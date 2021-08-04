RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Update 2021: 8.72 lakh Vacant Posts in Central Govt Departments said Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh

RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Update 2021: Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha that there were around 8.72 lakh vacant posts in different central govt departments as on March 1, 2020. Check the Details Here!

RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Update 2021: Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh stated in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that “The sanctioned strength of all central government departments was 40,04,941 (as on March 1, 2020), of which 31,32,698 employees were in position then”. He also noted that “The total number of vacant posts as on March 1, 2020 was 8,72,243.”

Central Govt Employee Details As on March 2021 Sanctioned Strength of all Central Govt Departments 40,04,941 Total Employees in Central Govt Departments 31,32,698 Vacant Posts in Central Govt Departments 8,72,243

There were around 8.72 lakh vacant posts in different central govt departments as on March 1, 2020: Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh

RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Update Shared by MoS Jitendra Singh

The details were shared for the recruitments done by the three major recruiting agencies in the last five years. From 2016-17 to 2020-21, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruited 25,267 candidates, the Staff Selection Commission 2,14,601 candidates and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) recruited 2,04,945 candidates.

The recruitment of Non-Gazetted Posts may be conducted online by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) through Common Entrance Test (CET) with the objective to make it easier for every candidate to appear in the government exam with lesser hassles and struggles.

