HPSC ADA Syllabus 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 255 vacancies for the posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. Interested applicants can apply online for this designation from August 13 to September 2, 2025. The screening test for the Assistant District Attorney is scheduled for November 2, 2025. With less than 2 months left, candidates should begin their test preparation at the earliest. They should carefully review the ADA syllabus and plan their robust strategy accordingly. Basically, the screening test comprises 100 MCQs from general science, current events, history, geography, culture, general mental ability, etc. Further details about the HPSC ADA Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern are discussed on this page for reference purposes.
Apply for the HPSC ADA Recruitment 2025
HPSC ADA Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The Haryana Public Service Commission has announced the HPSC ADA syllabus and exam pattern for all the stages on its official website. Typically, there are three stages involved in the selection process such as screening test, subject knowledge test, and interview round. Securing more than or equal to the cutoff marks of all these stages is mandatory to be declared successful. Here is the overview of the syllabus for HPSC ADA recruitment shared in the table below:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Haryana Public Service Commission
|
Post Name
|
Assistant District Attorney
|
Department
|
Prosecution
|
Vacancy
|
255
|
Selection Process
|
Screening Test followed by Subject Knowledge Test and interview.
|
Exam Date
|
November 2, 2025
|
Question Type
|
Screening: MCQ
Subject-Knowledge: Descriptive
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
HPSC ADA Syllabus 2025 PDF
Having free access to the HPSC ADA syllabus can simplify your test preparation. It allows you to focus only on the exam-specific topic and helps you get sufficient time for revision and practice. Access the stage-wise ADA syllabus PDF download link on this page.
|
HPSC ADA Syllabus 2025
HPSC ADA Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should review the HPSC ADA exam pattern to gain an understanding of the exam mode, paper structure, number of questions, maximum marks, test duration, marking scheme, etc. Every selection stage has its own paper pattern and differs in terms of various aspects. Check below the stage-wise exam pattern for the HPSC ADA recruitment and plan your exam strategy accordingly.
HPSC ADA Exam Pattern for Screening Test
The HPSC ADA screening test comprises a total of 100 MCQs carrying a maximum of 100 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, all questions comprise equal scores and there shall be a deduction of One-Fourth mark for every wrong answer. Test-takers will have to obtain at least 25% marks to clear the screening test. Moreover, the score achieved in the screening test will not be considered for final selection. Learn more about the HPSC ADA Exam Pattern for the Screening Test below:
|
Question Type
|
Multiple-Choice
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours
|
Negative Marking
|
-1/4th mark for each wrong answer
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
25%
HPSC ADA Exam Pattern for Subject Knowledge Test
Candidates declared successful in the screening test will be shortlisted for the Subject Knowledge Test. It is a subjective-type paper and carries a total of 150 marks. The medium of the test paper will be both Hindi and English. The exam duration shall be 3 hours. Test-takers will have to obtain at least 35% marks to clear the Subject Knowledge Test. Typically, the weightage of the subject knowledge test will be 87.5%.
|
Question-Type
|
Subjective
|
Maximum Marks
|
150
|
Medium of Paper
|
Hindi and English
|
Exam Duration
|
3 hours
|
Section
|
Civil Law and Criminal Law
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
35%
|
Weightage
|
87.5%
HPSC ADA Interview 2025
Candidates who secure minimum marks in the subject knowledge test will be called to appear in the interview. The weightage of the interview round will be 12.5%. The final merit list will be drawn from the marks obtained in the subject knowledge test and interview.
HPSC ADA Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics
The HPSC ADA syllabus is divided into two stages, i.e. screening and subject knowledge test. There is a wide range of topics and sub-topics covered in the syllabus of each stage. Aspirants should focus on covering the entire syllabus with regular practice to excel in the exam. To ease the preparation, we have shared below the HPSC ADA syllabus for all the stages for the clarity of the aspirants.
HPSC ADA Syllabus for Screening Test
The screening test is the first stage of the HPSC ADA selection process. It comprises various topics such as general science, current events, history, geography, culture, and other relevant areas. Given below are the important topics covered in the HPSC ADA screening test syllabus:
-
General Science
-
Current Events of National and International Importance
-
History of India
-
Indian and World Geography
-
Indian Culture, Indian Polity, and Indian Economy
-
General Mental Ability (Reasoning and Analytical Abilities)
-
Basic Numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude, etc.- Class X level)
-
Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc.- Class X level)
-
Haryana GK- History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Culture, etc.
HPSC ADA Syllabus for Subject Knowledge Test
The Subject Knowledge Test is the second stage of the HPSC ADA selection process. The HPSC ADA subject knowledge test syllabus is divided into two sections such as Civil Law and Criminal Law. Aspirants should achieve mastery in each and every topic of every section to score well in the exam. This stage includes the list of following topics:
|
Civil Law
|
Code of Civil Procedure
Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023
Indian Contract Act
Indian Partnership Act
Sale of Goods Act
Hindu Law
Mohammadan Law and Customary Law
|
Criminal Law
|
Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)
Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)
Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023
How to Cover the HPSC ADA Syllabus 2025?
The preparation for the HPSC ADA exam requires a serious mindset, effort, and consistency. Here are the tips and tricks to perform well in these examinations:
-
Analyse the HPSC ADA syllabus to determine only the relevant chapters.
-
Create a study plan to give equal importance to all the topics and sections.
-
Practice mock tests and old question papers to understand the exam standard.
-
Revise all the key chapters and relevant areas regularly.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation