through the subject-wise syllabus, marking scheme, and weightage to plan an effective study strategy. Download the detailed Bihar DElEd syllabus PDF here.

Bihar DElEd Syllabus
Bihar DElEd Syllabus

Bihar DElEd Syllabus 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education programme for the 2025–27 session. This is a 2-year professional teacher training course aimed at preparing teachers for Classes 1 to 8. As the Bihar DElEd exam is scheduled to be held on August 26, candidates should begin a focused preparation strategy to cover the entire syllabus with adequate practice and revision. Having a clear understanding of the subject-wise Bihar DElEd syllabus and exam pattern will help aspirants streamline their preparation effectively.

Bihar DElEd Syllabus 2025 is divided into six subjects: General Hindi/Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English, and Logical & Analytical Reasoning. The entrance exam will consist of 120 questions carrying 120 marks. On this page, candidates can check the complete Bihar DElEd syllabus 2025 PDF and detailed exam pattern to boost their preparation.

Bihar DElEd Syllabus 2025 Highlights

Understanding the Bihar DElEd syllabus enables you to integrate only the relevant topics into your study plan. This approach can help you stay on track and enhance your chances of success. Here are the key highlights of the Bihar DElEd 2025 exam shared below for the ease of the candidates.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)

Academic Session

2025-27

Purpose

Admission to Diploma in Elementary Education

Course Duration

2 years

Number of Questions

120

Exam Duration

150 minutes

Bihar DElEd Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must also check the Bihar DElEd Exam Pattern outlined by the official authorities. It will provide insights into the paper mode, question type, number of sections, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, marking scheme, etc. The DElEd exam will be a computer-based test, comprising 120 questions for 120 marks. The exam duration shall be 150 minutes. Each question carries 1 mark with no indication about negative marking for wrong answers. Here is the latest exam pattern for the Bihar DElEd 2025 exam shared below:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Total Duration

General Hindi/Urdu

25

25

150 Minutes

Mathematics

25

25

Science

20

20

Social Studies

20

20

General English

20

20

Logical & Analytical Reasoning

10

10

Total

120

120

Bihar DElEd Syllabus PDF

Having free access to the Bihar DElEd syllabus can help you prepare well for the upcoming exam. It enables you to prioritise only the topics that are relevant to the exam. We have shared the direct link to download the DElEd syllabus PDF on this page. 

Bihar DElEd Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics

The Bihar DElEd syllabus consists of six subjects, i.e. General Hindi/Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English and Logical & Analytical Reasoning. Aspirants should master all the topics of every subject to increase their chances of qualifying in the exam. It is highly recommended to master the basics and apply those concepts to achieve mastery in the core-level topics. Here is the subject-wise Bihar DElEd Syllabus shared below for reference purposes.

Bihar DElEd Syllabus for General Hindi

General Hindi section is designed to evaluates candidate’s vocabulary, comprehension, and grammar skills. The list of important topics is as follow:

  • संधि: प्रकार सहित

  • समासः रचना और प्रकार सहित

  • पारिभाषिक एवं तकनीकी शब्दः उदाहृत वाक्यों में व्यवहृत शब्दों से ऐसे शब्दों की पहचान

  • संक्षेपणः अनेक तरह के गद्यावतरणों के संक्षेपण से संबद्ध अभ्यास

  • साहित्यशास्त्रः शब्द-शक्तिः व्यंजना

  • छंद प्रमुख वार्णिक छंद, काव्य-गुण, रस आदि

  • मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँः वाक्य-प्रयोग, वाक्य-शुद्धि, पदबंध, वाच्य एवं उनके भेद, वाक्य-प्रकार

  • अलंकारः अर्थालंकार-उपमा, रूपक, उत्प्रेक्षा, विरोधाभास।

Bihar DElEd Syllabus for Mathematics

The mathematics section judges a candidate’s ability to understand numbers, their conceptual clarity and problem-solving skills. Some of the important topics for this section are:

