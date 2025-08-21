TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download Latest Police Constable Syllabus PDF

TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the recruitment of Police Constables and other posts on its official website. Candidates who plan to apply must check the TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern provided here. Knowing these details will help candidates understand the important subjects and prepare effectively for the exam. The TNUSRB PC Syllabus plays a vital role in guiding candidates toward the key topics they need to focus on. Candidates can plan their preparation and boost their chances of qualifying for the exam by going through the complete syllabus and exam pattern in this article. TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates preparing for the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 must clearly understand the exam pattern, syllabus, and marking scheme as released on the official website. Candidates should have complete knowledge of these details to plan their preparation and improve their chances of clearing the exam.

The exam consists of two parts, with no negative marking, and requires candidates to score a minimum qualifying mark to move ahead in the recruitment process. Check the detailed TNUSRB PC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 below: Recruiting Organisation Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) Post Name Police Constable, Jail Warder, Firefighter Total Vacancies 3644 Selection Process Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Endurance Test, and Certificate Verification Exam Papers Part-I & Part-II Exam Duration 80 Minutes Exam Mode OMR Based Negative Marking No Maximum Marks 75 (Main Written Exam) Minimum Qualifying Marks 25 Official Website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Tamil Nadu Police Constable Syllabus 2025

Candidates must have a proper understanding of the detailed syllabus to clear the Tamil Nadu Police Constable Exam 2025. The exam is divided into two stages – Part I: Tamil Language Test and Part II: General Knowledge & Psychology Test. Part I (Tamil Language Test) is qualifying in nature, which means candidates must pass it to move forward but the marks are not added to the final merit list.

Part II (General Knowledge & Psychology) is the scoring section, and the marks obtained here are considered for the final selection process. Candidates can check the complete subject-wise Tamil Nadu Police Constable Syllabus 2025 (Part I & Part II) in detail below. Part I – Tamil Language Eligibility Test The Tamil Language Test checks candidates’ knowledge of Tamil grammar, literature, and culture. It is qualifying in nature, and scoring at least 40% marks is mandatory to proceed to the next stage.

Topic Details Covered Grammar (இலக்கணம்) Word grammar, sentence grammar, meaning, prosody, writing rules, synonyms, antonyms, corrections, Tamil equivalents for English words Literature (இலக்கியம்) Thirukkural, Tholkappiyam, Kamba Ramayanam, Ettuthogai, Paththupattu, Major & Minor Epics, Bhakti Literature, Folk Literature, Modern Tamil works, Translations, Quotes Tamil Scholars & Culture (தமிழறிஞர்கள் & தமிழ்த்தொண்டு) Tamil scholars, Tamil heritage, prose, cultural values, social service, traditions, and contributions to Tamil society Part II – Main Written Examination The main exam evaluates candidates through General Knowledge and Psychology. Marks scored here decide the final selection. Questions are based on Class 10 level textbooks and test knowledge, reasoning, and problem-solving abilities.

Section A – General Knowledge Subject Topics Covered General Science Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science, Food & Nutrition Social Science History, Geography, Indian Polity, Economics Current Affairs & GK Science & Tech updates, Indian Politics, Arts & Culture of India & Tamil Nadu, Sports, Awards, Organizations, Abbreviations, Books & Authors, India & Its Neighbors Section B – Psychology Area Skills Tested Communication Skills Understanding, reading, and expressing Tamil effectively Numerical Ability Solving math and quantitative problems Logical Reasoning Identifying patterns, analyzing data, drawing conclusions Mental Ability Decision-making using inductive and deductive reasoning Information Handling Analyzing, interpreting, and evaluating given data

Candidates can check the latest TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus PDF in Tamil for their preparation. Candidates can easily check the complete syllabus for both parts in their preferred language. Download the syllabus PDF and start preparing topic-wise to boost exam performance and improve chances of scoring higher. Click here to download the TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus PDF in Tamil TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 Understanding the TNUSRB PC Exam Pattern 2025 is the first step toward smart preparation. The exam is divided into two parts – Part I (Tamil Language Aptitude Test) and Part II (Main Written Test). Candiates can check both sections in detail with subject-wise marks, questions, and duration below.

Part I – Tamil Language Aptitude Test The Tamil Language Aptitude Test is compulsory for all candidates. It checks the candidate’s command of the Tamil language, which is a qualifying part of the exam. The total time given for this section is 80 minutes. Candidates have to answer 80 questions. Each question carries 1 mark. There is no negative marking for wrong answers. The subject-wise pattern for Part I is given below: Subject Number of Questions Marks Duration Tamil 80 80 80 minutes Total 80 80 Part II – Main Written Test The main written test evaluates candidates on general knowledge and psychological ability. This is the scoring part of the exam and plays a vital role in the selection process. The total duration of this section is 80 minutes. A total of 75 questions will be asked. Each correct answer carries 1 mark.