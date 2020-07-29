SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Recruitment: Check Job Profile, Salary Structure & Promotion Policy

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted) in various government departments. The candidates are supposed to undergo two stages of SSC Stenographer selection procedure, i.e., Paper – I: online examination consisting of objective type multiple choice questions and Paper – II: Skill Test in Stenography. To be eligible for the posts, one needs to have passed the 12th standard examination along with stenography skills.

In this article, we are going to provide you all the information related to the post Stenographer Grade “C” and “D”; be it the nature of the work, postings, pay scales or the promotion policies. Let us first look at the work responsibilities of a Stenographer in detail:

Job Profile of Stenographer Grade C and D

The duties and responsibilities of a Stenographer in various Ministries/ Government Departments are stated below:

Speech Writing:

Mainly, a Stenographer has to write the official speeches & declaration for the senior officers of the department. A stenographer will be assigned to a senior officer and any speech given by that officer has to be noted down by the assigned Stenographer.

Press Conference Briefings:

Under this profile, a stenographer is asked to attend the press conferences along with a Minister or a Senior Officer so that he or she can record the statements of the persons in the conference. A stenographer needs to help its department in making and issuing a press release on the same subject matter discussed in the conference.

Assisting the Minister or Officer:

A stenographer assigned to a particular officer or a minister needs to assist him/her in writing speeches and declarations for the Ministry Offices. Most of the time, stenographers have good knowledge on these matters more than anybody else due to their constant involvement in the proceedings.

Helping in Public Relations:

Another important role of a stenographer is to make notes on a daily basis. These notes are about various governmental departments and their stands on issues. This information needs to reach the public. So, the Public Relations Officer of a government department is benefitted the most by the stenographer because these officers require information to be disseminated to the public on a regular basis.

Vacancies for SSC Stenographer Grade C are grouped as under:

The candidates appointed for the post of Stenographer Grade C will get the posting in the central regions of the country and mainly in the central government offices. Vacancies of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ are in Ministries/Departments of Central Government located mostly in Delhi.

Vacancies for SSC Stenographer Grade D are grouped as under:

Group ‘X’ – For Ministries/Departments of Central Government located mostly in Delhi .

For Ministries/Departments of Central Government located mostly in Delhi Group ‘Y’ – For Offices/Departments of Central Government including Attached/Subordinate Offices located in States and Union Territories all over the country.

Let’s have a look at the vacancies for Stenographer Grade C and D announced as on 28th March 2019:





Salary Structure of Stenographer Grade C and D

The salary structures of Stenographer Grade C and D are as follow:

Stenographer Salary Structure Grade C Grade D (Group X and Y) Pay Scale 9300-34800 5200 – 20200 Pay Band 4200 0r 4600 (Pay Grade 2) 2400 (Pay grade 1) Initial Salary 5200 5200 Basic salary 14500 7600

Other than the basic salary, SSC Stenographers also receive various other allowances such as:

Dearness Allowance

House Rent Allowance

Transport Allowance

Salary Structure of Stenographer Grade C and D after 7th Pay Commission

The salary structure of various government positions has been upgraded after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

The 7th Pay Commission salary of various government positions can be calculated in the below manner:

New Pay = (Basic pay as on 1st January 2016 * 2.57) + All allowances applicable to the post

Stenographer Grade C and D Promotion Policy

Stenographers are mainly assigned to a certain Officer or Ministry for carrying out the Stenography Job. Considering the specialized nature of the job, a stenographer gets limited opportunities to get promoted within the government machinery. However, if one clears the departmental examinations on time, there are decent chances of promotion to higher cadres.

Below are some important factors which are directly related to the promotion policy of a Stenographer in ministries or various other government departments:

The promotions for the stenographers will be according to the departmental proceedings .

. The promotions will take place according to the work experience of the candidate.

of the candidate. Candidates will also get the opportunities of promotion through the departmental exams .

. The promotion will also consider the work efficiency of the candidates in the department at the initial level.

Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Stenographer in descending order:

So the main responsibilities of a Stenographer in Government Organisation are of a Personal Assistant like taking dictations and typing; handling telephone calls; handling visitors; Maintaining engagements, preparing tour programs and travel arrangements; e-tracking of files and important papers; Handling parliamentary work; and e-monitoring management system of important references. It is a decent profile for those who wish to work after their 12th standard examination with decent pay. All you need to learn is the stenography skills to clear this exam and get the Stenographer’s Job in a Government Organisation.