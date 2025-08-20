HPSC ADA Salary 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission aims to fill 255 vacancies for the recruitment of Assistant District Attorney posts in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. It is an excellent opportunity for candidates seeking a stable job with numerous benefits and career advancement opportunities. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the screening test, subject knowledge test and interview. The selected candidates will initially receive the basic pay of Rs 53100 along with admissible perks and allowances. Applicants should also understand the job requirements to gain insights into the roles and responsibilities associated with the role. Further details about the latest HPSC ADA salary and job role are shared on this page. Apply Online for HPSC ADA Recruitment 2025

HPSC ADA Salary 2025 The Haryana Public Service Commission has published the official notification PDF detailing salary information for the Assistant District Attorney post. Interested aspirants who have completed a degree of Bachelor of Laws (Professional) from a recognised University can apply for this role. The selected candidates will receive a salary within the pay scale of Rs 53100 and Rs 167800. The employees will also be entitled to various allowances such as dearness allowances, house rent allowances, travel allowances, etc, based on the commission rules. In this article, we have shared HPSC ADA salary, including pay scale, monthly pay, allowances, job profile, and other details on this page. HPSC ADA Salary Structure Knowing the HPSC ADA salary structure in advance will help aspirants determine whether the offerings of the post match their expectations. The salary of the Assistant District Attorney is quite competitive and ensures financial benefits for all. Given below is the breakdown of the HPSC ADA salary structure is tabulated for the candidate’s reference.

Particular Amount Pay Scale Rs 53100- Rs 167800 Pay Level FPL-9 Basic Pay Rs 53100 Dearness Allowances As per Government Guidelines House Rent Allowances As per Government Guidelines Transport Allowances As per Government Guidelines HPSC ADA in hand salary Rs 75000-Rs 85000 per month Also Check: HPSC ADA Syllabus HPSC ADA Vacancy HPSC ADA Salary in Hand The HPSC ADA salary in hand is the net amount computed after adding basic pay and allowances and subtracting admissible deductions like contributions, income tax, and other particulars. The appointed candidates will initially receive the basic pay of Rs 53100, which may go up to Rs 167800, depending on the year of service and allowances. So, the HPSC ADA in hand salary will range between Rs 75000 and Rs 85000 per month.

HPSC ADA Salary Per Month The HPSC ADA salary per month is structured with basic pay, different allowances, and standard deduction. The pay scale for the Assistant District Attorney post will range between Rs 53100 and Rs 167800. The monthly salary for the HPSC ADA post will be approximately between Rs 75000 and Rs 85000 per month. HPSC ADA Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates will be eligible for various perks, benefits, and allowances applicable to the HPSC ADA post. These allowances increase the monthly package and improve the financial stability of the employees. The perks and allowances involved in the HPSC ADA salary per month are as follows: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Transport Allowances

Other Relevant Allowances HPSC ADA Job Profile The HPSC ADA recruitment attracts a huge number of law graduates seeking a stable career in the legal and justice field. They are primarily responsible for handling legal matters and ensuring fair decisions are made in court. The roles and responsibilities included in the HPSC ADA Job Profile are as follows: