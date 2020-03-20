RRB 2020 Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories Updates: Check Exam Date, Admit Card, Vacancies, Eligibility Notifications

RRB 2020 Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories Updates: RRB 2020 online exams will be conducted for the recruitment of 1663 Vacancies under Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Recruitment. The Job Profile of different RRB MI 2020 Undergraduate and Graduate posts can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job in Indian Railways. Earlier the exam was scheduled between the months of June – July 2019. Railways will soon be announcing the exam dates after recruiting the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). The tender procedures for ECA recruitment will be completed tentatively in the month of April 2020.
Check Official Update on RRB 2020 Exams Not Before May 2020
In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to RRB MI 2020 Recruitment like the Number of Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Cards, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:
|
S. No
|
Table of Content
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
RRB MI 2019-20 Exam Notification
The official notification for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 Posts Recruitment was released on 8th March 2019. The online application process was conducted from 8th March 2019 till 22nd April 2019 for total 1663 Vacancies. Railways have not announced RRB MI 2019-20 Exam and Admit Card Release Dates. However, the Railways have notified they will release the new exam dates after the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA).
RRB MI 2020 Exam Dates
|
RRB MI 2020 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
RRB MI Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications
|
8th March to 22nd April 2019
|
Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects
|
30th April 2019
|
1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
To be notified later
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be notified later
Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar
RRB MI 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies
Below are the details of total 1663 Vacancies under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 Recruitment:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Posts
|
Level in 7th CPC
|
Pay (in Rs.)
|
1
|
Junior Stenographer/ Hindi
|
4
|
25500
|
2
|
Junior Stenographer/ English
|
4
|
25500
|
3
|
Junior Translator/
Hindi
|
6
|
35400
|
4
|
Staff and Welfare Inspector
|
6
|
35400
|
5
|
Chief Law Assistant
|
7
|
44900
|
6
|
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist
|
2
|
19900
|
7
|
Finger Print Examiner
|
6
|
35400
|
8
|
Head Cook
|
5
|
29200
|
9
|
Cook
|
2
|
19900
|
10
|
Senior Publicity Inspector
|
6
|
35400
|
11
|
Publicity Inspector
|
5
|
29200
|
12
|
Photographer
|
4
|
25500
|
13
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male)
|
8
|
47600
|
14
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male)
|
8
|
47600
|
15
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female)
|
8
|
47600
|
16
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female)
|
8
|
47600
|
17
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male)
|
8
|
47600
|
18
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female)
|
8
|
47600
|
19
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female)
|
8
|
47600
|
20
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
8
|
47600
|
21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
7
|
44900
|
22
|
Trained Graduate
Teacher/ Home Science (Female)
|
7
|
44900
|
23
|
Trained Graduate
Teacher/ Hindi (Female)
|
7
|
44900
|
24
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female)
|
7
|
44900
|
25
|
Physical Training
Instructor (English
Medium) (Male)
|
7
|
44900
|
26
|
Physical Training
Instructor (English
Medium) (Female)
|
7
|
44900
|
27
|
Assistant Mistress (Junior School)
|
6
|
35400
|
28
|
Music Mistress
|
6
|
35400
|
29
|
Dance Mistress
|
6
|
35400
|
30
|
Laboratory
Assistant/ School
|
4
|
25500
RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020: Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Job Profile
|
CANCELLATION OF VACANCIES:
In view of the change of work pattern in Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi, the following notified vacancies of DLW are treated as withdrawn:
RRB MI 2019 Application Process
More than 1 Lakh candidates applied for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019-20 1663 Vacancies. Eligible candidates applied for the posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI), like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.
Check RRB MI 2019 Application Process in Detail
RRB MI 2020 Eligibility Criteria
For the RRB MI 2020 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:
AGE LIMIT
As on 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit indicated for the Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts are as given below:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Post
|
Age Limit (As on 1st July 2019)
|
1
|
Junior Stenographer/ Hindi
|
18 to 30
|
2
|
Junior Stenographer/ English
|
18 to 30
|
3
|
Junior Translator/ Hindi
|
18 to 33
|
4
|
Staff and Welfare Inspector
|
18 to 33
|
5
|
Chief Law Assistant
|
18 to 40
|
6
|
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist
|
18 to 30
|
7
|
Finger Print Examiner
|
18 to 35
|
8
|
Head Cook
|
18 to 30
|
9
|
Cook
|
18 to 30
|
10
|
Senior Publicity Inspector
|
18 to 33
|
11
|
Publicity Inspector
|
18 to 33
|
12
|
Photographer
|
18 to 33
|
13
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
14
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
15
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
16
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
17
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
18
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
19
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
20
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
18 to 45
|
21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
18 to 45
|
22
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Home Science (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
23
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Hindi (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
24
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
25
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
26
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
27
|
Assistant Mistress (Junior School)
|
18 to 45
|
28
|
Music Mistress
|
18 to 45
|
29
|
Dance Mistress
|
18 to 45
|
30
|
Laboratory Assistant/ School
|
18 to 45
Check RRB MI 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail
Under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020 Recruitment Process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Post
|
Educational Qualification (As on 7th April 2019)
|
1
|
Junior Stenographer/ Hindi
|
10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board/ University. The shorthand speed of 80 words per minute for duration of 10 minutes with transcription time of 65 minutes.
|
2
|
Junior Stenographer/ English
|
10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board/ University. The shorthand speed of 80 words per minute for duration of 10 minutes with transcription time of 50 minutes.
|
3
|
Junior Translator/ Hindi
|
(i) Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at Degree level;
OR
Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi or English medium and English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at
Degree level;
OR
Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subjects of either of the two as medium of examination and other as a compulsory or elective subject at Degree level.
AND
(ii) Recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice - versa or 2-years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India Undertaking.
|
4
|
Staff and Welfare Inspector
|
Graduation + any one of the following qualifications:
Diploma in Labour Welfare / Social Welfare or LLB with Labour Laws
OR
Diploma in Labour Laws
OR
PG Diploma in Personnel Management or MBA with paper in Personnel Management or MBA/HR awarded by an institution recognised by the Govt. of India.
|
5
|
Chief Law Assistant
|
A University Degree in Law with 3-year's standing practice as a pleader at Bar. Serving Railway employees who are Law Graduates are also eligible to apply for these posts, provided they have served for at least 5 years in any Branch of the Railway Administration. Vacancies earmarked for direct recruitment should also be available to the Railway Magistrates who are desirous of applying for such posts and who also fulfill the prescribed qualifications for the direct recruits.
|
6
|
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist
|
10+2 or its equivalent with Science (Physics and Chemistry) as subjects or its equivalent
And
Diploma/Certificate in Lab. Technology from recognized Board/ Institute
|
7
|
Finger Print Examiner
|
10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board
And
A Certificate issued by the All India Board for Examination of Finger Print Experts conducted by the Govt. of India
|
8
|
Head Cook
|
10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board with Craftsmanship in Cookery from a recognised Institute.
Note: Recognition of Institute for the purpose will be determined by the recruiting agency.
|
9
|
Cook
|
10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board with Craftsmanship in Cookery from a recognised Institute.
Note: Recognition of Institute for the purpose will be determined by the recruiting agency.
|
10
|
Senior Publicity Inspector
|
Degree from recognized University and Diploma in Public Relations/ Advertising/ Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized institution/ University.
Desirable: 2-years experience in related fields
|
11
|
Publicity Inspector
|
Degree from recognized University and Diploma in Public Relations/ Advertising/ Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized Institution/ University.
|
12
|
Photographer
|
10+2 or its equivalent. Diploma in Photography/ Digital
photography/ videography from a recognized/ reputed institute in India and Diploma certificate in Computer Aided photo/video editing from recognized reputed institute.
Professional qualification : Desirable:
(1) Overall knowledge and experience of news photography and event photography.
(2) Overall knowledge and experience of digital media.
(3) Capacity to independently handle assignment.
Technical qualification : Essential:
(1) Knowledge and capabilities to handle Digital Still SLR camera and Digital Video Camera.
AND
(2) Capability to use photoshop for photo editing.
Desirable: Capability to use professional video editing software and create edited video from raw footage
|
13
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male)
|
(A) 2 - years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Biology.
OR
Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in
aggregate in Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/ Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications
|
14
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male)
|
(A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in English.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications
|
15
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female)
|
(A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in English.
(B) B.Ed or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.
|
16
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female)
|
(A) 2-years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Geography.
OR
Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Geography.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications
|
17
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male)
|
(A) 2-years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Physics.
OR
Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Physics/ Electronics/ Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.
|
18
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female)
|
19
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female)
|
(A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Political Science.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.
|
20
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following :
(i) B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/ IT) plus Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications or 'B' or 'C' Level Diploma from DOEACC, Ministry of Communication and IT plus 1-year Teaching Experience.
OR
(ii) M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA plus 1-year Teaching Experience.
OR
(iii) Master of Engineering or M.Tech (Computer Science/ IT).
Note: For subsequent promotion, the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent.
|
21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following :
(1) Bachelor Degree in Computer Application (B.C.A.) from a recognized University.
OR
Graduation in Computer Science from a recognized University (Provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject).
OR
BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized University.
OR
Graduation in any subject and 'A' level course from DOEACC, Ministry of Information & Communication and Technology, Govt. of India.
