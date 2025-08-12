Haryana ADA Apply Online 2025 Begins at hpsc.gov.in for 255 vacancies, Check Eligibility, Post Details and More

Haryana ADA Apply Online 2025 Begins: The application process for the Haryana Assistant District Attorney (ADA) recruitment will commence from 13 August 2025. The online application window is now open via hpsc.gov.in, allowing candidates to apply for 255 ADA posts in the Prosecution Department of Haryana from 13 August to 2 September 2025. This article outlines the key details, including important dates, eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, application fee, step-by-step application process, and selection stages.
Haryana ADA Recruitment 2025: Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Name
|
HPSC Assistant District Attorney (ADA) 2025
|
Conducted By
|
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)
|
Total Vacancies
|
255 Assistant District Attorney posts
|
Notification Release
|
08 August 2025
|
Application Start
|
13 August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
02 September 2025 (up to 5:00 PM)
|
Official Website
|
hpsc.gov.in
|
Pay Scale
Application Process for HPSC ADA 2025
Candidates who want to apply for the ADA posts in the Prosecution Department can follow the step-by-step application process given below:
-
Visit the official HPSC site- hpsc.gov.in.
-
Candidates are required to register/login using either aadhaar number or mobile credentials. (Please ensure that the data in the Aadhaar is updated, otherwise register with your mobile number).
-
After registration, a login ID would be created.
-
Now, candidates must visit the “Apply Online” section and search for the Advt. No. 18/2025. Click on it to apply.
-
Fill in personal and educational details, and ensure Advocate enrollment information is provided.
-
Upload required documents.
-
Pay the application fee online.
-
Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for records.
Haryana ADA 2025 Application Fee
The category wise application fee payable through online mode i.e. Net Banking, Debit Card and Credit Card upto 05:00 PM on 02 September. The application fee is non-refundable.
|
Category
|
Fee (₹)
|
General / Other State
|
1,000
|
SC / BC-A / BC-B / EWS / ESM / Women
|
250
|
PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)
|
Nil
Documents Required for Application Form
Applicants should prepare and upload the following documents to submit with their application form:
-
Graduation degree certificate (LLB)
-
Bar Council enrollment proof
-
Scanned photograph and signature
-
Identity proof (e.g., Aadhaar, passport)
-
Category certificate (if applicable)
-
Any additional documents mentioned in the official notification
Haryana ADA Apply Online Link
The candidates who are going to apply for the ADA posts at HPSC, can directly apply through the link given below:
|
Haryana ADA Application Form
|
TOTAL
HPSC ADA 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
-
Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) from a recognized university.
-
Must be enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council
-
Proficiency in Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matriculation level
Age Limit
Candidates should not be less than 21 years and not more than 42 years on the last date of submission of application to the Commission, i.e. 02.09.2025. However, age relaxation is applicable as per Haryana government norms.
|
Sr. No.
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
(i)
|
Scheduled Castes (SC) of Haryana
|
5 years
|
(ii)
|
Backward Classes (BC) of Haryana
|
5 years
|
(iii)
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwBD)
|
5 years (+5 years for SC/ST/BC/EWS PwBD, max age 52 years for Group A & B posts)
|
(iv)
|
Wife of disabled military personnel
|
5 years
|
(v)
|
Widowed or legally divorced women
|
5 years
|
(vi)
|
Judicially separated women (living separately ≥2 years)
|
5 years
|
(vii)
|
Unmarried women
|
5 years
|
(viii)
|
Ex-servicemen, SSC/EC officers
|
Military service + 3 years (conditions apply)
|
(ix)
|
Current/former ad hoc/contract/work-charged/daily wage employees in Haryana Govt.
|
Equal to completed years of service (max age 52 years; not applicable if already appointed with relaxation once)
Haryana ADA 2025 Vacancy Details (Category-Wise)
The Haryana Public Service Commission has released a total of 255 vacancies for the post of ADA. The category-wise distribution of the vacancies is given below:
|
Category
|
No. of Vacancy
|
General (UR)
|
134
|
Other Scheduled Castes (OSC)
|
26
|
Dentotified/Scheduled Castes (DSC)
|
26
|
Backward Class A (BCA)
|
28
|
Backward Class B (BCB)
|
15
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
26
|
TOTAL
|
255
Selection Process for HPSC ADA
The recruitment process will involve these stages:
-
Screening Test (if required)
-
Subject Knowledge Test
-
Interview / Viva-Voce
-
Document Verification
