SSC JE application form 2025 link is active on SSC official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates keen on applying for the exam can fill out the application form from 30th June to 21st July 2025. Candidates must fill each and every detail carefully to avoid making corrections in the form. The fee for making corrections is Rs. 200 for the first time and Rs. 500 for the second time. Read to know further details on the SSC JE online form.
SSC JE Application Form 2025
The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE application form on 30th June 2025 online at ssc.gov.in. The SSC JE online form fill up process consists of registration (only for new users) and login to complete the application form process. The fee has remained unchanged this year too.
Candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria can fill out the SSC JE application form 2025 until 21st July 2025. Candidates are also eligible to make corrections in the online form after they have successfully submitted on 1st and 2nd August 2025. Read this post to get more details on the SSC JE application form with details on fee, eligibility, etc.
SSC JE Application Form 2025 Direct Link to Fill JE Form
We have shared the direct link to fill SSC JE application form 2025 below for your convenience. Aspirants will need a registration number to complete the application procedure.
SSC JE Apply Online 2025 Date
The Staff Selection Commission has released the important dates that each candidate should be aware of regarding the SSC JE application form. The SSC JE online form is available from 30th June to 21st July 2025. The fee can, however, be paid up to 22nd July 2025. Candidates can make corrections in the online form as well from 1st to 2nd August 2025. Those who fill out the form successfully will be eligible to appear for the exam scheduled for October 2025. Check the following table to complete details.
|
Events for SSC JE 2025 Exam
|
Dates
|
SSC JE notification released on
|
June 30, 2025
|
SSC JE application form 2025 date
|
June 30, 2025
|
Last date to fill the application form
|
July 21, 2025
|
Last date to pay the application fee
|
July 22, 2025
|
SSC JE application form correction facility
|
August 1 to 2, 2025
|
SSC JE exam date 2025 for paper 1
|
October 27 to 31, 2025
What are the Steps to Fill SSC JE Application Form 2025?
The SSC JE application form 2025 can be filled up online from 30th June to 21st July 2025. Candidates need to furnish their recent and the last details in the application form. The steps to fill out the online form are as follows:
Step 1: Online Registration
The first step is to make the registration to obtain the registration number. For this, visit ssc.gov.in. Click on "New User? Register Now" for One-Time Registration (OTR) tab. Fill out the details, the registration will be sent to the mobile number and email ID entered.
Step 2: Application Form
The candidates need to log in with their registration number and password to fill SSC JE application form. Fill in all the details in it such as exam centre location, qualification details, etc.
Step 3: Upload Documents
Once the form has been filled up, candidates need to upload the required documents.
Step 4: Payment of Application Fee
The eligible candidates have to pay the SSC JE application fee. SC/ST/PwD/Female are exempted from fee payment process.
Step 5: Print Confirmation
Once all these are done, candidates then need to take print out of the confirmation page for future reference.
What Documents to upload in SSC JE Online Form?
Candidates who apply for the SSC JE 2025 exam need to upload the following given documents. The documents need to be in JPG/JPEG format and must be recent.
|
Documents to upload
|
Size
|
Remarks
|
Photograph
|
20 KB to 50 KB
|
Recent, light background, face clearly visible
|
Signature
|
10 KB to 20 KB
|
Black ink on white paper
What is SSC JE Application Fee 2025?
Candidates who apply for the SSC JE exam need to pay the required amount of application fee, if required. The fee needs to be paid in online mode, i.e. via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, and Credit/Debit cards. SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates need not pay the fee while others have to pay Rs. 100/- as an application fee for SSC Junior Engineer 2025 exam.
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
Rs. 100
|
SC/ST/PwD/Female
|
Nil
SSC JE Application Form 2025 Correction Window
Candidates who have made certain errors while filling up the SSC JE application form 2025 have the option to make corrections in it. The SSC JE application form correction window is open only on two days, i.e. 1st and 2nd August 2025.
Only those candidates can make corrections in the online application form, whose completed application form and fee was successful during the specified period. Here is a scrrenshot of the SSC JE form correction fee:
Is there a fee for Making Corrections in SSC JE Online Form?
Yes, SSC has levied a uniform fee of Rs. 200 for making changes to it for the first time. In case a candidate wishes to make changes for the second time, then he/she needs to pay Rs. 500/- to resubmit the modified/corrected online form. The form correction charge is applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/category.
Who can Apply Online for SSC JE 2025 Exam: Eligibility Criteria
SSC has specified the SSC JE eligibility criteria for candidates willing to apply online for the exam. The eligibility criteria consist of fulfilling the age limit and educational qualification. Here is a brief of the SSC JE eligibility criteria:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 32 years (varies as per the post for which one applies)
|
Qualification
|
Diploma or B.E./B.Tech. (relevant disciplines)
