RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Update 2021: 8.72 lakh Vacant Posts in Central Govt Departments said Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh

Created On: Aug 4, 2021 19:00 IST
RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Update 2021: Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh stated in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that “The sanctioned strength of all central government departments was 40,04,941 (as on March 1, 2020), of which 31,32,698 employees were in position then”. He also noted that “The total number of vacant posts as on March 1, 2020 was 8,72,243.”

Central Govt Employee Details

As on March 2021

Sanctioned Strength of all Central Govt Departments

40,04,941

Total Employees in Central Govt Departments

31,32,698

Vacant Posts in Central Govt Departments

8,72,243

There were around 8.72 lakh vacant posts in different central govt departments as on March 1, 2020: Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh

RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Update Shared by MoS Jitendra Singh

The details were shared for the recruitments done by the three major recruiting agencies in the last five years. From 2016-17 to 2020-21, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruited 25,267 candidates, the Staff Selection Commission 2,14,601 candidates and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) recruited 2,04,945 candidates.

Recruitment Agencies

Number of Candidates Recruited

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

25,267 candidates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

2,14,601 candidates

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)

2,04,945 candidates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Recruitment

Staff Selection Commission conducts various examinations every year for both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted posts under various Ministries/ Government Organizations & Departments. Below are the major SSC Recruitment Exams:

Exam Conducting Bodies

Recruitment Exams

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

SSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level Examination)

SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2))

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector & Assistant Sub-Inspector

SSC JE (Junior Engineer)

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D

SSC JHT (Junior Hindi Translator)

SSC GD CONSTABLE in CAPF

SSC MTS (Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff)

RRB Railways Recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the online exam, undertake planning, large scale mobilisation of resources and efficient capturing, handling and processing of data of various Computer-Based Tests (CBTs):

Exam Conducting Bodies

Recruitment Exams

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)/ Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC)

RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Posts

RRB Group D Level-1 Posts

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) Posts

UPSC Recruitment

UPSC Conducts Exam for Civil Cervices (IAS & IFS), IES, CDS, NDA, CAPF, EPFO Recruitment:

Exam Conducting Bodies

Recruitment Exams

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

 

UPSC CSE IAS/ IFS

UPSC EPFO

UPSC NDA

UPSC CDS

UPSC CAPF

The recruitment of Non-Gazetted Posts may be conducted online by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) through Common Entrance Test (CET) with the objective to make it easier for every candidate to appear in the government exam with lesser hassles and struggles.

