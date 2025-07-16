IB ACIO Eligibility 2025: Know Age Limit, Qualification, Nationality, Work Experience and More

The IB ACIO recruitment notification has been released for 3717 vacancies. However, in order to apply for this exam, candidates must fulfil the IB ACIO eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria consist of fulfilling the age limit, qualification, and nationality. Those who do not meet the criteria cannot apply for the exam. Read on to get the latest details on IB ACIO eligibility.
IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025
The IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025 form the basis for applying for IB ACIO 2025 exam. The IB ACIO eligibility criteria consist of fulfilling the age limit, educational qualification and nationality. Those who meet these criteria are only eligible to apply online for this recruitment.
Through the IB ACIO 2025 recruitment, a total of 3717 vacancies will be filled up. This is a great opportunity for lakhs of graduates who wish to get a government job with a greater salary. Read on to know complete eligibility details on IB ACIO qualification, age limit, nationality, work experience, etc.
IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025 Exam Highlights
To apply for the IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive post, candidates must meet certain eligibility requirements set by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These include educational qualifications, age limits, and nationality criteria. Check the table below for a quick overview of all important IB ACIO eligibility conditions for 2025.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Exam 2025
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO)
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation from a recognised university
|
Additional Requirement
|
Basic computer knowledge (desirable)
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 27 years (as on 10 August 2025)
|
Nationality
|
Indian Citizen
|
Age Relaxation
|
Applicable for SC/ST, OBC, Ex-Servicemen etc.
|
Service Liability
|
All India Service Liability
|
Reservation
|
As per the Government of India norms
IB ACIO Age Limit 2025: Upper and Lower Age
The candidates whose minimum age is 18 years are eligible to apply for the IB ACIO 2025 exam. The upper age limit is 27 years. The age is calculated as on 10th August 2025. Candidates who belong to the reserved categories are eligible to avail age relaxation benefits.
|
Category of the candidates
|
Age Limit
|
General (UR)
|
18 to 27 years
IB ACIO Age Relaxation 2025
The Intelligence Bureau ACIO recruitment provides category-wise age relaxation to candidates from reserved categories, ex-servicemen, and departmental staff. In order to avail the age relaxation benefits, candidates are required to provide proof of their categories. Those who fail to provide the proof will be treated in the General category. The table below has the category wise IB ACIO age relaxation criteria.
|
Category of the candidate
|
Age Relaxation
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
Departmental Candidates
|
Up to 13 years (UR)
|
Widows/Divorced Women (UR)
|
Up to 35 years
|
Widows/Divorced Women (OBC)
|
Up to 38 years
|
Widows/Divorced Women (SC/ST)
|
Up to 40 years
|
Meritorious Sportspersons
|
Up to 5 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
As per Central Govt. rules
IB ACIO Educational Qualification 2025
The candidates who have graduated from a recognised university can apply online for IB ACIO 2025 exam. Other than having a graduation degree, candidates should also have basic knowledge of computer operations. The following table has the details of the IB ACIO educational qualification.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation from a recognised university
|
Additional Skills (Desirable)
|
Basic knowledge of computer operations
|
Qualification Cut-off Date
|
On or before 10 August 2025
|
Can final-year students apply for IB ACIO 2025 Recruitment?
|
Not eligible unless the degree is awarded before the last date
Work Experience for IB ACIO 2025 Exam
Work experience is not mandatory for candidates who apply for the IB ACIO 2025 exam. Freshers, who do not have any work experience, are also eligible to apply for IB ACIO exam. Furthermore, work experience will not have any impact on the candidate’s selection criteria. The candidate needs to qualify the written test and interview to be eligible to be appointed to the post of IB ACIO under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
What is the Number of Attempts to apply online for IB ACIO 2025 Exam?
There is no mention of the number of attempts required to apply for IB ACIO 2025 exam. The candidates should only fulfil the age limit and educational qualification to apply for IB ACIO exam. Candidates need to know the IB ACIO syllabus to prepare for the examination.
