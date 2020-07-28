SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam from 16th Nov to 18th Nov 2020: Check Detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern

SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam Pattern & Syllabus: As per the latest official notification released by SSC, the SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Exam 2020 will be conducted in two stages. Stage 1 will be an online examination consisting of objective type multiple choice questions and will be conducted from 16th Nov to 18th Nov 2020. Stage 2 will be a Skill Test. We will notify the exam date for Skill Test as soon as SSC release the official notification.

So let’s have a look at the detailed exam pattern and syllabus of SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2020 for Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Exam.

SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C and D Exam Pattern



The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2020 examination conducted annually by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of 3 different phases. The first phase is Online Exam consisting of Multiple Choice Questions. The second phase is the Skill Test conducted by SSC. The third phase will be the final selection process.

Paper - 1: Online Multiple Choice Examination

The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B - Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C - Non-Gazetted) next year. This Online exam will be of total 200 question for 200 marks distributed in three sections: General Awareness (50), English Language & Comprehension (100) and General intelligence & Reasoning (50).

S. No. Subject Details Number of Questions Number of Marks Time Duration 1 General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions) 50 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for VH/OH) 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

Points to Remember

In the exam, each question carries one mark.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Online Exam will consist of Objective Multiple choice questions both in Hindi and English except for English Language and Comprehension section .

. SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam.

SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C and D Syllabus



General Intelligence and Reasoning English Language and Comprehension General Awareness Analogy Spotting the Errors Sports Classification Fill in the Gaps in sentences Economy Alphabet Test Idioms and Phrases Current Affairs Series Completion Reading Comprehension Awards and Honors Blood Relations One word Substitution Scientific Research Arithmetical Reasoning Synonym History Coding- Decoding Antonym Important Dates Mathematical Operations Parajumbled Sentences Geography Insert the missing Character/ Number Active/Passive Voice General Polity including Indian Constitution Direction test Direct/Indirect Sentence Syllogism Sentence Improvement Logical Venn Diagrams Cloze Test Figure Embedding Paper Based Folding Mirror Reflection

General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

This section will include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type.

The test will include questions on:

Analogies,

Similarities and differences,

Space visualization,

Problem solving,

Analysis,

Judgement,

Decision making,

Visual memory,

Discriminating observation,

Relationship concepts,

Arithmetical reasoning,

Verbal and figure classification,

Arithmetical number series,

Non-verbal series, etc.

The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics Category Topic Verbal Reasoning Analogy Classification Alphabet Test Series Completion Blood Relations Arithmetical Reasoning Coding- Decoding Mathematical Operations Insert the missing Character/ Number Direction test Syllogism Logical Venn Diagrams Non-Verbal Reasoning Figure Embedding Paper Based Folding Mirror Reflection

Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability /afflicted by cerebral palsy and locomotor disability candidates and opting for scribe there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning.

General Awareness Section

In this section, questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to:

Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic scene

General Polity including Indian Constitution

Scientific Research

These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

General Awareness Topics Category Topic Static Gk History Geography Economy Polity including Indian Constitution Current Affairs Recent Developments Miscellaneous Sports Awards and Honors Scientific Research Important Dates

Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability /afflicted by cerebral palsy and locomotor disability candidates and opting for scribe there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the General Awareness Paper.

English Language & Comprehension Section

Under this section, the candidates' understanding of the English Language would be tested. Questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

English Language & Comprehension Topics Category Topic Vocabulary Idioms and Phrases Fill in the Gaps in sentences Cloze Test Synonyms Antonyms One word Substitution Grammar Active/Passive Voice Direct/Indirect Sentence Sentence Improvement Spotting the Errors Sentence structuring Parajumbled Sentences Comprehension Reading Comprehension

Paper – 2: Skill test in Stenography

Candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination. Candidates who qualify in the skill test will be recommended for appointment by the Commission on the basis of total marks in the Computer Based Examination. The skill test will be of qualifying nature and the Commission will fix the qualifying standards in the skill test for different categories of candidates. Commission may also prescribe qualifying marks in each part of Examination.

In this test, candidates will be given a dictation for 10 minutes in English/ Hindi at the speed of 100 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer. The transcription time is as follows:

Skill Test Stenographer Grade C Stenographer Grade D Speed 100 words per minute 80 words per minute Time to transcribe the dictation 50 min (English) 40 min (English) 65 min (Hindi) 55 min (Hindi)

Points to Remember:

If the candidates do not indicate the medium of stenography test in the Application Form, the Commission will consider English as the medium of stenography test for such candidates. The compensatory time for ‘Skill Test’ in Stenography will be allowed as follows – Visually Handicapped, Orthopedically Handicapped (OH) candidates & afflicted by Cerebral Palsy and the candidates who have a locomotor disability (40% or more) wherein the dominant writing extremity is affected to the extent of slowing the performance of the candidates are required to transcribed the matter in 75 minutes for English Shorthand or in 100 minutes for Hindi Shorthand for the post of Stenographer Grade – “D” and in 70 minutes for English Shorthand test and in 95 minutes for Hindi Shorthand test for the post of Stenographer Grade – “C”. Candidates who opt to take the Stenography Test in Hindi will be required to learn English Stenography and vice versa after their appointment, failing which their probation may not be cleared by appointing departments or authority. Candidates have to work as English/Hindi stenographers as per the functional requirement of the User Office irrespective of the medium of Skill Test of candidate during the examination. The skill test will be held at the Commission’s Regional/Sub Regional Offices or at other Centre(s) as may be decided by the Commission.

Stage 3: Final Selection

Allocation of candidates will be made to User Departments depending upon their merit position and the option exercised by them. Candidates, who are appointed on the basis of this examination, shall be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates would be required to undergo such training or pass such examinations as prescribed by the Controlling Authority. On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority.

Candidates are advised to start their preparation for Stenographer 2020 Grade C and D Exam and build a strategy after thoroughly going through the latest pattern and syllabus of the exam.