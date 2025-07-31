SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Name & Slip

SSC Stenographer city intimation slip 2025 has been released online by SSC on ssc.gov.in. Candidates who are appearing for the exam scheduled for 6th, 7th, and 8th August can begin to download the exam city slip online. Once the candidates have downloaded the city slip, they will be able to download the SSC Stenographer admit card online three to four days before the exam date.
SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has scheduled the SSC Stenographer CBT on 6th, 7th, and 8th August 2025. As per the exam trend, the commission has released the SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025 before releasing admit cards. Candidates who have applied for 1590 Grade C and D vacancies can now check their SSC Stenographer Exam City and exam date.
SSC Stenographer City Slip Intimation Slip 2025 Direct Download Link
The direct link to download the SSC Steno city intimation slip 2025 has been given below here. Candidates need to log in using their login credentials to download the call letter.
Click here to download SSC Steno City Slip 2025
SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025 Release Date
The SSC has released the SSC Stenographer city intimation slip 2025 on 31st July 2025. With the city slip being released, candidates can check their allotted exam cities. The following table has details of the SSC Steno Grade C and D city intimation slip.
|SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025 Overview
|Organization
|Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|Post
|Group C and D
|Vacancies
|1590
|Exam City Intimation
|31st July 2025
|SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025
|2-3 days before the exam date
|SSC Stenographer Exam Date 2025
|6th to 8th August 2025
|Exam Level
|National
|Selection Process
|Written Exam & Interview
|Official Website
|www.ssc.gov.in
What are the Steps to Download SSC Steno City Slip 2025?
The following steps can be used to download the SSC Steno city intimation slip. Candidates must note that the city slip serves only as a means to check the exam city name. The SSC Steno admit card will be available for download 3 to 4 days before the exam date.
- Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC),
- Now, click on the “Login/Register” button appearing on the right side of the page.
- Enter your Username (Registration Number) and password in the login box.
- After filling in the captcha code that appears on the screen, click on “Login”.
- Now click on “SSC Stenographer Exam, 2025” >> Check City Intimation.
- The SSC Steno scheduled exam date and city details are displayed on your screen.