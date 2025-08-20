HPSC ADA Vacancy 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission has announced 255 vacancies for the Assistant District Attorney post in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. The online application window link will remain active from August 13 to September 2, 2025, on the official website. Before applying, they should review and confirm their eligibility for the role. Any law graduate whose age is not less than 21 years can apply for this designation. Continue reading to learn more about the HPSC ADA vacancy and other relevant information on this page.

HPSC ADA Vacancy 2025 Highlights

Knowing about the HPSC ADA vacancy early helps candidates stay prepared, avoid confusion, and apply smoothly. There are three stages in this recruitment process, i.e. Screening Test, Subject Knowledge Test and interview. Here is the overview of the ADA recruitment drive discussed below for the candidate’s reference.