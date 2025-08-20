CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
HPSC ADA Vacancy 2025 Released for 255 Posts: Check Haryana ADA Category wise Vacancy Distribution

HPSC ADA Vacancy 2025 Out: HPSC has released 255 vacancies for the Assistant District Attorney post. Law graduates who are at least 21 years old can apply for this role. Check the category-wise HPSC ADA vacancy details on this page.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 20, 2025, 14:02 IST
Check the Vacancy Distribution of HPSC ADA
HPSC ADA Vacancy 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission has announced 255 vacancies for the Assistant District Attorney post in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. The online application window link will remain active from August 13 to September 2, 2025, on the official website. Before applying, they should review and confirm their eligibility for the role. Any law graduate whose age is not less than 21 years can apply for this designation. Continue reading to learn more about the HPSC ADA vacancy and other relevant information on this page.

HPSC ADA Vacancy 2025 Highlights

Knowing about the HPSC ADA vacancy early helps candidates stay prepared, avoid confusion, and apply smoothly. There are three stages in this recruitment process, i.e. Screening Test, Subject Knowledge Test and interview. Here is the overview of the ADA recruitment drive discussed below for the candidate’s reference.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Haryana Public Service Commission

Post Name

Assistant District Attorney

Department

Prosecution

Vacancy

255

Application Dates

August 13 to September 2, 2025

Selection Process

Screening Test, Subject Knowledge Test and interview

Eligibility

Law Graduates, 21 years

Salary

Rs. 53100- Rs 167800

Job Location

Haryana

HPSC ADA Vacancy 2025 Category-Wise

The Haryana Public Service Commission aims to fill 255 Assistant District Attorney posts in the Prosecution Department across various categories such as general, Scheduled Caste, Backwards Classes, EWS, ESM, PwBD, etc. Here is the category-wise distribution of the HPSC ADA vacancy shared below for reference purposes.

Category

Vacancy

Gen/UR

134

SC

OSC: 26

DSC: 26

Backwards Classes

BCA: 28

BCB: 15

EWS

26

Total

255

ESM (UR)

7

ESM (SC)

2

ESM (BC-A)

3

ESM (BC-B)

2

PwBD (Locomotor Disability or Cerebral Palsy)

14 (OH)

Also Check:

HPSC ADA Syllabus

HPSC ADA Salary

Who is Eligible for HPSC ADA Vacancy 2025?

Candidates should meet the HPSC ADA eligibility requirements before applying for this designation. Failing to fulfil any of these conditions may lead to rejection of their candidature. Here are the important eligibility details for the HPSC ADA vacancy tabulated below:

Age Limit

21-42 years as on  02.09.2025

Educational Qualification

Degree of Bachelor of Laws (Professional) from a recognised University.

Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric or Higher Standard.

Should have enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council.

Nationality

Candidate should be a:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January,1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

How to Apply Online for HPSC ADA Vacancy 2025?

Candidates interested in the HPSC ADA vacancy can submit their online applications on the official website between August 13 and September 2, 2025. They should keep all their details and documents ready in advance to complete the application process without any hassles. Follow the step-by-step instructions shared below to apply successfully for the HPSC ADA recruitment:

