SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C&D Exam Postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown: Check Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Notification

SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C&D Exam Postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown: As per the latest official notification released, SSC Stenographer 2019 Exam for Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts have been postponed which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from 5th May 2020 to 7th May 2020. The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted). In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, Cut-Offs, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

SSC Stenographers 2019-20 Exam Notification

The online submission of Application Form for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D was conducted from 20th September 2019 till 18th October 2019. The exam will be conducted in two stages. Stage 1 will be an online examination consisting of objective type multiple choice questions. Stage 2 will be a Skill Test. We will notify the exam date for Skill Test as soon as SSC release the official notification.

SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Exam Dates

Important Dates for SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Grade C and D Exam SSC Stenographer Notification 2019-20 Release Date 20th September 2019 SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Date for submission of online applications 20th September 2019 to 18th October 2019 Last date for receipt of application 18th October 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date of online fee payment 20th October 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 20th October 2019 (5:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 22nd October 2019 (during working hours of Bank) SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Computer Based Examination Date 5th May to 7th May 2020 (Postponed) SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Result Date To be notified later SSC Steno Grade C & D 2019-20 Skill Test Date To be notified later SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Final Result Date To be notified later

Click here to know the Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Grade C & D Exam

SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Recruitment and Vacancies

In 2018, the Staff Selection Commission is expected to release around 1000 vacancies for Stenographer Grade C & D posts. However, SSC till now has not notified the exact number of vacancies (2018) for these posts. We will update you as soon as SSC releases its official notification.

So, let us now look at the vacancies released by SSC in 2017 and 2016 for Stenographer Grade C & D posts:

Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

SSC Stenographer Grade C 2016 Vacancies Ministry/ Department/ Organization UR SC ST OBC Total Grade Pay Central Vigilance Commission 3 - - 1 4 4600 Election Commission 3 1 - 1 5 4600 M/o External Affairs 19 2 6 11 38 4600 M/o Defence (O/o the JS (TRG) & CAO) AFHQ 70 21 5 36 132 4600 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 13 4 1 7 25 4200 D/o Forensic Science Services (M/o Home Affairs) 3 - - - 3 4200 M/o Water Resources - - - - - 4200 M/o Youth Affairs & Sports - - - - - 4200 SSC Stenographer Grade D 2016 Vacancies Ministry/ Department/ Organization UR SC ST OBC Total Grade Pay C&AG 20 6 3 11 40 2400 CBDT (D/o Revenue) 369 35 35 - 439 2400 CBEC (D/o Revenue) 74 17 10 38 139 2400 Central Bureau Investigation 16 4 2 8 30 2400 Central Bureau of Narcotics - - - - - 2400 Central Hindi Directorate M/O HRD 1 1 - - 2 2400 Central Vigilance Commission 1 - - - 1 2400 Controller General of Account 7 4 - 1 12 2400 DoP&T (CSSS) 30 13 34 9 86 2400 D/O Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries 6 - - 1 7 2400 D/O Consumer Affairs 2 - - 1 3 2400 D/O Foof & Public Distribution 1 - - - 1 2400 D/O Forensic Science Services (M/o Home Affairs) 3 1 - 2 6 2400 D/O Industrical Policy and Promotion 2 1 - 1 4 2400 D/o Electronics and Information Technology 6 2 - 3 11 2400 Election Commission 1 - - 1 2 2400 Intelligence Bureau (English Medium) 5 - - 1 6 2400 Intelligence Bureau (Hindi Medium) 1 - - - 1 2400 Income Tax Settlement Commission (D/O Revenue) 4 - - - 4 2400 Military Engineer Services (ARMY HQ) 42 8 7 21 78 2400 M/o Information & Broadcasting 5 - 1 1 7 2400 M/o Environment & Forests 23 2 2 2 29 2400 M/o External Affairs 8 1 - 7 16 2400 M/o Communication (D/o Post) 20 5 4 6 35 2400 M/o Communication & IT (D/o Telecommunication) 32 - - - 32 2400 M/o Defence (O/o the JS (TRG) & CAO) AFHQ 16 3 1 9 29 2400 M/o Textiles 1 - - - 1 2400 M/o Urban Development 45 7 - 19 71 2400 M/o Water Resources 5 - - 3 8 2400 M/o Youth Affairs & Sports 8 1 - 3 12 2400 Narcotics Control Bureau 1 - - - 1 2400 O/o Development Commissioner (MSME 2 - - - 2 2400 Rajbhasha Vibhag (MHA) 1 - - 2 3 2400 Registrar General of India 8 1 1 5 15 2400 Total 877 140 112 211 1340

