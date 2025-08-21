Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
IDBI JAM Final Result 2025 Released at idbi.bank.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List - Link Here

IDBI JAM Final Result 2025: The IDBI JAM Final Result 2025 has been announced by the IDBI Bank for the post of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM Grade) posts. The IDBI JAM result download link for the 676 Junior Assistant Manager (Grade O) vacancies is available on the official website.

ByManish Kumar
Aug 21, 2025, 11:31 IST
IDBI JAM Final Result 2025: The IDBI JAM Final Result 2025 has been announced by the IDBI Bank for the post of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM Grade) posts. The IDBI JAM result download link for the 676 Junior Assistant Manager (Grade O) vacancies is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the personal interview round can download the final result by visiting the official website i.e. idbibank.in.

IDBI JAM Final Result 2025 Download 

Candidates can download their result after using their login credentials to the link including Registration No and Date of Birth to check the result. The IDBI JAM Result 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

IDBI JAM Result 2025  Download Link

IDBI Final Result 2025

Under the redruitment drive, a total of 676 Junior Assistant Manager (Grade O) vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The written exam was held on 8th June 2025 across the country. Check the detials overview of the recruitment drive given below

Particulars Details
Organization Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI)
Post Name Junior Assistant Manager (Grade “O”)
Advt. No. 03/2025-26
Total Vacancies 676
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
 Exam Date  8th June 2025
Result Status Out
Official Website www.idbibank.in


How to Download IDBI JAM Result 2025?

You can download the JAM Result after following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official IDBI Bank website: www.idbibank.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on ‘Current Openings’ and go to IDBI JAM Result 2025 Link.
Step 4: Click on the link 'Result Download link on the home page.
Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 6: Download and print your result for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

