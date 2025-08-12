IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana ADA Apply Online 2025 Begins at hpsc.gov.in for 255 vacancies, Check Eligibility, Post Details and More

Haryana ADA Apply Online 2025 Begins: The HPSC has announced 255 ADA posts in the Prosecution Department of Haryana. The official notification was released on 08 August 2025. Candidates can start applying from 13 August on the official portal- hpsc.gov.in. Get all the details regarding the application process, eligibility criteria, application fees, documents to upload, etc in this article.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 12, 2025, 14:23 IST
Start Applying for the Haryana ADA Posts
Start Applying for the Haryana ADA Posts

Haryana ADA Apply Online 2025 Begins: The application process for the Haryana Assistant District Attorney (ADA) recruitment will commence from 13 August 2025. The online application window is now open via hpsc.gov.in, allowing candidates to apply for 255 ADA posts in the Prosecution Department of Haryana from 13 August to 2 September 2025. This article outlines the key details, including important dates, eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, application fee, step-by-step application process, and selection stages.

Haryana ADA Recruitment 2025: Highlights

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

HPSC Assistant District Attorney (ADA) 2025

Conducted By

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)

Total Vacancies

255 Assistant District Attorney posts

Notification Release

08 August 2025

Application Start

13 August 2025

Last Date to Apply

02 September 2025 (up to 5:00 PM)

Official Website

hpsc.gov.in

Pay Scale

₹53,100-₹1,67,800 (Level 9) 

Application Process for HPSC ADA 2025

Candidates who want to apply for the ADA posts in the Prosecution Department can follow the step-by-step application process given below:

  • Visit the official HPSC site- hpsc.gov.in.

  • Candidates are required to register/login using either aadhaar number or mobile credentials. (Please ensure that the data in the Aadhaar is updated, otherwise register with your mobile number).

  • After registration, a login ID would be created.

  • Now, candidates must visit the “Apply Online” section and search for the Advt. No. 18/2025. Click on it to apply.

  • Fill in personal and educational details, and ensure Advocate enrollment information is provided.

  • Upload required documents.

  • Pay the application fee online.

  • Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for records.

Haryana ADA 2025 Application Fee

The category wise application fee payable through online mode i.e. Net Banking, Debit Card and Credit Card upto 05:00 PM on 02 September. The application fee is non-refundable.

Category

Fee (₹)

General / Other State

1,000

SC / BC-A / BC-B / EWS / ESM / Women

250

PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)

Nil

Documents Required for Application Form

Applicants should prepare and upload the following documents to submit with their application form:

  • Graduation degree certificate (LLB)

  • Bar Council enrollment proof

  • Scanned photograph and signature

  • Identity proof (e.g., Aadhaar, passport)

  • Category certificate (if applicable)

  • Any additional documents mentioned in the official notification

Haryana ADA Apply Online Link

The candidates who are going to apply for the ADA posts at HPSC, can directly apply through the link given below:

Haryana ADA Application Form

Link Active Soon

HPSC ADA 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

  • Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) from a recognized university.

  • Must be enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council

  • Proficiency in Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matriculation level

Age Limit

Candidates should not be less than 21 years and not more than 42 years on the last date of submission of application to the Commission, i.e. 02.09.2025. However, age relaxation is applicable as per Haryana government norms.

Sr. No.

Category

Age Relaxation

(i)

Scheduled Castes (SC) of Haryana

5 years

(ii)

Backward Classes (BC) of Haryana

5 years

(iii)

Persons with Disabilities (PwBD)

5 years (+5 years for SC/ST/BC/EWS PwBD, max age 52 years for Group A & B posts)

(iv)

Wife of disabled military personnel

5 years

(v)

Widowed or legally divorced women

5 years

(vi)

Judicially separated women (living separately ≥2 years)

5 years

(vii)

Unmarried women

5 years

(viii)

Ex-servicemen, SSC/EC officers

Military service + 3 years (conditions apply)

(ix)

Current/former ad hoc/contract/work-charged/daily wage employees in Haryana Govt.

Equal to completed years of service (max age 52 years; not applicable if already appointed with relaxation once)

Haryana ADA 2025 Vacancy Details (Category-Wise)

The Haryana Public Service Commission has released a total of 255 vacancies for the post of ADA. The category-wise distribution of the vacancies is given below:

Category

No. of Vacancy

General (UR)

134

Other Scheduled Castes (OSC)

26

Dentotified/Scheduled Castes (DSC)

26

Backward Class A (BCA)

28

Backward Class B (BCB)

15

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

26

TOTAL

255

Selection Process for HPSC ADA

The recruitment process will involve these stages:

  • Screening Test (if required)

  • Subject Knowledge Test

  • Interview / Viva-Voce

  • Document Verification


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News