HPSC ADA Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission has published 255 vacancies for the appointment of Assistant District Attorney posts in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. Candidates can apply online for this designation from August 13 to September 2, 2025, on the official portal. Before applying, applicants should read carefully all the terms and conditions of the notification, including the essential qualifications, age limit, and other parameters. Applications of aspirants who fail to fulfil any of the prescribed eligibility conditions will not be accepted by the portal. Continue reading to learn more about the HPSC ADA Eligibility Criteria 2025 on this page.

HPSC ADA Eligibility Criteria 2025

Understanding the HPSC ADA Eligibility Criteria can help candidates confirm whether they are qualified for the role. Applicants should apply online for the post only after ensuring that they are eligible and have all the required certificates as per the terms and conditions of the notification. To be eligible, a candidate should have completed a Bachelor of Laws (Professional) from a recognised University. Additionally, they should fall within the age range of 21-42 years when applying for the post. Relaxation shall be provided for the maximum age of the reserved category candidates. In this article, we have compiled the HPSC ADA eligibility criteria, including age limit, relaxation, qualification, nationality, and more.