Candidates shortlisted for post of Stenographer Grade C in 2016 SC ST OBC OH VH UR Total Vacancies 29 14 60 2 2 111 214 Candidate Recommended 29 3 45 - - 96 173 Candidates shortlisted for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ in 2016 SC ST OBC OH VH ExS UR Total Vacancies 112 99 153 22 13 74 765 1129 Candidate Recommended 112 56 155 15 03 01 765 1088

SSC Stenographers 2019-20 Eligibility Criteria

Let’s look at the various eligibility criteria for Stenographers Grade ’C’ and ‘D’ Posts:

Age Limit

Post Name Age Limit Stenographer Grade ‘C’ 18 to 30 years as on 01-01-2020 (i.e. candidates born on or after 2nd January, 1990 and born before or on 1st January 2002) Stenographer Grade ‘D’ 18-27 years as on 01-01-2020 (i.e. candidates born on or after 2nd January 1993 and born before or on 01-01-2002)

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit

Relaxation in age will be offered as per government rules and regulation:

Category Age-Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PH 10 years PH (OBC) 13 years PH (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application. Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 1st January 1980 to 31st December 1989 5 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years (3 years + 5 years)

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Therefore, the possession of Intermediate/Higher Secondary/12th Standard Qualification is a pre-requisite to apply for this examination.

Note:

All candidates who are declared qualified by the Commission for appearing in the Skill Test will be required to produce the relevant Certificates such as Mark sheets, Provisional Certificates etc. for completion of Intermediate/Higher Secondary/10+2/Senior Secondary in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 01-01-2020, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission.

The candidates who are able to prove, by documentary evidence, that the result of the qualifying examination was declared on or before the cut-off date and he/ she has been declared passed, will also be considered to meet the educational qualification.

Nationality / Citizenship:

A candidate must be either:

a) a citizen of India, or

b) a subject of Nepal, or

c) a subject of Bhutan, or

d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January,1962, with the intention

e) of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note: Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Application Process

Aspirants can start filling the SSC Stenographer Application Form only from 20th September 2019 at ssc.nic.in. For your ease, we have listed down some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s have a look at those points:

How to apply : Applications must be submitted only in online mode at http://ssconline.nic.in only.

: Applications must be submitted only in online mode at http://ssconline.nic.in only. Application Fee: Rs. 100/-(Rupees One Hundred only):

Category Fees Male (General/ OBC) Rs. 100 Female (All Category) No Fees SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ Persons with Disability No Fees

Note: Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 20th October 2019 (5:00 PM). However, candidates who wish to make the payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment at designated branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 22nd October 2019 provided the challan has been generated by them before 20th October 2019 (5;00 PM)).

Mode of payment : Fee can be paid through SBI Challan / SBI Net banking or through credit/ debit cards of any bank.

: Fee can be paid through SBI Challan / SBI Net banking or through credit/ debit cards of any bank. Address for communication: Write your complete communication address including your Name in English in capital letters. Do not forget to write 6 digits PIN code.

Write your complete communication address including your Name in English in capital letters. Do not forget to write 6 digits PIN code. Permanent address: Write your complete permanent address including your Name in English capital letters. Do not forget to write 6 digits PIN in the boxes.

Write your complete permanent address including your Name in English capital letters. Do not forget to write 6 digits PIN in the boxes. Photograph: Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Applications with blurred photograph will be rejected..

Scanned colour passport size photograph in Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Applications with blurred photograph will be rejected.. Signature of the candidate: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB). Image dimension of the signature should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height). Applications with blurred signature will be rejected.

Scanned signature in Image dimension of the signature should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height). Applications with blurred signature will be rejected. Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number or Other ID Proof: If Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers. (You will be required to show the original document at a later stage): i. Voter ID Card ii. PAN iii. Passport iv. Driving License v. School/ College ID vi. Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

Note: If Aadhaar Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number is not provided, scanned Left hand Thumb Impression (LTI) in JPEG format (10KB to 30 KB). Image dimension of the required impression should be about 3.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height). Applications with blurred impression will be rejected.

Matriculation Details: Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination. Disability Certificate: If you are suffering from any specific disability (40% or more) identified suitable for government jobs, then scanned Disability Certificate in JPEG/ PDF format (20KB to 50KB).

