[LINK ACTIVE] Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out at csbc.bih.nic.in, Get Download Link Here

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 today, i.e. on 9th July 2025. Candidates who are taking the exam on 16th July 2025 can download their admit card from the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in/. The Bihar Police Constable exam shall be held on 16th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, 30th July, and 3rd August 2025.
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out
Candidates who are going to take the Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam can download the Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025 from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. CSBC has released the call letter for the exam schediled for 16th July 2025.
Candidates going to appear for the Bihar Police Constable exam 2025 will be able to download the Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025 online for the exam scheduled for July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3. The Bihar Police Constable 2025 recruitment drive, 19,838 Constable vacancies will be filled in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police.
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download Link
The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has been released for the exam that is going to held on 16th July 2025. Candidates can download the call letter by clicking on the direct link that is shared below here.
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download Link (Active) – Click to Download
What is Bihar Police Constable Exam Timing?
Bihar Police Constable Written exam is being held in a single shift on 16th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, 30th July, and 3rd August 2025. The written exam will be held at various exam centres throughout the 38 districts of Bihar state. The exam timing for Bihar Police constable post for each day with reporting time is given in the table below.
|Exam Date
|Reporting Timing
|Exam Timing
|16th July 2025
|09:30 am to 10:30 am
|12 noon to 2 pm
|20th July 2025
|09:30 am to 10:30 am
|12 noon to 2 pm
|23rd July 2025
|09:30 am to 10:30 am
|12 noon to 2 pm
|27th July 2025
|09:30 am to 10:30 am
|12 noon to 2 pm
|30th July 2025
|09:30 am to 10:30 am
|12 noon to 2 pm
|3rd August 2025
|09:30 am to 10:30 am
|12 noon to 2 pm
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The Bihar Police Constable exam is going to be held on multiple dates from 16th July to 30th July 2025. Hence, the admit card will be released separately for each of the days. The following table has the date-wise Bihar Police Constable admit card release date.
|
Exam date
|Admit card release date
|July 16
|July 9
|July 20
|July 13
|July 23
|July 16
|July 27
|July 20
|July 30
|July 23
How to Download Bihar Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 When Released?
The Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025 can be downloaded online by following the given steps:
- Go to the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.
- Open the link that reads ‘Click here to Know Your Examination Details and Download e-Admit Card’
- Enter your CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025 registration ID or mobile number, date of birth and the displayed captcha.
- Submit the details.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the next page.
What is Bihar Police Constable Selection Process 2025?
The selection of candidates for Bihar Police Constable is done through two stages, written stage and the physical efficiency test. The details are given below.
Stage 1: Written Examination (100 Marks)
- The first stage is a written exam comprising 100 objective-type questions.
- Each question carries 1 mark, making the total 100 marks.
- The duration of the exam is 2 hours.
- This stage is qualifying in nature, and candidates must score well to move to the next round.
Stage 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test.
- The CSBC will call candidates for PET in the ratio of 1:5 (five times the number of vacancies) based on merit in the written exam
