RRB MI (Ministerial & Isolated Categories) 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules: Candidates will not be permitted to appear in CBT/Skill Test/DV if these rules are not followed

RRB MI (Ministerial & Isolated Categories) 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules: RRB MI 2020 Exam can be a great opportunity for Railway Job Aspirants as it will offer a good job profile with a lucrative salary. In 2019, Railway Recruitment Board announced 1663 Vacancies under RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Recruitment in various units of Indian Railways. Railways are in the process of appointing an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) and as per the official notification, Railways will conduct the Ministerial & Isolated Categories 2020 Exam between 15th December to 18th December 2020 tentatively duly observing COVID-19 guidelines.

Eligible candidates can download e-Call letter along with declaration for scribe, wherever applicable from the RRBs websites about 10 days before the date of the CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test, DV(as applicable). Call letter will not be sent to candidates by post.

Let’s look at some rules to be followed by candidates for RRB MI 2020 Exam. Candidates must make a note that if these rules are not followed then they will not be allowed to appear for the RRB MI 2020 Exam:

RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules

1. Following the Instruction on RRB MI Admit Card or e-Call Letter:

Candidates should read the instructions on the e-Call letter carefully and follow them scrupulously. Failure to comply with the instructions may lead to cancellation of their candidature.

2. Bring RRB MI Admit Card or e-Call Letter along with a valid Photo ID

Candidates must bring their e-Call letter along with a valid Photo ID (viz. Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College/University Photo ID card, (if still studying) in ORIGINAL to the examination hall, failing which candidates shall NOT be allowed to appear for the CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test, DV (as applicable). The name, date of birth and photo on ID should match with the details furnished in the online application, failing which the candidate may not be permitted to appear in CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test, DV (as applicable).

3. Candidate’s Name, date of birth and photo on ID should Match with the details filled in RRB MI Online Application Form

The name, date of birth and photo on ID should match with the details furnished in the online application, failing which the candidate may not be permitted to appear in CBT,CBAT/TST, DV (as applicable).

4. Candidates must also bring one color photograph along with RRB MI Admit Card or e-Call Letter

Candidates must also bring one color photograph (of size 35 mm x 45 mm) which was uploaded in the application, for appearing in the CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test, DV (as applicable).

5. Candidates will have to write the paragraph of Self-Declaration in RRB MI Admit Card or e-Call Letter

Candidates will have to write the paragraph of Self-Declaration, sign and affix LTI at the venue of the CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) in the presence of the invigilator at the Examination hall ONLY and hand over the same to the invigilator before the conclusion of the examination. Candidates writing the self-declaration paragraph and/or Signing in CAPITAL letters will be rejected.

Also, Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam.

6. Impersonation will lead to Debarment

Any candidate found using unfair means of any kind in the examination, sending someone else in his/her place to appear in the examination, attempt to impersonate will be debarred from appearing in all the examinations of all the RRBs/RRCs for lifetime. He/she will also be debarred from getting any appointment in the Railways and if already appointed, will be dismissed from service. Such candidates are also liable for legal prosecution.

7. Suppression of Facts will lead to Disqualification

Furnishing of any false information to the RRB or deliberate suppression of any information at any stage will render the candidate disqualified and debarred from appearing at any selection or examination for appointment on the Railways or to any other Government service and if appointed the service of such candidate is liable to be terminated.

8. Forged or Fake Certificates will lead to Rejection

Candidates found submitting forged/fake certificates of any kind for securing eligibility and/or obtaining privileges, including free travel for appearing in the CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test, DV (as applicable) shall lead to rejection of their candidature for the particular recruitment for which he/she has applied. Further, they will also be debarred from all examinations conducted by all RRBs/RRCs all over the country for a period of 2 years/for life as deemed fit and legal action will be initiated, if warranted.

SMS and email messages will be sent to all eligible candidates about the RRB MI Admit Card or e-Call Letter and upload details on their registered mobile number and email ID. No call letter will be sent by post. Eligible candidates can download e-Call letter from the RRBs websites about 10 days before the date of the Computer Based Test:

RRB Website Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

In the case of SC/ST candidates who opted for free rail travel facility and uploaded their valid caste certificate for availing the benefit of free travel authority (Sleeper Class Railway Pass), the e-call letter for CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test, DV (as applicable) will contain the free travel authority and such candidates will be allowed to book the ticket on submission of self-attested photocopy of e-call letter and SC/ST Certificate. During the journey, these candidates should carry original SC/ST Certificate and one original prescribed proof of identity for undertaking the journey failing which they will be treated as travelling without ticket and charged accordingly.