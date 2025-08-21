Most Expensive Mangoes in India: India is known as the land of mangoes, producing hundreds of varieties, but some are so rare and exclusive that they are priced like luxury items. From the world-famous Miyazaki mango in India, which can cost up to ₹3 lakh per kilogram, to traditional royal varieties like the Kohitur mango from West Bengal and the Noorjahan mango from Madhya Pradesh, each has a unique history, flavour, and price tag. These fruits are not just seasonal delights but also symbols of heritage, prestige, and rarity. Miyazaki Mango The Miyazaki mango, also called “Egg of the Sun”, is undoubtedly the most expensive mango in India. Originally from Japan, it is now grown in limited parts of West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Known for its deep red-purple skin, creamy pulp, and extremely high sugar content, this mango is often sold as a luxury fruit at festivals and auctions. The Miyazaki mango price in India ranges between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh per kilogram, making it the most expensive mango variety in the country. Its limited cultivation, attractive appearance, and unmatched sweetness make it the most sought-after exotic mango in India.

Kohitur Mango The Kohitur mango, also known as Kohitoor, is one of the rarest and most expensive mango varieties grown in India. Originating from Murshidabad in West Bengal, this mango has a deep connection with history as it was once grown exclusively for Nawabs and royal families. Even today, its limited production keeps the price extremely high, ranging between ₹1,500 to ₹5,000 per mango. The Kohitur is loved for its unique fragrance, soft pulp, and naturally sweet taste. Because only a handful of orchards still produce this variety, it remains a royal delicacy and one of the luxury mangoes of India. Noorjahan Mango The Noorjahan mango, also called Nur Jahan mango, is one of the largest mangoes in the world and a highly prized variety grown in Madhya Pradesh. Each fruit can weigh between 2.5 to 5 kilograms, which makes it stand out from all other Indian mango types. This mango is sweet, juicy, and low in fibre, which adds to its premium quality. Prices for Noorjahan mangoes usually range between ₹500 and ₹1,500 per piece, depending on the size and quality. Because of its huge size and Mughal connection, it is often called the Queen of Mangoes and is considered a rare gem in the Indian fruit market.

Alphonso Mango The Alphonso mango, popularly known as the Hapus mango, is the most popular and highly exported mango from India. Grown mainly in Ratnagiri, Devgad, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, this variety is GI-tagged and globally recognised for its creamy, fibreless pulp and strong aroma. The Alphonso mango price in India ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per dozen, and it often fetches even higher rates in international markets. Its long-standing reputation as the King of Mangoes makes it one of the most expensive mango varieties in India, loved both domestically and worldwide. Imam Pasand Mango The Imam Pasand mango, also called the Himayat mango, is a royal variety grown in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Known for its delicate skin and rich juicy flavour, it was believed to be the favourite mango of Mughal emperors, which adds to its heritage value. This mango has a unique citrussy-sweet taste that distinguishes it from other varieties. The Imam Pasand mango price in India ranges between ₹500 and ₹1,000 per kilogram, depending on the region. Because it is difficult to transport due to its soft skin, it is considered a luxury mango reserved for true connoisseurs.

Kesar Mango The Kesar mango, also known as Gir Kesar mango, is one of the most loved and premium mangoes from Gujarat. Famous for its golden saffron-coloured pulp and rich aroma, it is often used in Indian desserts, milkshakes, and sweets. With its GI tag, the Kesar mango is recognised for quality and authenticity, making it a valuable fruit in both domestic and international markets. The Kesar mango price in India usually ranges from ₹200 to ₹500 per kilogram, depending on demand and season. Because of its strong fragrance and saffron-like pulp, it is often called the “Queen of Mangoes” in Gujarat. Sindhri Mango The Sindhri mango is originally from Pakistan, but it enjoys immense popularity in India as well. This variety is known for its bright yellow skin, extremely sweet taste, and large size. Considered one of the finest export-quality mangoes, the Sindhri mango price in India can go up to ₹3,000 per piece during peak season. Its luxurious appeal and rare availability in Indian markets make it one of the most expensive mango varieties enjoyed by fruit lovers and collectors of exotic produce.