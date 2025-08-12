Haryana ADA Apply Online 2025 Begins at hpsc.gov.in for 255 vacancies, Check Eligibility, Post Details and More

Haryana ADA Apply Online 2025 Begins : The application process for the Haryana Assistant District Attorney (ADA) recruitment will commence from 13 August 2025. The online application window is now open via hpsc.gov.in, allowing candidates to apply for 255 ADA posts in the Prosecution Department of Haryana from 13 August to 2 September 2025. This article outlines the key details, including important dates, eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, application fee, step-by-step application process, and selection stages.

Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for records.

Fill in personal and educational details, and ensure Advocate enrollment information is provided.

Now, candidates must visit the “Apply Online” section and search for the Advt. No. 18/2025. Click on it to apply.

After registration, a login ID would be created.

Candidates are required to register/login using either aadhaar number or mobile credentials. (Please ensure that the data in the Aadhaar is updated, otherwise register with your mobile number).

Candidates who want to apply for the ADA posts in the Prosecution Department can follow the step-by-step application process given below:

Haryana ADA 2025 Application Fee

The category wise application fee payable through online mode i.e. Net Banking, Debit Card and Credit Card upto 05:00 PM on 02 September. The application fee is non-refundable.

Category Fee (₹) General / Other State 1,000 SC / BC-A / BC-B / EWS / ESM / Women 250 PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) Nil

Documents Required for Application Form

Applicants should prepare and upload the following documents to submit with their application form:

Graduation degree certificate (LLB)

Bar Council enrollment proof

Scanned photograph and signature

Identity proof (e.g., Aadhaar, passport)

Category certificate (if applicable)

Any additional documents mentioned in the official notification

