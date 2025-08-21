Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download Latest Police Constable Syllabus PDF

The TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025 includes two parts: Tamil Language Test and General Knowledge & Psychology. Part I is qualifying and Part II is scoring and crucial for selection. The exam has an 80-minute duration, no negative marking, and requires a minimum qualifying mark. Candidates can check subject-wise topics and download the syllabus PDF here.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 21, 2025, 11:19 IST
TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern

TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the recruitment of Police Constables and other posts on its official website. Candidates who plan to apply must check the TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern provided here. Knowing these details will help candidates understand the important subjects and prepare effectively for the exam.

The TNUSRB PC Syllabus plays a vital role in guiding candidates toward the key topics they need to focus on. Candidates can plan their preparation and boost their chances of qualifying for the exam by going through the complete syllabus and exam pattern in this article.

TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates preparing for the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 must clearly understand the exam pattern, syllabus, and marking scheme as released on the official website. Candidates should have complete knowledge of these details to plan their preparation and improve their chances of clearing the exam.

The exam consists of two parts, with no negative marking, and requires candidates to score a minimum qualifying mark to move ahead in the recruitment process. Check the detailed TNUSRB PC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 below:

Recruiting Organisation

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)

Post Name

Police Constable, Jail Warder, Firefighter

Total Vacancies

3644

Selection Process

Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Endurance Test, and Certificate Verification

Exam Papers

Part-I & Part-II

Exam Duration

80 Minutes

Exam Mode

OMR Based

Negative Marking

No

Maximum Marks

75 (Main Written Exam)

Minimum Qualifying Marks

25

Official Website

tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Police Constable Syllabus 2025

Candidates must have a proper understanding of the detailed syllabus to clear the Tamil Nadu Police Constable Exam 2025. The exam is divided into two stages – Part I: Tamil Language Test and Part II: General Knowledge & Psychology Test.

  • Part I (Tamil Language Test) is qualifying in nature, which means candidates must pass it to move forward but the marks are not added to the final merit list.

  • Part II (General Knowledge & Psychology) is the scoring section, and the marks obtained here are considered for the final selection process.

Candidates can check the complete subject-wise Tamil Nadu Police Constable Syllabus 2025 (Part I & Part II) in detail below.

Part I – Tamil Language Eligibility Test

The Tamil Language Test checks candidates’ knowledge of Tamil grammar, literature, and culture. It is qualifying in nature, and scoring at least 40% marks is mandatory to proceed to the next stage.

Topic

Details Covered

Grammar (இலக்கணம்)

Word grammar, sentence grammar, meaning, prosody, writing rules, synonyms, antonyms, corrections, Tamil equivalents for English words

Literature (இலக்கியம்)

Thirukkural, Tholkappiyam, Kamba Ramayanam, Ettuthogai, Paththupattu, Major & Minor Epics, Bhakti Literature, Folk Literature, Modern Tamil works, Translations, Quotes

Tamil Scholars & Culture (தமிழறிஞர்கள் & தமிழ்த்தொண்டு)

Tamil scholars, Tamil heritage, prose, cultural values, social service, traditions, and contributions to Tamil society

Part II – Main Written Examination

The main exam evaluates candidates through General Knowledge and Psychology. Marks scored here decide the final selection. Questions are based on Class 10 level textbooks and test knowledge, reasoning, and problem-solving abilities.

Section A – General Knowledge

Subject

Topics Covered

General Science

Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science, Food & Nutrition

Social Science

History, Geography, Indian Polity, Economics

Current Affairs & GK

Science & Tech updates, Indian Politics, Arts & Culture of India & Tamil Nadu, Sports, Awards, Organizations, Abbreviations, Books & Authors, India & Its Neighbors

Section B – Psychology

Area

Skills Tested

Communication Skills

Understanding, reading, and expressing Tamil effectively

Numerical Ability

Solving math and quantitative problems

Logical Reasoning

Identifying patterns, analyzing data, drawing conclusions

Mental Ability

Decision-making using inductive and deductive reasoning

Information Handling

Analyzing, interpreting, and evaluating given data

TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus PDF in Tamil

Candidates can check the latest TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus PDF in Tamil for their preparation. Candidates can easily check the complete syllabus for both parts in their preferred language. Download the syllabus PDF and start preparing topic-wise to boost exam performance and improve chances of scoring higher.

Click here to download the TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus PDF in Tamil

TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

Understanding the TNUSRB PC Exam Pattern 2025 is the first step toward smart preparation. The exam is divided into two parts – Part I (Tamil Language Aptitude Test) and Part II (Main Written Test). Candiates can check both sections in detail with subject-wise marks, questions, and duration below.

Part I – Tamil Language Aptitude Test

The Tamil Language Aptitude Test is compulsory for all candidates. It checks the candidate’s command of the Tamil language, which is a qualifying part of the exam.

The total time given for this section is 80 minutes. Candidates have to answer 80 questions. Each question carries 1 mark. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

The subject-wise pattern for Part I is given below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

Tamil

80

80

80 minutes

Total

80

80

Part II – Main Written Test

The main written test evaluates candidates on general knowledge and psychological ability. This is the scoring part of the exam and plays a vital role in the selection process.

The total duration of this section is 80 minutes. A total of 75 questions will be asked. Each correct answer carries 1 mark.

The detailed subject distribution for Part II is as follows:

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

45

45

80 minutes

Psychological Exam

25

25

Total

75

75

