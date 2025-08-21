Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
HPSC ADA Selection Process 2025: Check Written Test, Interview and Final Criteria

HPSC ADA Selection Process 2025 involves three stages, i.e. screening test, subject knowledge test, and interview. Clearing the cutoff of all the stages is mandatory for the appointment. Check the latest HPSC ADA Selection Process 2025 and other details on this page.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 21, 2025, 11:39 IST
Check the Selection Process of HPSC ADA
HPSC ADA Selection Process 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission has released the selection procedure for the posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana, on its official website. Candidates eyeing this post should check the selection process, exam pattern, and syllabus of every stage to avoid confusion. The HPSC ADA selection process is divided into three stages, i.e. screening test, subject knowledge test, and interview. The final merit is determined based on the candidate’s performance in the second stage and the interview. However, it is mandatory to obtain a minimum qualifying mark in each stage to be declared successful. Further details about the selection process for HPSC ADA recruitment are discussed on this page.

Apply Here for HPSC ADA Recruitment 2025

HPSC ADA Selection Process 2025 Highlights

The Haryana Public Service Commission has released 255 openings for the position of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. Candidates must meet the HPSC ADA cutoff at every stage to proceed in the process. The screening test is MCQ-based, while subject knowledge is descriptive in type. Given below is the overview of the HPSC ADA selection process for reference purposes.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Haryana Public Service Commission

Post Name

Assistant District Attorney

Department

Prosecution

Vacancy

255

Selection Process

Written Test followed by Subject Knowledge Test and an interview.

Exam Date

November 2, 2025

Question Type

Screening: MCQ

Subject-Knowledge: Descriptive

Negative Marking

Yes

HPSC ADA Selection Process for Written Test (Screening Round)

The first step in the HPSC ADA selection process is the screening test. It contains a total of 100 MCQs from topics like General Science, Current Events of National and International Importance, History, Geography, Culture, Indian Polity, and Indian Economy, General Mental Ability, Basic Numeracy, Data Interpretation and Haryana GK. The maximum marks shall be 100. Questions will be available in both English and Hindi versions. The exam duration shall be 2 hours.
The marking scheme states that 1 mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and an incorrect response attracts a penalty of 1/4th mark. The minimum qualifying marks to crack the screening test will be 25%. The score secured by the aspirants in the screening test will not be considered for final selection. The HPSC ADA exam pattern 2025 for the screening test is detailed below.

Question Type

Multiple-Choice

Total Questions

100

Maximum Marks

100

Exam Duration

2 hours

Negative Marking

-1/4th mark for each wrong answer

Minimum Qualifying Marks

25%

HPSC ADA Selection Process for Subject Knowledge Test

The second step of the HPSC ADA selection process is the subject knowledge test. This paper is a subjective type, carrying a total of 150 marks. Questions will be available in Hindi and English versions. Candidates will have 3 hours to complete the test. Aspirants will be shortlisted for the interview/viva-voce if they secure at least 35% marks in the Subject Knowledge Test. The weightage of this stage will be 87.5%. The HPSC ADA exam pattern 2025 for the subject knowledge test is detailed below.

Question-Type

Subjective

Maximum Marks

150

Medium of Paper

Hindi and English

Exam Duration

3 hours

Section

Civil Law and Criminal Law

Minimum Qualifying Marks

35%

Weightage

87.5%

HPSC ADA Selection Process 2025 for Interview

Clearing the subject knowledge test makes candidates eligible for the HPSC ADA interview round. The interview round holds the weightage of 12.5%. The final merit list will be created based on the performance in the subject knowledge test and interview.

