IDBI JAM Final Result 2025 Released at idbi.bank.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List - Link Here

IDBI JAM Final Result 2025: The IDBI JAM Final Result 2025 has been announced by the IDBI Bank for the post of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM Grade) posts. The IDBI JAM result download link for the 676 Junior Assistant Manager (Grade O) vacancies is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the personal interview round can download the final result by visiting the official website i.e. idbibank.in.

IDBI JAM Final Result 2025 Download

Candidates can download their result after using their login credentials to the link including Registration No and Date of Birth to check the result. The IDBI JAM Result 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

IDBI JAM Result 2025 Download Link

IDBI Final Result 2025

Under the redruitment drive, a total of 676 Junior Assistant Manager (Grade O) vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The written exam was held on 8th June 2025 across the country. Check the detials overview of the recruitment drive given below