  • Number Pattern

  • Trigonometry

  • Quadratic Equations

  • Area Measurement

  • Statistics

  • Business Mathematics- CI,SI, Discount

  • Algebra

  • Geometry 2 D and 3D

Bihar DElEd Syllabus for Science

The Science subject comprises topics related to Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Given below are the important topics for this section:

  • Plant and Animal reproduction

  • Function of Plant and Animal Tissue

  • Bacteria, Virus

  • Evaporation

  • Solid, Liquid, Gas

  • Heat

  • Genetic and Evolution

  • Electric Circuit

  • Cell

  • Human Body

  • Our Environment

  • Nutrition

  • Velocity

  • Forces and Motion

  • Magnet

  • Natural Resources

  • Air, Water and Soil Pollution

  • Work, Energy and Power

  • Elements, Compounds, and Mixtures

  • Diversity in Animals and Plants

  • Principle of Archimedes

  • Sound

  • Light

  • Acid, Base and Salt, etc

Bihar DElEd Syllabus for Social Studies

The questions asked in Social Studies are related to geography, agriculture, history, polity, etc. It includes the list of the following topics:

  • Geographical Discoveries and their Outcomes

  • 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia

  • India's Neighboring Countries

  • Nationalist Movements in Indo-China

  • Resistance against colonialism by tribal societies, with leaders like Birsa Munda, Tilka Manji, and Basra.

  • Agriculture and Agricultural Society

  • Urbanization and Urban Life

  • Trade and Globalization

  • League of Nations

  • Development of nationalism in Europe during the 19th century, with ideas from figures like Mazzini.

  • Common features of movements in Poland, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Greece, etc.

  • Socialism and Communism

  • Resources

  • Nationalism in India (1914-1930)

  • Economy and Livelihood

  • Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

  • Population

  • Press, Culture, and Nationalism

  • Geography

Bihar DElEd Syllabus for General English

The general English subject evaluates a candidate’s grammar concepts, reading comprehension skills, and vocabulary knowledge. Some of the important topics for this section are:

  • Sequence of Tenses in connected speech

  • Reported Speech in extended texts

  • Phrasal Verbs 

  • Clauses: Conditional clauses

  • Subject-Verb Agreement 

  • Synthesis Using Cohesive Devices

  • Phrases and Idioms

  • Punctuation Marks: Semicolon, colon, dash, hyphen, brackets, and exclamation mark

  • Prepositions

  • Use of Non-Finite

  • Passive Voice

Bihar DElEd Syllabus for Logical & Analytical Reasoning

The Logical & Analytical Reasoning section assesses a candidate’s logical skills, question selection strategy, and critical thinking abilities. It includes the list of following important topics:

  • Analogy

  • Classification

  • Alphabet Test

  • Series

  • Logical Venn Diagrams

  • Coding-Decoding

  • Blood Relations

  • Direction Sense Test

  • Arithmetical Reasoning

  • Ranking and Time

  • Inserting the Missing Character

  • Number

  • Sitting Arrangements

  • Sequence Test

  • Mathematical Operations

How to Cover the Bihar DElEd Syllabus?

Candidates must implement the right strategy and resources to perform well in the Bihar DElEd exam. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the written exam:

  • Review the Bihar DElEd syllabus carefully to identify relevant topics.

  • Prepare a timetable based on your strengths and subject knowledge.

  • Solve mocks and past papers to identify weak areas and improve accordingly.

  • Revise all the topics regularly to retain them for a definite period.

Best Books for DElEd Syllabus

There is a wide range of books available for the Bihar DElEd exam preparation. You must select those books that can explain the concepts with clarity and comprise unlimited questions for every chapter. Some of the expert-recommended Bihar DElEd books are as follows:

  • Sampurna Hindi Vyakaran Aur Rachna by Lucents

  • Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Arihant 

  • Encyclopedia of General Science for General Competitions by Arihant

  • Objective Social Studies by R Gupta

  • General English for Competitive Exams by Disha Publication

  • A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by R S Aggarwal

