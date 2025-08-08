SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 Out Soon, Check SSC Steno Grade C & D Response Sheet, Download PDF

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 could be released by the 3rd week of August 2025. With the online SSC Steno exam for Grade C and D being completed from 6th to 8th August, it is expected that the officials might declare the answer key soon. Once the answer key is released, candidates will be able to raise objections and know their marks. Read on to know more.
SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has concluded the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam on 6th, 7th and 8th August 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the exam on these dates will soon be able to download the official SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 online. It is expected that the Commission might release the answer key online by 3rd week of August 2025.
SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 Release Date
The SSC Stenographer answer key 2025 is expected to be declared in the 3rd week of August 2025. Once the official answer key is released, candidates will be able to raise objections against it for which the date shall be notified. Check the table below for details.
|
SSC Stenographer Exam Particulars
|
Date
|
SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2025
|
6th to 8th August 2025
|
SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 Release Date
|
third week of August (Expected)
|
Raise Objection Dates
|
To Be Released
|
Final Answer Key Releases on
|
To Be Released
|
SSC Stenographer Result Date
|
To Be Released
How to download SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025?
The SSC Stenographer answer key 2025 can be downloaded by visiting the SSC website. The steps to download the answer key are as follows:
- Visit the SSC official website which is, ssc.gov.in
- Click on the “Answer key” tab that appears on the top of the homepage.
- Search for the “SSC Stenographer answer key 2025” and click on it
- The SSC Stenographer answer key notice will be displayed.
- The SSC Stenographer Grade C, D answer key 2025 link shall be given in the page.
- Click on it and a login window will be displayed on your screen.
- Login using the credentials required.
- The official SSC Stenographer Grade C and D answer key 2025 for CBT along with the response sheet will be displayed on your screen.
SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 PDF Download
The candidates will be able to download the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 in PDF format. Along with the answer key, the SSC Stenographer response sheet will also be made available here.
How to Calculate Scores Using the Official SSC Stenographer Answer Key?
The official SSC Stenographer answer key allows one to calculate their scores. Based on the SSC Stenographer answer key released by the Commission and the exam pattern followed, here is how one can calculate their marks.
- For the correct answer, one mark is awarded
- For the wrong response, 0.25 marks are deducted
- The scores are calculated based on correct and incorrect responses
|
Marking Scheme in the SSC Stenographer Exam 2025
|
Parameters
|
Marking
|
For Each Correct Answer
|
+1
|
For Incorrect Answer
|
-0.25
|
Unanswered Question
|
Nil
What’s next after SSC Stenographer Answer Key?
After the release of SSC Stenographer provisional answer key, the Commission will release the final answer key along with the SSC Stenographer result. The final answer key will be released by verifying the objections raised by the candidates who appeared for the exam. Those who will secure the SSC Stenographer cut off in the result will then be called to appear for the shorthand skill test.