If you are suffering from any specific disability (40% or more) identified suitable for government jobs, then scanned Disability Certificate in JPEG/ PDF format (20KB to 50KB). Mode of Communication:

1. Mobile Number: This must be a working mobile number as it will be verified through ‘One Time Password’ (OTP).

2. Email ID: This must be a working Email ID as it will be verified through OTP. User ID of the candidate will be his/ her Email ID provided at the time of registration.

SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Admit Card

All the registered candidates will be assigned Roll numbers which will be placed on the website of the concerned Regional Office about two weeks before the date of the examination.

Note:

Admission certificates (ACs) for the examination indicating the time table and also venues of examination for each candidate will be placed on the website of the concerned Regional Office about two weeks before the date of examination .

. It will not be sent by post .

. If any candidate is unable to download his admission certificate for the examination one week before the date of examination, he/she must immediately contact the concerned regional/sub regional office of the commission with details such as Registration ID, Transaction ID of SBI, copy of challan etc for obtaining the Admission Certificates. Failure to do so will deprive him/her of any claim for consideration.

his admission certificate for the examination one week before the date of examination, he/she must immediately with details such as Registration ID, Transaction ID of SBI, copy of challan etc for obtaining the Admission Certificates. Failure to do so will deprive him/her of any claim for consideration. It is compulsory to carry at least one original Photo ID such as Voter’s ID, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, ID Cards issued by Government or other Offices where the candidates may be working. Candidates without such ID cards will not be allowed entry into the Examination Halls/ Skill Test venues.

such as Voter’s ID, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, ID Cards issued by Government or other Offices where the candidates may be working. Candidates without such ID cards will not be allowed entry into the Examination Halls/ Skill Test venues. Candidates must bring 3 passport size photographs for affixing it in the Commission’s copy of Admission Certificate in the presence of Invigilator, if required. Candidates not carrying photographs will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

it in the Commission’s copy of Admission Certificate in the presence of Invigilator, if required. Candidates not carrying photographs will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Candidate are advised to keep 10 copies of the same photograph, which was uploaded/affixed in the application form, with them till the completion of entire examination process.

SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Exam Centres

Correspondence relating to non-receipt of Admission Certificate etc and other grievances should be sent to concerned Regional/Sub Regional Offices, details of which are as under:-

Agra (3001) Allahabad (3003) Kanpur (3009) Guna (6004) Lucknow (3010) Varanasi (3013) Bhubaneshwar (4604) Raipur (6204) Bhagalpur(3201) Patna (3206) Mumbai(7204) Jalandhar (1402) Gangtok (4001) Ranchi (4205) Jalpaiguri (4408) Kolkata (4410) Sambalpur (4609) Port Blair (4802) Surat (7007) Leh (1005) Bengaluru (9001) Thiruvananthapuram (9211) Kochi (9204) Thrissur (9212) Delhi (2201) Aurangabad (7202) Ambikapur (6201) Chandigarh (1601) Guwahati (Dispur) (5105) Jaipur (2405) Jodhpur (2406) Kota (2407) Imphal (5501) Kolhapur (7203) Chindwara (6003) Nagpur (7205) Hyderabad (8002) Itanagar (5001) Dibrugarh (5102) Jorhat (5107) Chennai (8201) Shillong (5401) Aizwal(5701) Kohima (5302) Almora (2001) Guntur (8001) Vadodara (7002) Rajkot (7006) Srinagar (2004) (Uttarakhand) Madurai (8204) Visakhapatnam (8007) Indore (6006) Rewa (6012) Hamirpur (1202) Alwar(2402) Dehradun(2002) Bhatinda (1401) Kozhikode (Calicut) (9206) Ajmer(2401) Haldwani(2003) Gwalior (6005) Dharwad (9004) Sriganganagar (2408) Jammu (1004) Jagdalpur (6203) Shimla (1203) Khandwa (6009) Churachandpur (5502) Mangaluru (9008) Udaipur (2409) Bilaspur (6202) Ahmedabad(7001) Gulbarga (9005) Mysore (9009) Bikaner (2404) Haridwar (2005) Silchar (5111) Agartala (5601) Vijayawada (8008) Panaji (7801) Pune (7208) Nashik (7207) Amravati (7201) Jabalpur (6007) Chattarpur (6002) Mandsaur (6010) Jhabua (6008) Bhopal (6001), Srinagar (1007)

SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Reservation

Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/ExS/Persons with disability (PWD) etc. categories is available as per extant Govt. Orders:

The posts of Stenographers Grade ’C’ have been identified suitable for the persons suffering from disabilities of One Arm (OA), One Leg (OL), Both Legs (BL), Blind (B) and LV (Low vision) as per guidelines of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

have been identified suitable for the persons suffering from disabilities of as per guidelines of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The posts of Stenographers Grade ’D’ have been identified suitable for the persons suffering from disabilities of One Arm (OA), One Leg (OL), One Arm and Leg (OAL) Both Legs(BL), Blind (B) and LV(Low vision) as per guidelines of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 examination will be conducted in 2 different phases. The first phase is Online Exam consisting of Multiple Choice Questions. The second phase is the Skill Test conducted by SSC.

Paper - 1: Online Multiple Choice Examination

S. No. Subject Details Number of Questions Number of Marks Time Duration 1 General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions) 50 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for VH/OH) 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

Click here to know the Best Books for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam Preparation

Paper - 2: Skill Test

Candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination. Candidates who qualify in the skill test will be recommended for appointment by the Commission on the basis of total marks in the Computer Based Examination.

In this test, candidates will be given a dictation for 10 minutes in English / Hindi:

Skill Test Stenographer Grade C Stenographer Grade D Speed 100 words per minute 80 words per minute Time to transcribe the dictation 50 min (English) 40 min (English) 65 min (Hindi) 55 min (Hindi)

Click here to know the details of Skill Test for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam

Stage 3: Final Selection

Allocation of candidates will be made to User Departments depending upon their merit position and the option exercised by them. Candidates, who are appointed on the basis of this examination, shall be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates would be required to undergo such training or pass such examinations as prescribed by the Controlling Authority. On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority.

SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Exam Preparation Strategy

After going through the above mentioned exam pattern and syllabus of SSC Stenographers 2019-20, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.

Let’s now look at the ways to ace Paper-1 of SSC Stenographer 2019-20 Exam:

Regular Practice : Make a habit practicing previous year paper and mock test every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions which are repeated.

: Make a habit practicing previous year paper and mock test every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions which are repeated. Build a Proper Study Plan : Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of question paper.

: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of question paper. Practice Important Topics: Students can look into the chapter-wise analysis mentioned above and focus on the important topics first.

Students can look into the chapter-wise analysis mentioned above and focus on the important topics first. Focus on your weak areas: First try to focus on you weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

First try to focus on you weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Time Management: Try to manage your time while solving mock papers. Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

SSC Stenographer Results

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in two stages, i.e., after the completion of the each exam. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.

SSC Stenographer Cut-Off

SSC releases its official cut-off marks list on its website soon after the examination. So, let’s take a look at the cut-off marks for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D post in 2017 and 2016:

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C' Cut-Off 2017 for Paper-1 Paper-1 SC ST OBC OH VH UR Total Cut-Off Marks 127.00 101.00 138.00 100.00 100.00 141.00 Candidates Available 1419 1454 2485 369 79 2663 8469 SSC Stenographer Grade ‘D' Cut- Off 2017 for Paper-1 SC ST OBC ExS OH VH UR Total Cut-Off Marks 123.50 106.00 124.50 40.00 106.00 66.00 134.50 Candidates Available 1836 1107 6788 393 268 249 4363 15004

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C' Cut -Off 2016 for Paper-1 Paper-1 UR OH OBC SC ST VT Cut-off Marks 120.00 90.00 111.50 107.50 90.25 89.50 SSC Stenographer Grade ‘D' Cut-Off 2016 for Paper-1 Paper-1 UR OH OBC SC ST ExS VT Cut-off Marks 107.25 74.00 99.90 94.25 75.25 20.00 58.75

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ 2016 Cut-Off (Skill Test) Skill Test SC ST OBC OH VH UR Total Cut-off on % of mistakes 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 5% No. of candidates available 54 3 59 - - 89 205 SSC Stenographer Grade ‘D’ 2016 Cut-Off (Skill Test) SC ST OBC EXS OH VH UR Total Cut-off on % of mistakes 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 7% No. of candidates available 368 67 620 1 19 3 635 1713

SSC Stenographers Answer Keys

Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Paper - I exam on their website after few months of the successful completion of the exam. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.