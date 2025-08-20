HPSC ADA Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission has published 255 vacancies for the appointment of Assistant District Attorney posts in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. Candidates can apply online for this designation from August 13 to September 2, 2025, on the official portal. Before applying, applicants should read carefully all the terms and conditions of the notification, including the essential qualifications, age limit, and other parameters. Applications of aspirants who fail to fulfil any of the prescribed eligibility conditions will not be accepted by the portal. Continue reading to learn more about the HPSC ADA Eligibility Criteria 2025 on this page.
HPSC ADA Eligibility Criteria 2025
Understanding the HPSC ADA Eligibility Criteria can help candidates confirm whether they are qualified for the role. Applicants should apply online for the post only after ensuring that they are eligible and have all the required certificates as per the terms and conditions of the notification. To be eligible, a candidate should have completed a Bachelor of Laws (Professional) from a recognised University. Additionally, they should fall within the age range of 21-42 years when applying for the post. Relaxation shall be provided for the maximum age of the reserved category candidates. In this article, we have compiled the HPSC ADA eligibility criteria, including age limit, relaxation, qualification, nationality, and more.
HPSC ADA Age Limit 2025
The age limit is an essential factor of the HPSC ADA eligibility criteria. The minimum age must be 21 years as of 02.09.2025 when applying for the post. The candidate must note that the matriculation certificate or equivalent academic certificate is the only acceptable document for proof of date of birth. Here is the minimum and maximum HPSC ADA age limit tabulated below for reference purposes:
|
Minimum Age
|
21 years
|
Maximum Age
|
42 years
HPSC ADA Age Limit Relaxation
Relaxation shall be provided for the maximum age of the candidates belonging to the reserved categories when applying for the HPSC ADA recruitment. Given below is the HPSC ADA age limit relaxation for all categories.
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
Schedules Castes of Haryana
|
5 years
|
Backward Classes of Haryana
|
5 years
|
Disabled persons who are covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
|
5 year's relaxation in age (+5 years if PwBD applicant belongs to S/Castes, S/Tribe, B/Classes, EWS category (subject to maximum of 52 years) for Group A & B posts where recruitment is made through open competitive examination.
|
Wife of military personnel who are disabled while in military service
|
5 years
|
Widowed or legally divorced woman
|
5 years
|
Judicially separated woman residing separately for more than two years from the date as prescribed for the purpose of age for applicants of other categories.
|
5 years
|
Unmarried Woman
|
5 years
HPSC ADA Educational Qualification
Educational Qualification is the next essential parameter of the HPSC ADA eligibility criteria. A candidate must be a law graduate from a recognised University to be eligible for the post. Given below is the detailed HPSC ADA educational qualification for reference purposes:
-
Degree of Bachelor of Laws (Professional) from a recognised University.
-
Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric or Higher Standard.
-
Should have enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council.
HPSC ADA Eligibility Criteria 2025: Nationality
To be eligible for the HPSC ADA vacancy, a candidate should be either:
-
a citizen of India, or
-
a subject of Nepal, or
-
a subject of Bhutan, or
-
a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January,1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
-
A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
Documents to Prove HPSC ADA Eligibility Criteria
Candidates will be required to upload all the necessary documents and certificates when filling out the HPSC ADA application form. If any documents are found invalid, their applications will not be accepted by the portal. The list of documents required to prove HPSC ADA eligibility criteria is shared below:
-
Scanned Photo of the Candidate
-
Scanned Signatures of the Candidate
-
Scanned copies of degrees and mark sheets of Educational Qualifications
-
Scanned copy of DSC/OSC certificate of Haryana
-
Scanned copy of BC-A (Non Creamy Layer) & BC-B (Non Creamy Layer) certificate
-
Scanned copy of EWS certificate
-
Scanned copy of DESM certificate
-
Scanned copy of ESM/DFF certificate
-
Scanned copy of PwBD Certificate. (For PwBD)
-
Scanned copy of Aadhar card
-
Scanned copy of Haryana Resident/ Domicile Certificate
-
Scanned copy of Experience Certificate
-
Scanned copy of NOC from Department
-
Scanned copy of proof of having worked on adhoc/contract/work-charged/ daily wages basis in any Department / Board / Corporation of Haryana Government
-
Scanned copy of Disability Certificate in case of Disabled ESM.
