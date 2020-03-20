RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Job Profile

RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020 Salary & Job Profile: Last year, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI), like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc. in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. Eligible Candidates applied from 8th March 2019 till 22nd April 2019 (Revised) for total 1663 Vacancies. RRB MI 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam has been postponed officially and will be conducted in the year 2020. Below are the Important Dates of RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 Exam:

In this article, we will provide you all the information related to the RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Jobs; be it the nature of the work, pay scales, salary structure or the promotion policies. Let us first look at the Pay Scale of RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Posts in detail:

Pay Scale and Salary after 7th Pay Commission of RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Post

Pay Scale for RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Post, as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is shown in the table given below:

RRB 2020 Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission S. No. Name of the RRB MI Post Level in 7th CPC Pay (in Rs.) 1 Junior Stenographer/ Hindi 4 25500 2 Junior Stenographer/ English 4 25500 3 Junior Translator/Hindi 6 35400 4 Staff and Welfare Inspector 6 35400 5 Chief Law Assistant 7 44900 6 Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist 2 19900 7 Finger Print Examiner 6 35400 8 Head Cook 5 29200 9 Cook 2 19900 10 Senior Publicity Inspector 6 35400 11 Publicity Inspector 5 29200 12 Photographer 4 25500 13 Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male) 8 47600 14 Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male) 8 47600 15 Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female) 8 47600 16 Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female) 8 47600 17 Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male) 8 47600 18 Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female) 8 47600 19 Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female) 8 47600 20 Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science 8 47600 21 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science 7 44900 22 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Home Science (Female) 7 44900 23 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Hindi (Female) 7 44900 24 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female) 7 44900 25 Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male) 7 44900 26 Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female) 7 44900 27 Assistant Mistress (Junior School) 6 35400 28 Music Mistress 6 35400 29 Dance Mistress 6 35400 30 Laboratory Assistant/ School 4 25500

Allowances for RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Posts

Apart from the Basic Pay, RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Job Posts are entitled to several other benefits and allowances. These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:

1. Dearness Allowance

2. House Rent Allowance

3. Transport Allowance

4. Pension Scheme

7. Medical Benefits

8. Other Special Allowance

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Job Profile of RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Posts

The Job Profile of RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories differs for different railway departments. Below are the major roles and responsibilities performed under RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Post in different railway departments:

RRB 2020 Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Job Profile S. No. Name of the RRB MI Post Job Profile 1 Junior Stenographer/ Hindi Typing in Hindi 2 Junior Stenographer/ English Typing in English 3 Junior Translator/ Hindi Translation in Hindi 4 Staff and Welfare Inspector a) Supervisory job in Personnel department of Railways. b) Working under Personnel Officer (APO/DPO/SPO) and can be posted either in Divisional/Zonal Headquarters or in Production Units/Workshops. 5 Chief Law Assistant Creating legal files, checking documents for completeness and conformance to legal specifications, entering data into legal databases, and preparing case files for attorneys. 6 Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist To take charge of Chemical and Metallurgical (C&M) Lab of Indian Railways engaged in destructive and non destructive testing, process control of chemical and metallurgical functions in shops and undertake failure investigations of Railways components / R and D activities related to M and C problem. 7 Finger Print Examiner Analyze and identify fingerprints determining the pattern type of each finger; code latent prints for entry into an automated fingerprint identification system; operate and monitor automated fingerprint identification equipment 8 Head Cook Cooking and customer service 9 Cook 10 Senior Publicity Inspector Prepare independently news items, features, publicity hand-outs, etc., for release to News papers, news agencies and other communications media 11 Publicity Inspector 12 Photographer Event Photography, Handling Digital media, Handling Digital Still SLR camera and Digital Video Camera, Using photoshop for photo editing, Using professional video editing software and create edited video from raw footage. 13 Post Graduate Teacher/ Biology (English Medium) (Male) Teaching Biology upto 12th Standard in English 14 Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Male) Teaching English upto 12th Standard 15 Post Graduate Teacher/ English (Female) 16 Post Graduate Teacher/ Geography (English Medium) (Female) Teaching Geography upto 12th Standard in English 17 Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Male) Teaching Physics upto 12th Standard 18 Post Graduate Teacher/ Physics (Female) 19 Post Graduate Teacher/ Political Science (Female) Teaching Political Science upto 12th Standard 20 Post Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science Teaching Computer Science upto 12th Standard 21 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Computer Science Teaching Computer Science upto 10th Standard 22 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Home Science (Female) Teaching Home Science upto 10th Standard 23 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Hindi (Female) Teaching Hindi upto 10th Standard 24 Trained Graduate Teacher/ Social Science (Female) Teaching Social Science upto 10th Standard 25 Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male) Impart physical education through English medium 26 Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female) 27 Assistant Mistress (Junior School) Teaching upto primary level 28 Music Mistress Teaching music to school students 29 Dance Mistress Teaching dance to school students 30 Laboratory Assistant/ School a) Collecting specimens, recording results and sanitizing laboratory equipment b) Working under the guidance of lab technicians and other laboratory professionals

So, the Job Profile of different RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Undergraduate and Graduate posts can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job in the railway department. RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package. Before applying to the various positions offered by railways under RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories recruitment, candidates are advised to look at the eligibility criteria, age limit and the educational qualification for the respective posts.