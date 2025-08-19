HPSC ADA Syllabus 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 255 vacancies for the posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. Interested applicants can apply online for this designation from August 13 to September 2, 2025. The screening test for the Assistant District Attorney is scheduled for November 2, 2025. With less than 2 months left, candidates should begin their test preparation at the earliest. They should carefully review the ADA syllabus and plan their robust strategy accordingly. Basically, the screening test comprises 100 MCQs from general science, current events, history, geography, culture, general mental ability, etc. Further details about the HPSC ADA Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern are discussed on this page for reference purposes.

HPSC ADA Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Haryana Public Service Commission has announced the HPSC ADA syllabus and exam pattern for all the stages on its official website. Typically, there are three stages involved in the selection process such as screening test, subject knowledge test, and interview round. Securing more than or equal to the cutoff marks of all these stages is mandatory to be declared successful. Here is the overview of the syllabus for HPSC ADA recruitment shared in the table below: Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Haryana Public Service Commission Post Name Assistant District Attorney Department Prosecution Vacancy 255 Selection Process Screening Test followed by Subject Knowledge Test and interview. Exam Date November 2, 2025 Question Type Screening: MCQ Subject-Knowledge: Descriptive Negative Marking Yes

HPSC ADA Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should review the HPSC ADA exam pattern to gain an understanding of the exam mode, paper structure, number of questions, maximum marks, test duration, marking scheme, etc. Every selection stage has its own paper pattern and differs in terms of various aspects. Check below the stage-wise exam pattern for the HPSC ADA recruitment and plan your exam strategy accordingly. HPSC ADA Exam Pattern for Screening Test The HPSC ADA screening test comprises a total of 100 MCQs carrying a maximum of 100 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, all questions comprise equal scores and there shall be a deduction of One-Fourth mark for every wrong answer. Test-takers will have to obtain at least 25% marks to clear the screening test. Moreover, the score achieved in the screening test will not be considered for final selection. Learn more about the HPSC ADA Exam Pattern for the Screening Test below:

Question Type Multiple-Choice Total Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Exam Duration 2 hours Negative Marking -1/4th mark for each wrong answer Minimum Qualifying Marks 25% HPSC ADA Exam Pattern for Subject Knowledge Test Candidates declared successful in the screening test will be shortlisted for the Subject Knowledge Test. It is a subjective-type paper and carries a total of 150 marks. The medium of the test paper will be both Hindi and English. The exam duration shall be 3 hours. Test-takers will have to obtain at least 35% marks to clear the Subject Knowledge Test. Typically, the weightage of the subject knowledge test will be 87.5%. Question-Type Subjective Maximum Marks 150 Medium of Paper Hindi and English Exam Duration 3 hours Section Civil Law and Criminal Law Minimum Qualifying Marks 35% Weightage 87.5%

HPSC ADA Interview 2025 Candidates who secure minimum marks in the subject knowledge test will be called to appear in the interview. The weightage of the interview round will be 12.5%. The final merit list will be drawn from the marks obtained in the subject knowledge test and interview. HPSC ADA Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The HPSC ADA syllabus is divided into two stages, i.e. screening and subject knowledge test. There is a wide range of topics and sub-topics covered in the syllabus of each stage. Aspirants should focus on covering the entire syllabus with regular practice to excel in the exam. To ease the preparation, we have shared below the HPSC ADA syllabus for all the stages for the clarity of the aspirants. HPSC ADA Syllabus for Screening Test The screening test is the first stage of the HPSC ADA selection process. It comprises various topics such as general science, current events, history, geography, culture, and other relevant areas. Given below are the important topics covered in the HPSC ADA screening test syllabus:

General Science

Current Events of National and International Importance

History of India

Indian and World Geography

Indian Culture, Indian Polity, and Indian Economy

General Mental Ability (Reasoning and Analytical Abilities)

Basic Numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude, etc.- Class X level)

Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc.- Class X level)

Haryana GK- History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Culture, etc. HPSC ADA Syllabus for Subject Knowledge Test The Subject Knowledge Test is the second stage of the HPSC ADA selection process. The HPSC ADA subject knowledge test syllabus is divided into two sections such as Civil Law and Criminal Law. Aspirants should achieve mastery in each and every topic of every section to score well in the exam. This stage includes the list of following topics: