RRB MI Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2020: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications & Medical Standards

RRB MI Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2020: RRB MI 2020 Exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) Posts, like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc. in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Railways will conduct the Ministerial & Isolated Categories 2020 Exam between 15th December to 23rd December 2020 tentatively duly observing COVID-19 guidelines. for 1663 Vacancies.
Check RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit card Updates
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Post under RRB 2020 Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories
|
Level in 7th CPC
|
Pay (in Rs.)
|
1
|
Junior Stenographer/ Hindi
|
4
|
25500
|
2
|
Junior Stenographer/ English
|
4
|
25500
|
3
|
Junior Translator/ Hindi
|
6
|
35400
|
4
|
Staff and Welfare Inspector
|
6
|
35400
|
5
|
Chief Law Assistant
|
7
|
44900
|
6
|
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist
|
2
|
19900
|
7
|
Finger Print Examiner
|
6
|
35400
|
8
|
Head Cook
|
5
|
29200
|
9
|
Cook
|
2
|
19900
|
10
|
Senior Publicity Inspector
|
6
|
35400
|
11
|
Publicity Inspector
|
5
|
29200
|
12
|
Photographer
|
4
|
25500
|
13
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male)
|
8
|
47600
|
14
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male)
|
8
|
47600
|
15
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female)
|
8
|
47600
|
16
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female)
|
8
|
47600
|
17
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male)
|
8
|
47600
|
18
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female)
|
8
|
47600
|
19
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female)
|
8
|
47600
|
20
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
8
|
47600
|
21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
7
|
44900
|
22
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Home Science (Female)
|
7
|
44900
|
23
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Hindi (Female)
|
7
|
44900
|
24
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female)
|
7
|
44900
|
25
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male)
|
7
|
44900
|
26
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female)
|
7
|
44900
|
27
|
Assistant Mistress (Junior School)
|
6
|
35400
|
28
|
Music Mistress
|
6
|
35400
|
29
|
Dance Mistress
|
6
|
35400
|
30
|
Laboratory Assistant/ School
|
4
|
25500
Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
Below are the Important Dates of RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Exam:
|
RRB MI 2020 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
RRB MI Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications
|
8th March to 22nd April 2019
|
Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects
|
30th April 2019
|
Application Status Link Active
|
1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be notified later
Check Latest RRB MI 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Before applying for the different RRB posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s) and medical standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020 Recruitment drive:
AGE LIMIT
As on 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit indicated for the Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts are as given below:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Ministerial and Isolated Categories Posts
|
Age Limit (As on 1st July 2019)
|
1
|
Junior Stenographer/ Hindi
|
18 to 30
|
2
|
Junior Stenographer/ English
|
18 to 30
|
3
|
Junior Translator/ Hindi
|
18 to 33
|
4
|
Staff and Welfare Inspector
|
18 to 33
|
5
|
Chief Law Assistant
|
18 to 40
|
6
|
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist
|
18 to 30
|
7
|
Finger Print Examiner
|
18 to 35
|
8
|
Head Cook
|
18 to 30
|
9
|
Cook
|
18 to 30
|
10
|
Senior Publicity Inspector
|
18 to 33
|
11
|
Publicity Inspector
|
18 to 33
|
12
|
Photographer
|
18 to 33
|
13
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
14
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
15
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
16
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
17
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
18
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
19
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
20
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
18 to 45
|
21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
18 to 45
|
22
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Home Science (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
23
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Hindi (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
24
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
25
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male)
|
18 to 45
|
26
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female)
|
18 to 45
|
27
|
Assistant Mistress (Junior School)
|
18 to 45
|
28
|
Music Mistress
|
18 to 45
|
29
|
Dance Mistress
|
18 to 45
|
30
|
Laboratory Assistant/ School
|
18 to 45
Download Previous Year Papers of RRB Paramedical Exam for free
UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION
Let’s look at the upper age limit relaxation for different categories under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts 2020 in the table given below:
|
S. No.
|
Category
|
Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age)
|
1
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
3 years
|
2
|
Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe
|
5 years
|
3
|
Ex-Servicemen candidates who have put in more than 6 months service after attestation
|
General
|
30/33/35/40/45 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years
|
OBC
|
33/36/38/43/48 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years
|
SC/ST
|
35/38/40/45/50 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years
|
4
|
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)
|
General
|
10 years
|
OBC
|
13 years
|
SC/ST
|
15 years
|
5
|
Candidates ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989
|
General
|
35/38/40/45/50 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years
|
OBC
|
38/41/43/48/53 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years
|
SC/ST
|
40/43/45/50/55 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years
|
6
|
Candidates who are serving Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ Railway Staff, Casual Labour and Substitutes and put in minimum of 3 years service (continuous or in broken spells)
|
General
|
40/43/45/50/55 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
|
OBC
|
43/46/48/53/58 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
|
SC/ST
|
45/48/50/55/60 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
|
7
|
Candidates who are working in Quasi-Administrative offices of the Railway organization
such as Railway Canteens, Co-operative Societies and Institutes
|
General
|
30/33/35/40/45 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower
|
OBC
|
33/36/38/43/48 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower
|
SC/ST
|
35/38/40/45/50 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years plus length of service rendered or 5 years, whichever is lower.
|
8
|
Women candidates, who are widowed, divorced or judicially separated from husband but not remarried
|
General
|
35/38/40/45/50 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
|
OBC
|
38/41/43/48/53 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
|
SC/ST
|
40/43/45/50/55 (as per upper age in Age Group) Years of age
Click here to know the RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020 Salary after 7thPay Commission and Job Profile
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
Under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2019 Recruitment Process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Post
|
Educational Qualification (As on 7th April 2019)
|
1
|
Junior Stenographer/ Hindi
|
10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board/ University. The shorthand speed of 80 words per minute for duration of 10 minutes with transcription time of 65 minutes.
|
2
|
Junior Stenographer/ English
|
10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board/ University. The shorthand speed of 80 words per minute for duration of 10 minutes with transcription time of 50 minutes.
|
3
|
Junior Translator/ Hindi
|
(i) Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at Degree level;
OR
Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi or English medium and English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at
Degree level;
OR
Master's Degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subjects of either of the two as medium of examination and other as a compulsory or elective subject at Degree level.
AND
(ii) Recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice - versa or 2-years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India Undertaking.
|
4
|
Staff and Welfare Inspector
|
Graduation + any one of the following qualifications:
Diploma in Labour Welfare / Social Welfare or LLB with Labour Laws
OR
Diploma in Labour Laws
OR
PG Diploma in Personnel Management or MBA with paper in Personnel Management or MBA/HR awarded by an institution recognised by the Govt. of India.
|
5
|
Chief Law Assistant
|
A University Degree in Law with 3-year's standing practice as a pleader at Bar. Serving Railway employees who are Law Graduates are also eligible to apply for these posts, provided they have served for at least 5 years in any Branch of the Railway Administration. Vacancies earmarked for direct recruitment should also be available to the Railway Magistrates who are desirous of applying for such posts and who also fulfill the prescribed qualifications for the direct recruits.
|
6
|
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist
|
10+2 or its equivalent with Science (Physics and Chemistry) as subjects or its equivalent
And
Diploma/Certificate in Lab. Technology from recognized Board/ Institute
|
7
|
Finger Print Examiner
|
10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board
And
A Certificate issued by the All India Board for Examination of Finger Print Experts conducted by the Govt. of India
|
8
|
Head Cook
|
10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board with Craftsmanship in Cookery from a recognised Institute.
Note: Recognition of Institute for the purpose will be determined by the recruiting agency.
|
9
|
Cook
|
10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Board with Craftsmanship in Cookery from a recognised Institute.
Note: Recognition of Institute for the purpose will be determined by the recruiting agency.
|
10
|
Senior Publicity Inspector
|
Degree from recognized University and Diploma in Public Relations/ Advertising/ Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized institution/ University.
Desirable: 2-years experience in related fields
|
11
|
Publicity Inspector
|
Degree from recognized University and Diploma in Public Relations/ Advertising/ Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized Institution/ University.
|
12
|
Photographer
|
10+2 or its equivalent. Diploma in Photography/ Digital
photography/ videography from a recognized/ reputed institute in India and Diploma certificate in Computer Aided photo/video editing from recognized reputed institute.
Professional qualification : Desirable:
(1) Overall knowledge and experience of news photography and event photography.
(2) Overall knowledge and experience of digital media.
(3) Capacity to independently handle assignment.
Technical qualification : Essential:
(1) Knowledge and capabilities to handle Digital Still SLR camera and Digital Video Camera.
AND
(2) Capability to use photoshop for photo editing.
Desirable: Capability to use professional video editing software and create edited video from raw footage
|
13
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male)
|
(A) 2 - years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Biology.
OR
Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in
aggregate in Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/ Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications
|
14
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male)
|
(A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in English.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications
|
15
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female)
|
(A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in English.
(B) B.Ed or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.
|
16
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female)
|
(A) 2-years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Geography.
OR
Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Geography.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications
|
17
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male)
|
(A) 2-years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Physics.
OR
Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Physics/ Electronics/ Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.
|
18
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female)
|
19
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female)
|
(A) Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Political Science.
(B) B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognised University.
(C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.
Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications.
|
20
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following :
(i) B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/ IT) plus Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications or 'B' or 'C' Level Diploma from DOEACC, Ministry of Communication and IT plus 1-year Teaching Experience.
OR
(ii) M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA plus 1-year Teaching Experience.
OR
(iii) Master of Engineering or M.Tech (Computer Science/ IT).
Note: For subsequent promotion, the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent.
|
21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following :
(1) Bachelor Degree in Computer Application (B.C.A.) from a recognized University.
OR
Graduation in Computer Science from a recognized University (Provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject).
OR
BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized University.
OR
Graduation in any subject and 'A' level course from DOEACC, Ministry of Information & Communication and Technology, Govt. of India.
Note: Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the competent authority for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified.
|
22
|
Trained Graduate
Teacher/ Home Science (Female)
|
(a) Graduate from a recognized University with Diploma in Home Science from a recognized Institute.
OR
(b) B.Sc. (Home Science) with Degree / Diploma in Training / Education.
|
23
|
Trained Graduate
Teacher/ Hindi (Female)
|
(i) Graduation with Hindi and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
OR
Graduation with Hindi with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).
OR
Graduation with Hindi with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition norms and procedure) regulations issued from time to time in this regard.
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary education (B.El.Ed).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.
OR
Graduation with Hindi with least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).
AND
(ii) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
AND
(iii) Competence to teach through Hindi medium.
NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD.
|
24
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female)
|
(i) Graduation with Social Science and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
OR
Graduation with Social Science with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.).
OR
Graduation with Social Science with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.
OR
10+2 or it equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A/B.Sc. or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.
OR
Graduation with Social Science with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).
AND
(ii) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
AND
(iii) Competence to teach through English Medium.
NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD
|
25
|
Physical Training
Instructor (English
Medium) (Male)
|
(i) Graduate from a recognized University with Diploma in Physical Training from a recognized Institution.
OR
B.P.Ed. from a recognized University and 10+2 or its equivalent from recognised Board.
(ii) Competence to impart physical education through English medium.
|
26
|
Physical Training
Instructor (English
Medium) (Female)
|
27
|
Assistant Mistress (Junior School)
|
(i) 10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2
-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 45% marks and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations 2002.
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2-years Diploma in Education (Special Education).
OR
Graduation and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
AND
(ii) Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
AND
(iii) Competence to teach in English medium.
NOTE: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwBD.
|
28
|
Music Mistress
|
B.A. Degree with Music, as one of the subject from a recognized University.
OR
10+2 or its equivalent with any one of the following :
1. Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharava Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay.
2. Sangeet Vid Examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwa Vidhyala, Khairabad (M.P.).
3.The Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music) Allahabad.
4. Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidhyapeeth, Lucknow (previously, Morris College of Hindustani Music Lucknow).
5. Final Examination of the Madhva Sangeet MahavidyaIaya, Laishkar, Gwalior.
6. The Final Examination of Shankar Gandharya Vidyalaya, Gwalior.
7. Sangeet Ratan Diploma Awarded by the Director, Department of Education, M.P.
|
29
|
Dance Mistress
|
Degree in Dance from a recognised University (4-year Course).
OR
Diploma in Dance from a recognised Institution (5-years).
|
30
|
Laboratory
Assistant/ School
|
10+2 or its equivalent with Science and 1-year experience in Pathological & Bio-Chemical Laboratory.
|
Note: Candidates waiting for final results of prescribed educational qualification should not apply.
Click here to get RRB 2020 Exam Calendar
MEDICAL STANDARDS
Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed Medic Standards for the post(s) for which they are applying:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Post
|
Medical Standard
|
1
|
Junior Stenographer/ Hindi
|
C1
|
2
|
Junior Stenographer/ English
|
C1
|
3
|
Junior Translator/ Hindi
|
C2
|
4
|
Staff and Welfare Inspector
|
C1
|
5
|
Chief Law Assistant
|
C1
|
6
|
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist
|
B1
|
7
|
Finger Print Examiner
|
C1
|
8
|
Head Cook
|
C1
|
9
|
Cook
|
C1
|
10
|
Senior Publicity Inspector
|
C1
|
11
|
Publicity Inspector
|
C1
|
12
|
Photographer
|
C1
|
13
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male)
|
C2
|
14
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male)
|
C2
|
15
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female)
|
C2
|
16
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female)
|
C2
|
17
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male)
|
C2
|
18
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female)
|
C2
|
19
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female)
|
C2
|
20
|
Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
C2
|
21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science
|
C2
|
22
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Home Science (Female)
|
C2
|
23
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Hindi (Female)
|
C2
|
24
|
Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female)
|
C2
|
25
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male)
|
C2
|
26
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female)
|
C2
|
27
|
Assistant Mistress (Junior School)
|
C2
|
28
|
Music Mistress
|
C2
|
29
|
Dance Mistress
|
C2
|
30
|
Laboratory Assistant/ School
|
C2
Download Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam for free
Candidates called for DV will have to pass requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of railway staff. The medical standards are outlined below:
|
Medical Standard
|
General Fitness
|
Visual Acuity
|
B-1
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D)
Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision, Mesopic Vision etc
|
C-1
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant Vision: 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses.
Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required.
|
C-2
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant Vision: 6/12, nil with or without glasses
Near Vision: Sn. 0.6 combined with or without glasses where reading or close work is required
Click here to know the details of EWS Reservation for RRB MI 2020 Recruitment
NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP
A candidate must be either:
a) a citizen of India, or
b) a subject of Nepal, or
c) a subject of Bhutan, or
d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
f) Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.
A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.
Candidates should ensure that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed for the post(s) as on the closing date of online registration (22nd April, 2019). Eligibility of the candidates will be considered only on the strength of the information furnished in the ONLINE Application. If at any stage of recruitment or thereafter, it is found that any information furnished by the candidate in his/her application is false/incorrect or the candidate has suppressed any relevant information or the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post(s), his/her candidature will be rejected forthwith. Therefore, Candidates are required to go through the Post Parameter Table and Vacancy Table and ascertain their eligibility. Only thereafter the candidates should exercise options for the RRBs and post(s) within the RRB chosen as per their eligibility. The selection of RRB once exercised shall be final.