Note: Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the competent authority for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified.
|
22
|
Trained Graduate
Teacher/ Home Science (Female)
|
(a) Graduate from a recognized University with Diploma in Home Science from a recognized Institute.
OR
(b) B.Sc. (Home Science) with Degree / Diploma in Training / Education.
|
23
|
Trained Graduate
Teacher/ Hindi (Female)
|
(i) Graduation with Hindi and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
OR
Graduation with Hindi with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).
OR
Graduation with Hindi with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition norms and procedure) regulations issued from time to time in this regard.
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary education (B.El.Ed).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.
OR
Graduation with Hindi with least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).
AND
(ii) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
AND
(iii) Competence to teach through Hindi medium.
NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD.
|
24
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female)
|
(i) Graduation with Social Science and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
OR
Graduation with Social Science with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.).
OR
Graduation with Social Science with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.
OR
10+2 or it equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A/B.Sc. or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.
OR
Graduation with Social Science with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).
AND
(ii) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
AND
(iii) Competence to teach through English Medium.
NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD
|
25
|
Physical Training
Instructor (English
Medium) (Male)
|
(i) Graduate from a recognized University with Diploma in Physical Training from a recognized Institution.
OR
B.P.Ed. from a recognized University and 10+2 or its equivalent from recognised Board.
(ii) Competence to impart physical education through English medium.
|
26
|
Physical Training
Instructor (English
Medium) (Female)
|
27
|
Assistant Mistress (Junior School)
|
(i) 10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2
-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 45% marks and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations 2002.
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2-years Diploma in Education (Special Education).
OR
Graduation and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
AND
(ii) Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
AND
(iii) Competence to teach in English medium.
NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD.
|
28
|
Music Mistress
|
B.A. Degree with Music, as one of the subject from a recognized University.
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with any one of the following :
1. Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharava Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay.
2. Sangeet Vid Examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwa Vidhyala, Khairabad (M.P.).
3.The Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music) Allahabad.
4. Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidhyapeeth, Lucknow (previously, Morris College of Hindustani Music Lucknow).
5. Final Examination of the Madhva Sangeet MahavidyaIaya, Laishkar, Gwalior.
6. The Final Examination of Shankar Gandharya Vidyalaya, Gwalior.
7. Sangeet Ratan Diploma Awarded by the Director, Department of Education, M.P.
|
29
|
Dance Mistress
|
Degree in Dance from a recognised University (4-year Course).
OR
Diploma in Dance from a recognised Institution (5-years).
|
30
|
Laboratory
Assistant/ School
|
10+2 or its equivalent with Science and 1-year experience in Pathological & Bio-Chemical Laboratory.
RRB MI 2020 Selection Process
The recruitment process shall involve Single Stage CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.
RRB MI 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):
|
RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)
|
Duration
|
Professional Ability
|
50
|
1 hour 30 minutes
(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
15
|
Mathematics
|
10
|
General Science
|
10
|
Total
|
100 Questions of 100 marks
Note:
- The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.
- Each question will be of one mark each.
- The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post mentioned at Annexure-X to XX.
- There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
- Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.
Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus in Detail
RRB MI 2020 Admit Cards
RRB MI 2020 Admit Cards will be released two weeks before the exam dates at its Zonal Websites:
|
RRB
|
Website
|
Ahmedabad
|
www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
|
Ajmer
|
www.rrbajmer.gov.in
|
Allahabad
|
www.rrbald.gov.in
|
Bangalore
|
www.rrbbnc.gov.in
|
Bhopal
|
www.rrbbpl.nic.in
|
Bhubaneswar
|
www.rrbbbs.gov.in
|
Bilaspur
|
www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
|
Chandigarh
|
www.rrbcdg.gov.in
|
Chennai
|
www.rrbchennai.gov.in
|
Gorakhpur
|
www.rrbgkp.gov.in
|
Guwahati
|
www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
|
Jammu – Srinagar
|
www.rrbjammu.nic.in
|
Kolkata
|
www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
|
Malda
|
www.rrbmalda.gov.in
|
Mumbai
|
www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
|
Muzaffarpur
|
www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
|
Patna
|
www.rrbpatna.gov.in
|
Ranchi
|
www.rrbranchi.gov.in
|
Secunderabad
|
www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
|
Siliguri
|
www.rrbsiliguri.org
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
Check EWS Reservation for RRB MI 2020 Recruitment
RRB MI 2020 Previous Year Paper
After going through the above mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of RRB MI 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:
Download RRB MI Previous Year Paper
RRB MI 2020 Results & Normalization Method
RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. Candidates can refer to the link given below to know how the normalization of marks will be done by RRB while conducting Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam:
RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in MI 2020 Exam
The Cut-Off score for RRB MI Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.